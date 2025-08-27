Genshin Impact Escoffier Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Escoffier is one of the best Cryo characters in Genshin Impact. She is a 5-star unit from Fontaine who wields a Polearm and can function as a Sub-DPS and Support. You can use her to deal off-field damage, reduce enemy RES, and even heal teammates. This makes her an extremely valuable teammate, especially in team comps built around the Frozen reaction. To help you utilize this character to the maximum potential, we have prepared a detailed Escoffier build guide for Genshin Impact detailing her abilities and constellations, along with the best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Best Escoffier Build Guide

Escoffier Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Cryo Weapon Type Polearm Role Sub-DPS / Support Base ATK (Level 90) 347 Base DEF (Level 90) 732 Base HP (Level 90) 13348 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 24.2% Crit Rate Voice Actors EN: Emily Cass

JP: Sato Satomi

CN: Cai Haiting

KR: Son Jung-min Strengths • Off-field Cryo DMG.

• Cryo and Hydro RES shred.

• Teamwide healing.

• Free food on a weekly basis. Weaknesses • Performance falls off in non-Freeze teams.

Escoffier is an amazing 5-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact that you can use as a Sub-DPS and Support in a variety of team comps. She is quite straightforward to use and provides significant value to other Cryo and Hydro Main DPS characters. After unlocking all of her passive talents, you will be able to use Escoffier’s Elemental Skill to deal off-field Cryo DMG and reduce enemy RES to Cryo and Hydro depending on the number of characters belonging to these elements on the team.

Moreover, you can also trigger the RES shred with Escoffier’s Elemental Burst, which also restores HP for all party members based on her total ATK. This allows her to fill the slots of a Sub-DPS and healer in many team comps built around damage dealers like Skirk and Ayaka.

How to Play Escoffier

Here’s how to optimally play Escoffier within a rotation:

Upon taking the field, begin by casting Escoffier’s Elemental Burst to recover HP for all characters and deal damage. Afterward, cast your Elemental Skill’s tap version to begin dealing off-field Cryo DMG. Switch to your other Support or Main DPS characters and follow up with their abilities.

Should you pull Escoffier?

Yes, Escoffier is one of the best Cryo characters in the game currently and is definitely worth summoning for. She can fulfill the roles of two different units, thus providing immense value and freeing up a slot on the team. If you use Freeze teams quite often, she is a highly recommended addition to your account.

Best Weapons for Escoffier Build in Genshin Impact

As one would expect, for an optimal Escoffier build, her signature 5-star Polearm, Symphonist of Scents, will be the best choice. It synergizes well with her kit and also looks amazing on her. Apart from that, there are a few other weapons that can be suitable choices:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Symphonist of Scents 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Buffs ATK.

• Offers additional ATK after healing.

Calamity Queller 5-star; Gacha • Provides ATK.

• Buffs ATK after using Elemental Skill. It doubles when she is off-field.

• Offers Elemental DMG Bonus.

Staff of Homa 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Increases HP.

• Buffs ATK based on HP.

Deathmatch 4-star; Battle Pass • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs ATK and DEF when enemies are nearby.

Prospector’s Drill 4-star; Gacha • Provides ATK.

• Buffs ATK and Elemental DMG Bonus.

Favonius Lance 4-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Recovers Energy for the whole team.

Best Artifacts for Escoffier Build in Genshin Impact

Considering this Chef from Fontaine heavily relies on her Elemental Skill, the Golden Troupe turns out to be the best artifact set for an Escoffier build. Other than that, you can also opt for the Blizzard Strayer set for her.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Golden Troupe Denouement of Sin Domain, Fontaine • 2-Piece: Elemental Skill DMG +20%.

• 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25%. Additionally, when not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will be further increased by 25%. This effect will be cleared 2s after taking the field.

Blizzard Strayer Peak of Vindagnyr Domain, Dragonspine • 2-Piece: Cryo DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: When a character attacks an enemy affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the enemy is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK% / ER

: ATK% / ER Goblet : ATK% / Cryo DMG Bonus

: ATK% / Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet: ATK% / Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

ATK%

ER

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

EM

Best Team Comps for Escoffier Build in Genshin Impact

Escoffier is best used in a team composition built around the Freeze reaction. When all her party members belong to either the Hydro or Cryo element, the RES shred she offers is maximized. As such, it is advised to use her in this way. However, if you wish, you can also use her in other team formations. However, do note that she won’t provide as much value in such cases.

Here are Escoffier’s best teams in Genshin Impact’s current meta:

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Skirk

Furina

Shenhe

Escoffier

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Skirk

Furina

Yelan

Escoffier

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Ayaka

Furina

Shenhe

Escoffier

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Wriothesley

Furina

Shenhe

Escoffier

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Neuvillette

Furina

Citlali

Escoffier

Apart from these team suggestions, you can build several other teams depending on the characters you own.

