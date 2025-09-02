Genshin Impact Dehya Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Dehya is a 5-star Pyro character from Sumeru in Genshin Impact who wields a Claymore. She is a decent Sub-DPS and Support character who you can get anytime from the standard banner or when you lose pity. She can apply Pyro on enemies from off-field, mitigate incoming damage, and also provide resistance to interruption. To help you build and use her effectively, we have prepared a detailed Genshin Impact Dehya build guide, which explains how to play her and provides information about her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Dehya Build Guide

Dehya Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Pyro Weapon Type Claymore Role Sub-DPS / Support Base ATK (Level 90) 266 Base DEF (Level 90) 628 Base HP (Level 90) 15675 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 28.8% HP Voice Actors EN: Amber May

JP: Fukuhara Ayaka

CN: Chen Yu

KR: Kim Hyeon-sim Strengths • High HP and survivability.

• Offers resistance to interruption.

• Mitigates incoming damage for the active character.

• Applies Pyro off-field.

• Easy to play and build. Weaknesses • Lackluster damage output.

• Cannot replace a dedicated healer in longer fights.

• Elemental Burst does not work with coordinated attack abilities like Xingqiu’s Burst.

Dehya is a decent 5-star Pyro Sub-DPS character in Genshin Impact that you can also use in a supportive role. The highlight of her kit is her Elemental Skill. You can cast it to create a Fiery Sanctum on the field, which provides multiple benefits. Within its AoE, enemies take off-field Pyro damage every time you attack them, and the active character gets resistance to interruption.

Apart from that, when your active character is about to take damage, Dehya can mitigate that by taking reduced damage in their place instead. This provides extra survivability to your team. Additionally, when her HP falls below a certain point, she can heal herself. This ensures that taking damage on behalf of her teammates doesn’t cause her to die.

When it comes to Dehya’s Elemental Burst, it lets her attack enemies with Pyro-infused punches. However, it has a high Energy cost and low damage output. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid using it.

How to Play Dehya

Here’s how you can play Dehya effectively in a rotation:

Use Elemental Skill to create a Fiery Sanctum near the enemy. Switch to your Main DPS and begin attacking. They will enjoy resistance to interruption, and their attacks will cause the Fiery Sanctum to deal off-field Pyro damage.

Dehya has a very simple playstyle. All you have to do is place her Elemental Skill and switch until the Skill is about to end, or you have to reposition it in case the enemy has moved to another spot.

Should you pull Dehya?

No, Dehya has a lackluster damage output and is eclipsed by stronger Pyro Sub-DPS characters like Mavuika and Xiangling. If you obtain her from the standard banner or upon losing your pity, then you can build her if you like. However, spending Primogems specifically to summon her isn’t recommended.

Best Weapons for Dehya Build in Genshin Impact

Beacon of the Reed Sea will be the best Claymore for your Dehya build. It is her signature 5-star weapon that buffs her ATK and HP stats. However, if you do not have that, fret not, as there are a few suitable alternatives:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Beacon of the Reed Sea 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs ATK and HP.

Favonius Greatsword 4-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Recovers Energy for all characters.

Mailed Flower 4-star; v3.5 Event • Provides EM.

• Buffs EM and ATK after casting Elemental Skill.

Makhaira Aquamarine 4-star; Gacha • Provides EM.

• Buffs ATK based on EM.

Portable Power Saw 4-star; Gacha • Provides HP.

• Buffs EM and recovers Energy after healing.

Best Artifacts for Dehya Build in Genshin Impact

It is recommended that you opt for artifact sets like Tenacity of the Millelith and Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City for your Dehya build. These sets can provide team-wide buffs, further increasing her usefulness.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Tenacity of the Millelith Ridge Watch Domain, Liyue • 2-Piece: HP +20%.

• 4-Piece: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20% and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits Domain, Natlan • 2-Piece: When a nearby party member triggers a Nightsoul Burst, the equipping character regenerates 6 Elemental Energy.

• 4-Piece: After the equipping character triggers a reaction, all nearby party members gain a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus for the involved Elemental Types for 15s. If the equipping character is in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state when triggering this effect, all party members gain an additional 28% Elemental DMG bonus for the Elemental Types involved in the reaction for 20s.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : HP% / EM

: HP% / EM Goblet : HP% / EM

: HP% / EM Circlet: HP% / EM / Crit Rate (if Favonius Greatsword)

Sub-Stats Priority

HP%

EM

Crit Rate (if Favonius Greatsword)

Best Team Comps for Dehya Build in Genshin Impact

Dehya isn’t as strong a character in Genshin’s current meta. However, you can include her in several team compositions in the role of a Pyro Sub-DPS if you lack better alternatives. Here are some examples of her teams that will give you an idea of to use her:

Burning Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Kinich

Emilie

Dehya

Bennett

Melt Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Ganyu

Nahida

Dehya

Bennett

Vaporize Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Hu Tao

Yelan

Dehya

Xingqiu

Apart from these examples, you can build several types of teams depending on which characters you have in your account.

Dehya Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Dehya’s talents, along with what they do in the game and their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes using her Claymore and her martial arts.

Charged Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, it performs a more powerful slash. Low Elemental Skill (Molten Inferno) This art of Dehya’s own invention changes its method of use depending on the combat situation.



