Genshin Impact Fifth Anniversary: Date, Countdown, and Rewards

Genshin Impact will celebrate its fifth anniversary on September 28, 2025, during the upcoming version 6.0. Ever since the title made its debut in 2020, it has become a global phenomenon. It has become one of the most successful gacha games of all time, and it’s only going to get better with the introduction of Nod-Krai. To express gratitude towards the players, HoYoverse will be giving out an array of free rewards, like always, to commemorate the milestone. Let’s take a look at what to expect from the Genshin Impact fifth anniversary.

Genshin Impact Anniversary 2025: Date and Countdown

As mentioned above, the fifth anniversary of Genshin Impact will be celebrated on September 28, 2025. Considering the 6.0 update is scheduled to debut on September 10, 2025, introducing new characters from Nod-Krai, the occasion will be celebrated alongside the first half character banners. Here is a countdown reflecting the time until the 2025 anniversary arrives:

Genshin Impact Anniversary 2025: All Speculated Free Rewards

You will be able to receive many free items during the title’s fifth anniversary, and as always, the rewards are likely to be better than last year’s offerings. Leaks from Firefly News and Kazusa have disclosed that HoYoverse may provide you with a new Glider this time around, along with a free 5-star character selector, like on the fourth anniversary. It will let you pick any 5-star character from the standard banner between Diluc, Jean, Mona, Keqing, Qiqi, Tighnari, Dehya, and Mizuki. Apart from that, the developer will also share several Primogems and Intertwined Fates.

Let’s look at all the rewards that are likely to be part of the fifth anniversary celebrations:

1 x 5-star character selector (standard banner)

1 x Glider

1x Pet Gadget

1x Gadget

1600 x Primogems

10 x Intertwined Fate

2 x Fragile Resin

1 x Sanctifying Elixir

18 x Mystic Enhancement Ore

8 x Hero’s Wit

80,000 x Mora

It is important to note that the mentioned rewards are based on leaks and the rewards from the 2024 anniversary. Take them with a grain of salt as they are subject to change.