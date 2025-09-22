Genshin Impact Diluc Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Dilcu is one of the oldest Main DPS characters in Genshin Impact. He is a 5-star Pyro character who wields a Claymore. Since his release in version 1.0, he has been overshadowed by many other damage dealers. However, he is still strong enough to clear most challenges. especially when built correctly and paired with the right teammates. To help you use him effectively, we have prepared a detailed Genshin Impact Diluc build guide that explains how to play him and provides information regarding his best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Diluc Build Guide

Diluc Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Pyro Weapon Type Claymore Role Main DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 335 Base DEF (Level 90) 784 Base HP (Level 90) 12981 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 24.2% Crit Rate Voice Actors EN: Sean Chiplock

JP: Ono Kensho

CN: Ma Yang

KR: Choi Seung-hoon Strengths • Capable of infusing attacks with Pyro to trigger reactions.

• Low Elemental Burst cost. Weaknesses • Low ATK SPD due to being a Claymore user.

Diluc is one of the oldest DPS characters in Genshin Impact. He is a Claymore user with a rather simple kit. His Elemental Skill allows him to perform three slashes, which deal Pyro damage. In comparison, his Burst unleashes AoE Pyro damage and then imbues his Normal Attacks with Pyro for a short duration. By combining both of these abilities, you can consistently apply Pyro on enemies and trigger reactions alongside your Sub-DPS characters.

Should you pull Diluc?

No, it isn’t recommended to spend Primogems on the Standard banner to get Diluc. He isn’t as strong as he used to be in the game’s meta, and you are bound to eventually obtain him after losing your 50/50. However, he can be rather fun to play, and you can build him if you get him, especially in the early game.

Best Weapons for Diluc Build in Genshin Impact

As of now, this Pyro character doesn’t have a signature weapon in the game, and you can choose between any of the offensive Claymores for your Diluc build. Here are some of the best options for him:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Wolf’s Gravestone 5-star; Gacha • Provides ATK.

• Buffs personal ATK and the team’s ATK.

Redhorn Stonethresher 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Increases DEF.

• Buffs DEF Normal and Charged Attack DMG based on DEF.

Beacon of Reed Sea 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs ATK and HP.

Serpent Spine 4-star; Battle Pass • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs DMG output.

Rainslasher 4-star; Gacha

• Provides EM.

• Increased damage against enemies affected by Electro or Hydro.

You should note that Rainslasher is only worth using in Vaporize teams, as its passive will not be useful otherwise.

Best Artifacts for Diluc Build in Genshin Impact

The Crimson Witch of Flames is an amazing artifact set for your Diluc build, as it increases the reaction damage. Other than that, you can go for the Marechaussee Hunter set, which can increase his Crit Rate. Let’s look at what both the artifact sets provide and where to find them:

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Crimson Witch of Flames Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula Domain, Liyue • 2-Piece: Pyro DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: Increases Overloaded, Burning, and Burgeon DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

Marechaussee Hunter Denouement of Sin Domain, Fontaine • 2-Piece: Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15%.

• 4-Piece: When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5s. Max 3 stacks.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : Pyro DMG Bonus

: Pyro DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

ER

EM

Best Team Comps for Diluc Build in Genshin Impact

Although Diluc has fallen off from Genshin’s current meta, there are a few team compositions built around him that deal a decent amount of damage. Let’s take a look at them:

Plunge Attack Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Diluc

Furina

Xianyun

Bennett

Vaporize Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Diluc

Xingqiu

Kaedehara Kazuha

Bennett

Melt Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Diluc

Citlali

Xilonen

Bennett

Considering Bennett is a Pyro character that can buff Diluc’s damage and activate the Pyro resonance, he will be the best teammate for him. Apart from that, you can pick and choose characters that can help you trigger elemental reactions with Diluc, depending on which ones you have.

Diluc Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Diluc’s talents in Genshin Impact, along with their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash. High Elemental Skill (Searing Onslaught) Performs a forward slash that deals Pyro DMG. This skill can be used 3 times consecutively. Enters CD if not cast again within a short period. High Elemental Burst (Dawn) Releases intense flames to knock nearby enemies back, dealing Pyro DMG. The flames then converge into the weapon, summoning a Phoenix that flies forward and deals massive Pyro DMG to all enemies in its path. The Phoenix explodes upon reaching its destination, causing a large amount of AoE Pyro DMG.

The searing flames that run down his blade cause Diluc’s Normal and Charged Attacks to deal Pyro DMG for a time. High Passive Talent 1 (Relentless) Diluc’s Charged Attack Stamina Cost is decreased by 50%, and its duration is increased by 3s. NA Passive Talent 2 (Blessing of Phoenix) The Pyro Enchantment provided by Dawn lasts for 4s longer. Additionally, Diluc gains 20% Pyro DMG Bonus during the duration of this effect. NA Passive Talent 3 (Tradition of the Dawn Knight) Refunds 15% of the ores used when crafting Claymore-type weapons. NA

Best Diluc Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s take a look at all of Diluc’s constellations, along with their pull values:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Conviction) Diluc deals 15% more DMG to enemies whose HP is above 50%. Medium C2 (Searing Ember) When Diluc takes DMG, his ATK increases by 10% and his ATK SPD increases by 5%. Lasts for 10s.

This effect can stack up to 3 times and can only occur once every 1.5s. High C3 (Fire and Steel) Increases the Level of Searing Onslaught by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (Flowing Flame) Casting Searing Onslaught in sequence greatly increases damage dealt.

Within 2s of using Searing Onslaught, casting the next Searing Onslaught in the combo deals 40% additional DMG. This effect lasts for the next 2s. Medium C5 (Phoenix, Harbinger of Dawn) Increases the Level of Dawn by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Flaming Sword, Nemesis of Dark) After casting Searing Onslaught, the next 2 Normal Attacks within the next 6s will have their DMG and ATK SPD increased by 30%.

Additionally, Searing Onslaught will not interrupt the Normal Attack combo. Highest

How and When Can You Get Diluc in Genshin Impact?

Diluc is always available on the Standard banner of the game. Moreover, you also have a random chance of obtaining him after losing your 50/50 on the character banners.

You should also note that you can get Diluc and his ascension materials for free currently as part of the fifth anniversary rewards campaign in the Luna I update.