Indomitable Flame

This skill will be unleashed should there be no Fiery Sanctum field created by Dehya herself present at the time. Deals AoE Pyro DMG, and creates a field known as Fiery Sanctum.



Ranging Flame:

This skill will be unleashed should a Fiery Sanctum field created by Dehya herself already exist. Dehya will perform a leaping attack, dealing AoE Pyro DMG before recreating a Fiery Sanctum field at her new position. A Fiery Sanctum field created this way will inherit the remaining duration of the previous field. Only 1 Fiery Sanctum created by Dehya herself can exist at the same time.



Fiery Sanctum:

When an opponent within a Fiery Sanctum field takes DMG, the field will unleash a coordinated attack, dealing AoE Pyro DMG to them based on Dehya’s ATK and Max HP. This effect can be triggered once every 2.5s. Active characters within this field have their resistance to interruption increased, and when such characters take DMG, a portion of that damage will be mitigated and flow into Redmane’s Blood. Dehya will then take this DMG over 10s. When the mitigated DMG stored by Redmane’s Blood reaches or goes over a certain percentage of Dehya’s Max HP, she will stop mitigating DMG in this way. Only 1 Fiery Sanctum created by Dehya can exist at the same time. Highest Elemental Burst (Leonine Bite) Unleashing her burning anger and casting her inconvenient blade aside, Dehya enters the Blazing Lioness state and increases her resistance to interruption.



Blazing Lioness:

In this state, Dehya will automatically and continuously unleash the Flame-Mane’s Fists, dealing Pyro DMG based on her ATK and Max HP, and when its duration ends, she will unleash an Incineration Drive, dealing AoE Pyro DMG based on her ATK and Max HP.



If a Fiery Sanctum field created by Dehya’s own Elemental Skill “Molten Inferno” exists when this ability is unleashed, Dehya will retrieve it and then create another field once Blazing Lioness’s duration expires. This field will take on the retrieved field’s duration at the moment of its retrieval.



In this state, Dehya will be unable to cast her Elemental Skill or perform Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks. “Normal Attack: Sandstorm Assault” and Elemental Skill “Molten Inferno” will be replaced by ”Roaring Barrage.”



Roaring Barrage:

Unleashing Roaring Barrage within 0.4s after each Flame-Mane’s Fist strike will increase the speed at which the next Flame-Mane’s Fist strike will be triggered. Low Passive Talent 1 (Unstinting Succor) Within 6 seconds after Dehya retrieves the Fiery Sanctum field through Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame or Leonine Bite, she will take 60% less DMG when receiving DMG from Redmane’s Blood. This effect can be triggered once every 2s. Additionally, within 9s after Dehya unleashes Molten Inferno: Indomitable Flame, she will grant all party members the Gold-Forged Form state. This state will further increase a character’s resistance to interruption when they are within the Fiery Sanctum field. Gold-Forged Form can be activated once every 18s. NA Passive Talent 2 (Stalwart and True) When her HP is less than 40%, Dehya will recover 20% of her Max HP and will restore 6% of her Max HP every 2s for the next 10s. This effect can be triggered once every 20s. NA Passive Talent 3 (The Sunlit Way) Increases the Movement SPD of your own party members by 10% during the day (6:00 – 18:00). Does not take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the same effects. NA

Best Dehya Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s take a look at Dehya’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (The Flame Incandescent) Dehya’s Max HP is increased by 20%, and she deals bonus DMG based on her Max HP when using the following attacks:

• Molten Inferno’s DMG will be increased by 3.6% of her Max HP.

• Leonine Bite’s DMG will be increased by 6% of her Max HP. Highest C2 (The Sand-Blades Glittering) When Dehya uses Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame, the duration of the recreated Fiery Sanctum field will be increased by 6s. Additionally, when a Fiery Sanctum exists on the field, DMG dealt by its next coordinated attack will be increased by 50% when active character(s) within the Fiery Sanctum field are attacked. High C3 (A Rage Swift as Fire) Increases the Level of Leonine Bite by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Low C4 (An Oath Abiding) When Flame-Mane’s Fist and Incineration Drive attacks are unleashed during Leonine Bite and hit opponents, they will restore 1.5 Energy for Dehya and 2.5% of her Max HP. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s. Low C5 (The Alpha Unleashed) Increases the Level of Molten Inferno by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (The Burning Claws Cleaving) The CRIT Rate of Leonine Bite is increased by 10%. Additionally, after a Flame-Mane’s Fist attack hits an opponent and deals CRIT Hits during a single Blazing Lioness state, it will cause the CRIT DMG of Leonine Bite to increase by 15% for the rest of Blazing Lioness’s duration and extend that duration by 0.5s. This effect can be triggered every 0.2s. The duration can be extended for a maximum of 2s and CRIT DMG can be increased by a maximum of 60% this way. Medium

How and When Can You Get Dehya in Genshin Impact?

Dehya will return to the limited-time gacha banners of the upcoming version 6.0, arriving on September 10, 2025. You can get her from the new Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish banner. Apart from that, you always have a random chance of getting her when you lose 50/50 or summon on the Standard banner.

You should also note that you will have the chance to get Dehya for free as part of the fifth anniversary celebration rewards.