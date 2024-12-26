Home » Gaming » Genshin Impact Citlali Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps

Genshin Impact Citlali Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps

by Shida Aruya
Want to get the most out of Genshin Impact Version 5.3 newest 5-star Cryo catalyst user, Citlali? She’s got an awesome Elemental Mastery scaling shield and can lower enemy resistance, making her a solid support for any team. If you want to play her, this guide has everything you need to build Citlali, from her top weapons and artifacts to the best team compositions. Check them out.

Genshin Impact Citlali Best Build Guide

Rarity5-Star
ElementCyro
WeaponCatalyst
StrengthShe has a unique ability to decrease both Pyro and Hydro resistance of enemies while providing Cryo application.
WeaknessCitlali’s shields are significantly weaker compared to other dedicated shielders in the game.
Genshin Impact 5.3 Citlali

Citlali is a new 5-star Cryo Catalyst user who excels as a supporting character in the game. She can create shields to protect your team and make enemies weaker to Pyro and Hydro attacks. This makes her great for teams that use Melt and Freeze combos. Her abilities get stronger if you focus on improving her Elemental Mastery stat.

Citlali Best Weapons in Genshin Impact

The best weapon for Citlali depends on her role as a support character. Look for weapons that increase her Elemental Mastery to strengthen her shields and improve her damage, or ones that give helpful bonuses to the whole team.

WeaponRarityDetails
Starcaller’s WatchCitlali Weapon Starcaller's Watch
5-Star		– Best in slot for Citlali
– Base ATK: 542
– Secondary Stat: 264.6 EM
– Increases EM by up to 200 and provides increased damage when shielded
A Thousand Floating DreamsA Thousand Floating Dreams Genshin Impact
5-Star		– Base ATK: 542
– Secondary Stat: 264.6 EM
– Provides team-wide EM buffs and elemental damage bonuses
Wandering EvenstarWandering Evenstar Genshin Impact
4-Star		– Base ATK: 510
– Secondary Stat: 165.4 EM
– Converts EM to ATK bonus for team members
Thrilling Tales of Dragon SlayersThrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers Genshin Impact
3-Star		– Free-to-play option
– Excellent support weapon
– Provides 24% ATK buff to the next character
Prototype AmberPrototype Amber Genshin Impact
4-Star		– Free-to-play option
– Helps with energy regeneration
– Provides team-wide healing

Citlali Best Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Just like the weapons, Citlali works best with artifacts that boost her Elemental Mastery, which makes her shields stronger and improves her support for the team. Try to focus on picking stats that make her shields and support abilities as strong as possible.

ArtifactDetails
Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City Genshin Impact
Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City		– Best in the slot for a support role
– 2-piece: Increases EM by 80
– 4-piece: Provides elemental damage buffs based on team composition
Gilded Dreams Genshin Impact
Gilded Dreams		– Strong alternative option
– Excellent for maximizing EM and reaction damage

Main Stats Priority

  • Sands: Elemental Mastery or Energy Recharge
  • Goblet: Elemental Mastery
  • Circlet: Elemental Mastery

Substats Priority

  1. Elemental Mastery
  2. Energy Recharge (aim for 170-180%)
  3. CRIT Rate/DMG

Citlali Best Team Compositions

Citlali can make enemies weaker to Pyro and Hydro attacks, which makes her really useful in teams that use those elements. Here are some of the best options:

Melt Team for Citlali

Melt Team for Citlali
Citlali Genshin Impact
Citlali		Mavuika Genshin Impact
Mavuika		Bennett Genshin Impact
Bennett		Xilonen Genshin Impact
Xilonen

This is a great team composition that you can use to boost Mavuika’s damage in the game while keeping everyone else protected with Citlali’s shield support.

Vaporize Team for Citlali

Vaporize Team for Citlali
Citlali Genshin Impact
Citlali		Arlecchino Genshin Impact
Arlecchino		Genshin Impact Yelan
Yelan		Bennett Genshin Impact
Bennett

With Citlali’s ability to weaken enemies and Yelan’s Hydro attacks, this team triggers powerful reactions between Pyro and Hydro applications for big damage.

Hydro DPS Teams for Citlali

Hydro DPS Teams for Citlali
Citlali Genshin Impact
Citlali		Genshin Impact Chasca
Chasca		Genshin Impact Furina
Furina		Bennett Genshin Impact
Bennett

In this team composition, Citlali will help Chasca hit harder by weakening enemies’ resistance to Hydro attack, making this team really effective for big damage.

So that is all you need to know about Genshin Impact Citlali best build. To get the most out of Citlali, focus on boosting her Elemental Mastery to make her abilities stronger and make sure she has enough Energy Recharge so you can use her powerful attacks often. Whether you’re using her in a Melt or Vaporize team, she’s a great support character. Citlali will be available starting January 1st, 2025, so start farming her materials now to have her ready when she’s released.

