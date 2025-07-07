Home » Gaming » Genshin Impact Emilie Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps

Genshin Impact Emilie Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps

Emilie is a 5-star Dendro character in Genshin Impact who wields a Polearm. She is an exceptional Sub-DPS who can apply Dendro off-field via her Lumidouce Case to trigger elemental reactions. She is best suited for use in team compositions that rely on the Burning elemental reaction; however, she can also do well in other teams. When building her for maximum damage output, it is important to be aware of her stat requirements and equip her with the right gear. Here is Emilie’s best build in Genshin Impact, which provides details about her best weapons, artifact sets, team compositions, and more.

Genshin Impact Emilie Sub DPS Build Guide

Rarity5-star
ElementDendro
Weapon TypePolearm
Strengths• Can trigger off-field Dendro reactions.
• Provides extra damage in Burning teams.
• Provides Pyro RES to teammates for survival in Burning teams.
Weaknesses• Elemental Skill has single-enemy targeting and struggles against mobs.
• Output falls off in non-Burning teams.
Emilie is a perfumer from Fontaine who is one of the best Dendro Sub-DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Using her Elemental Skill summons a Lumidouce Case to the field that can deal Dendro DMG to enemies even when the character is off-field. This allows her to trigger reactions without requiring much field time. Furthermore, it can perform additional attacks on enemies by collecting ‘Scents,’ which are generated when enemies take damage from the Burning reaction.

Emilie’s Elemental Burst is also quite powerful. It deals a lot of off-field damage to enemies and summons or resets the Lumidouce Case on the field. Her passive talents are also quite strong. They enable her to deal extra damage, which scales off her ATK, and increase the Pyro RES of teammates by 85% to reduce self-damage caused by the Burning reaction.

Emilie’s Talent Priority in Genshin Impact

As mentioned above, Emilie’s Elemental Skill is the most important aspect of her gameplay as it enables her to deal off-field damage. As such, you must prioritize it when upgrading her talents. After that, you can opt to level up her Elemental Burst. When it comes to Emilie’s Normal Attacks, it isn’t recommended to spend resources on them.

  • Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attacks

Best Weapons for Emilie in Genshin Impact

Lumidouce Elegy is Emilie’s signature weapon in the game and is her BiS (best-in-slot) option. It can significantly increase her damage output while also allowing her to recover Energy. In case you do not have it, you can go for any of the following Polearms:

WeaponRarity and How to GetAdvantages
Lumidouce Elegy		5-star; Gacha• Increases Crit Rate and ATK.
• Buffs DMG against Burning foes.
• Recovers Energy.
Calamity Queller		5-star; Gacha• Provides considerable ATK.
• Offers Elemental DMG Bonus.
Staff of the Scarlet Sands		5-star; Gacha• Increases Crit Rate via Secondary Stat.
• Buffs ATK based on EM.
Deathmatch		4-star; Battle Pass• Increases Crit Rate via Secondary Stat.
• Buffs ATK and DEF when enemies are nearby.
Missive Windspear		4-star; Version 3.1 Event• Increases ATK and EM after triggering reactions.
Kitain Cross Spear		4-star; Craftable• Increases EM via Secondary Stat.
• Buffs Elemental Skill DMG.

Best Artifacts for Emilie in Genshin Impact

Depending on how you are using Emilie, her recommended Artifact Set will vary. If you are using her in a Burning team comp, Unfinished Reverie turns out to be the best set for her. However, Deepwood Memories is a strong option otherwise.

Artifact SetHow to GetEffects
Unfinished Reverie		Faded Theater Domain, Petrichor2-Piece: ATK+18%.
4-Piece: After leaving combat for 3s, DMG dealt increases by 50%. In combat, if no Burning opponents are nearby for more than 6s, this DMG Bonus will decrease by 10% per second until it reaches 0%. When a Burning opponent exists, it will increase by 10% instead until it reaches 50%. This effect still triggers if the equipping character is off-field.
Deepwood Memories		Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain, Sumeru
2-Piece: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.
4-Piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Main Stats Priority

  • Sands: ATK%
  • Goblet: Dendro DMG Bonus
  • Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

  • Crit Rate
  • Crit DMG
  • ATK%
  • EM
  • ER

Also Read:

Best Team Comps for Emilie in Genshin Impact

To make the most out of Emilie’s kit, you are advised to use her in a Burning reaction team composition consisting of Dendro and Pyro characters. However, you can also use her as a Sub-DPS in other comps where you require a Dendro character. Here are some examples of Emilie’s best teams in the game:

Burning Teams

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
Kinich		genshin impact emilie build guide
Mavuika		genshin impact emilie build guide
Bennett
Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
Arlecchino		genshin impact emilie build guide
Xiangling		genshin impact emilie build guide
Bennett

Aggravate Teams

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
Clorinde		genshin impact emilie build guide
Fischl		genshin impact emilie build guide
Baizhu
Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
Cyno		genshin impact emilie build guide
Nahida		genshin impact emilie build guide
Kuki Shinobu

Hyperbloom Teams

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
Alhaitham		genshin impact emilie build guide
Xingqiu		genshin impact emilie build guide
Kuki Shinobu
Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
Raiden Shogun		genshin impact emilie build guide
Furina		genshin impact emilie build guide
Baizhu

Apart from that, you can use Emilie in a variety of team compositions in Genshin Impact to fill the role of a Dendro character.

