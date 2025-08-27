Genshin Impact Diona Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Diona is one of the best 4-star Cryo characters in Genshin Impact. She is a Bow user from Mondstadt who provides a lot of utility. As a Support character, she is capable of healing the active character while also shielding them. This makes her an amazing option for team survivability, especially during the early game. To help you make the most out of her abilities, we have prepared a Diona build guide for Genshin Impact detailing her abilities and constellations, along with the best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Best Diona Build Guide

Diona Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 4-star Element Cryo Weapon Type Bow Role Support Base ATK (Level 90) 212 Base DEF (Level 90) 601 Base HP (Level 90) 9570 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 24% Cryo DMG Bonus Voice Actors EN: Dina Sherman

JP: Izawa Shiori

CN: Nuoya

KR: Woo Jeong-sin Strengths • Strong HP-scaling shields.

• Provides healing within Burst AoE.

• Can buff the EM of the team after unlocking C6. Weaknesses • Healing restricted to a small AoE of Burst.

Diona is an amazing 4-star Cryo Support character in Genshin Impact. She is an HP-scaling unit who is quite easy to build and simple to play. Her Elemental Skill provides a shield to the active unit. At the same time, her Elemental Burst applies Cryo to the enemies and provides healing to the active character within its AoE. Both of these skills make her a great teammate for survival.

How to Play Diona

Diona has a very simple rotation. Here’s how to use her:

Upon taking the field, use Elemental Burst to set up a healing field. Cast the hold version of Elemental Skill to protect the active character with a shield. Switch to your Main DPS and proceed with damage.

Should you pull Diona?

Yes, Diona is definitely worth pulling, especially in the early game when you do not have access to reliable shielders. You can use her as both a shielder and healer, along with an EM buffer, after unlocking her C6. However, do note that she falls off in the late game, and it isn’t advisable to pull her if you are in the late game.

Best Weapons for Diona Build in Genshin Impact

When it comes to selecting a suitable weapon for your Diona build, it is recommended to go for a Bow that offers either HP% or ER. While the former stat determines the amount of healing you receive, the latter is needed to use her Elemental Burst reliably each rotation. Here are the best weapons for Diona:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Elegy for the End 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Increases HP and buffs DMG.

Sacrificial Bow 4-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Chance of refreshing the CD of Elemental Skill.

Favonius Bow 4-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Recovers Energy for the whole team.

Best Artifacts for Diona Build in Genshin Impact

For a Support Diona build, it is recommended to equip her with the Noblesse Oblige set. It will allow her to buff her teammates, providing further utility to her skillset. However, if you are looking for a higher shield strength, the Tenacity of the Millelith is a good choice.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Noblesse Oblige Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain, Liyue • 2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%.

• 4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Tenacity of the Millelith Ridge Watch Domain, Liyue • 2-Piece: HP +20%.

• 4-Piece: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20% and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ER / HP%

: ER / HP% Goblet : HP%

: HP% Circlet: HP% / Healing Bonus / Crit Rate (if using Favonius Bow)

Sub-Stats Priority

HP%

ER

EM

Crit Rate (if using Favonius Bow)

Best Team Comps for Diona Build in Genshin Impact

Since Diona is a shielder and a healer, she is quite flexible in terms of team building. You can use her in team composition in the spot of the healer, and she will function well. Here are some examples of pairings that you can try with Diona:

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Skirk

Furina

Shenhe

Diona

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Ayaka

Furina

Venti

Diona

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Wriothesley

Furina

Kaedehara Kazuha

Diona

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Mavuika

Furina

Xilonen

Diona

Apart from these, there are several possibilities for Diona depending on what you have.

Diona Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s take a look at all of Diona’s talents and their level-up priority:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow. Low Elemental Skill (Icy Paws) Fires an Icy Paw that deals Cryo DMG to enemies and forms a shield on hit. The shield’s DMG Absorption scales based on Diona’s Max HP, and its duration scales off the number of Icy Paws that hit their target.

Tap: Rapidly fires off 2 Icy Paws.

Hold: Dashes back quickly before firing five Icy Paws. The shield created by a Hold attack will gain a 75% DMG Absorption Bonus. The shield has a 250% Cryo DMG Absorption Bonus, and will cause your active character to become affected by Cryo at the point of formation for a short duration. High Elemental Burst (Signature Mix) Tosses out a special cold brew that deals AoE Cryo DMG and creates a Drunken Mist in an AoE.

Drunken Mist: Deals continuous Cryo DMG to enemies within the field. Continuously regenerates the HP of characters within the field. Highest Passive Talent 1 (Cat’s Tail Secret Menu) Characters shielded by Icy Paws have their Movement SPD increased by 10% and their Stamina Consumption decreased by 10%. NA Passive Talent 2 (Drunkards’ Farce) Opponents who enter the AoE of Signature Mix have 10% decreased ATK for 15s. NA Passive Talent 3 (Complimentary Bar Foody) When Perfect Cooking is achieved on a dish with restorative effects, there is a 12% chance to obtain double the product. NA

Best Diona Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s look at all of Diona’s constellation effects and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (A Lingering Flavor) Regenerates 15 Energy for Diona after the effects of Signature Mix end. Highest C2 (Shaken, Not Purred) Increases Icy Paws’ DMG by 15%, and increases its shield’s DMG Absorption by 15%. Additionally, when paws hit their targets, create a shield for other nearby characters on the field with 50% of the Icy Paws shield’s DMG Absorption for 5s. High C3 (A-Another Round?) Increases the Level of Signature Mix by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (Wine Industry Slayer) Within the radius of Signature Mix, Diona’s charge time for aimed shots is reduced by 60% Low C5 (Double Shot, On The Rocks) Increases the level of Icy Paws by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Cat’s Tail Closing Time) Characters within Signature Mix’s radius will gain the following effects based on their HP amounts: • Increases Incoming Healing Bonus by 30% when HP falls below or is equal to 50%. • Elemental Mastery increased by 200 when HP is above 50%. Highest

How and When Can You Get Diona in Genshin Impact?

Diona last appeared on the first half banners of version 5.7 on June 18, 2025, as a rate-up 4-star character. As of now, it is unknown when she will return to the gacha banners next. However, considering her rarity, there is always a random chance of summoning her from any of the in-game banners, including the standard banner.