Escoffier Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Escoffier has an amazing set of abilities in the game. Here’s what each one of her talents does and its level-up priority:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Performs up to 3 consecutive spear strikes. Low Elemental Skill (Low-Temperature Cooking) Behold the true meaning of “cooking”! Escoffier will demonstrate different cooking techniques when you Tap or Hold this skill, but rest assured, each of them is Fontaine’s pride and joy.

Hold: Activates her All-Spectrum Multi-Use Cooking Mek’s Off-the-Cuff Cookery Mode.

Tap: Activates her All-Spectrum Multi-Use Cooking Mek in its Cold Storage mode and deals AoE Cryo DMG to nearby opponents.

Cooking Mek: Cold Storage Mode:

Follows the current active character and fires Frosty Parfaits at nearby opponents at intervals, dealing Cryo DMG.

Arkhe – Ousia: At intervals, Escoffier will summon a Surging Blade when activating her Cooking Mek in Cold Storage mode, dealing Ousia-aligned AoE Cryo DMG. Highest Elemental Burst (Scoring Cuts) Displaying her exceptional knife skills, Escoffier deals AoE Cryo DMG and restores HP to all nearby party members based on her ATK. High Passive Talent 1 (Better to Salivate Than Medicate) After using the Elemental Burst Scoring Cuts, Escoffier will obtain the Rehab Diet effect for 9s: Restores HP for nearby active characters every 1s based on 138.24% of Escoffier’s ATK. NA Passive Talent 2 (Inspiration-Immersed Seasoning) When there are 1/2/3/4 Hydro or Cryo characters in the party, Escoffier will decrease the Hydro RES and Cryo RES of any opponents hit by her Elemental Skill, Low-Temperature Cooking, or her Elemental Burst, Scoring Cuts, by 5%/10%/15%/55% for 12s. NA Passive Talent 3 (Constant Off-the-Cuff Cookery) When using the Hold form of her Elemental Skill Low-Temperature Cooking, Escoffier will activate her All-Spectrum Multi-Use Cooking Mek in its Off-the-Cuff Cookery mode.

Cooking Mek: Off-the-Cuff Cookery Mode:

• Places the Cooking Mek on the field. The Cooking Mek can absorb elemental attacks. When the absorbed elemental energy hits a certain limit, Escoffier can convert the ingredients placed within it into wonderful food.

• Escoffier needs time to purchase new ingredients, so she can only make a certain number of dishes like this each week. The number of dishes Escoffier can make resets every Monday at 4:00 AM. NA

Best Escoffier Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Escoffier’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Pre-Dinner Dance for Your Taste Buds) When 4 party members are Hydro or Cryo, all nearby party members will have their Cryo DMG CRIT DMG increased by 60% for 15s after Escoffier uses her Elemental Skill Low-Temperature Cooking or Elemental Burst Scoring Cuts.

You must first unlock the Passive Talent “Inspiration-Immersed Seasoning.” Highest C2 (Fresh, Fragrant Stew Is an Art) When Escoffier activates her Cooking Mek in its Cold Storage Mode, she will gain the “Freshly-Prepped Delicacy” effect for 15s. During this time, Escoffier will gain 5 Cold Dish stacks. When nearby active characters apart from Escoffier deal Cryo DMG with a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack, or an Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, they will expend 1 Cold Dish stack to increase their DMG dealt by 240% of Escoffier’s ATK.

If you hit multiple opponents with a single instance of Cryo DMG, Cold Dish stacks will be consumed based on the number of opponents hit. High C3 (The Bakery Magic of Caramel Browning) Increases the Level of Low-Temperature Cooking by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (Secret Rosemary Recipe) Rehab Diet lasts 6 more seconds. While it is active, you have a chance of healing 100% extra HP and restoring 2 Energy to Escoffier when you trigger healing through Rehab Diet. This chance corresponds to Escoffier’s CRIT Rate. You can trigger this effect 7 times during any one Rehab Diet’s duration.

You must first unlock the Passive Talent “Better to Salivate Than Medicate.” Low C5 (Symphony of a Thousand Sauces) Increases the level of Scoring Cuts by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Low C6 (Tea Parties Bursting With Color) Cooking Mek: Cold Storage Mode is enhanced: When your party’s active character’s Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks hit opponents, Cooking Mek: Cold Storage Mode will fire off another Special-Grade Frosty Parfait, dealing 500% of Escoffier’s ATK as AoE Cryo DMG. This DMG is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s, and this effect can be triggered 6 times within the duration of one Cooking Mek: Cold Storage Mode. Medium

How and When Can You Get Escoffier in Genshin Impact?

Escoffier made her debut in version 5.6 of the title on May 7, 2025. Ever since then, she has yet to return to the title for a rerun banner.

Banner History

Banner Version Dates 5.6 May 7, 2025, to May 27, 2025

More information about Escoffier’s future banners will be added here once they are officially revealed.