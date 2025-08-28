Genshin Impact Fischl Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Fischl is an amazing 4-star Electro Sub-DPS in Genshin Impact. She is a Bow user from Mondstadt who can deal Electro damage off-field to trigger elemental reactions. She is one of the best characters for the early game and can fit into a variety of team comps. To help you make the most out of her abilities, we have prepared a detailed Fischl build guide for Genshin Impact detailing her talents and constellations, along with the best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Best Fischl Build Guide

Fischl Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 4-star Element Electro Weapon Type Bow Role Sub-DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 244 Base DEF (Level 90) 594 Base HP (Level 90) 9189 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 24% ATK Voice Actors EN: Brittany Cox

JP: Uchida Mayaa

CN: Mace

KR: Park Go-woon Strengths • Off-field Electro application with Oz.

• 100% uptime with Oz using Skill and Burst.

• Doesn’t require much field time. Weaknesses • Requires constellations for best performance.

Fischl is one of the best 4-star characters in Genshin Impact. She can continuously deal off-field Electro DMG to enemies by summoning Oz to the field. This makes her a great option to trigger Electro reactions like Electro-Charged, Aggravate, and more. Additionally, the simplicity of her kit makes her quite easy to play with. All you must do to play Fischl effectively is manage the duration of Oz to ensure continuous elemental application.

How to Play Fischl

Let’s look at Fischl’s most effective rotation:

Upon taking the field, immediately cast Elemental Skill to trigger Oz to the field. After that, you can switch to other characters to deal damage for around 10 seconds. As Oz’s duration nears its end, switch to Fischl again and cast her Elemental Burst to refresh Oz’s duration. Keep repeating steps one and two to maintain maximum Oz uptime.

Should You Pull Fischl?

Yes, Fischl is definitely a strong character to have and worth summoning during the early game. You can build her to get a lot of value out of her. However, as you progress towards the late game, her damage may not seem much. As such, it is recommended to switch to a 5-star Sub-DPS by then.

Best Weapons for Fischl Build in Genshin Impact

When it comes to a Fischl build, there are several strong weapon options for her. Let’s look at what you can equip her with for the best results:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Polar Star 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs Elemental Skill and Burst DMG.

• Increases ATK.

Aqua Simulacra 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Increases HP and buffs DMG.

Skyward Harp 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs Crit DMG.

• Deals additional Physical DMG.

Elegy for the End 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Increases HP and buffs DMG.

Alley Hunter 4-star; Gacha • Provides ATK.

• DMG buff when off-field

The Stringless 4-star; Gacha • Provides EM.

• Increases Elemental Skill and Burst DMG.

Fading Twilight 4-star; v2.7 Event • Provides ER.

• Increases DMG dealt.

Best Artifacts for Fischl Build in Genshin Impact

Similar to other Elemental Skill-dependent Sub-DPS characters, Golden Troupe would be the best artifact set for your Sub-DPS Fischl build. Apart from that, Gilded Dreams would be the second-best choice:

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Golden Troupe Denouement of Sin Domain, Fontaine • 2-Piece: Elemental Skill DMG +20%.

• 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25%. Additionally, when not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will be further increased by 25%. This effect will be cleared 2s after taking the field.

Gilded Dream Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain, Sumeru • 2-Piece: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : EM / ATK%

: EM / ATK% Goblet : Electro DMG Bonus

: Electro DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ER

EM

ATK%

It is recommended to build at least 140% Energy Recharge on Fischl via your substats or weapons to ensure you can burst comfortably to reset Oz’s CD.

Best Team Comps for Fischl Build in Genshin Impact

Fischl is quite a versatile character and can be used in a variety of team comps as an Electro Sub-DPS. As such, the possibilities for her are only limited by the characters you own. Here are some examples of Fischl’s teams that will give you an idea of what does well in the title’s current meta:

Dendro Reaction Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Fischl

Nahida

Kuki Shinobu

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Furina

Fischl

Baizhu

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Tighnari

Fischl

Yaoyao

Kuki Shinobu

Overload Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Arlecchino

Fischl

Chevreuse

Bennett

F2P Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Sucrose

Fischl

Xingqiu

Bennett

Fischl Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here’s Fischl’s complete kit and her talent priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.

Charge Attack: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, the dark lightning spirits of Immernachtreich shall heed the call of their Prinzessin and indwell the enchanted arrowhead. When fully indwelt, the Rachsüchtig Blitz shall deal immense Electro DMG. Low Elemental Skill (Nightrider) Tap: Summons Oz. The night raven forged of darkness and lightning descends upon the land, dealing Electro DMG in a small AoE.

For the ability’s duration, Oz will continuously attack nearby enemies with Freikugel.

Hold: Hold to adjust the location Oz will be summoned to.

Tap again any time during the ability’s duration to once again summon him to Fischl’s side. Highest Elemental Burst (Midnight Phantasmagoria) Summons Oz to spread his twin wings of twilight and defend Fischl.

Has the following properties during the ability’s duration:

• Fischl takes on Oz’s form, greatly increasing her Movement Speed.

• Strikes nearby enemies with lightning, dealing Electro DMG to enemies she comes into contact with. Each Enemy can only be struck once.

• Once this ability’s effects end, Oz will remain on the battlefield and attack his Prinzessin’s foes. If Oz is already on the field, then this will reset the duration of his presence. High Passive Talent 1 (Stellar Predator) When Fischl hits Oz with a fully-charged Aimed Shot, Oz brings down Thundering Retribution, dealing AoE Electro DMG equal to 152.7% of the arrow’s DMG. NA Passive Talent 2 (Undone Be Thy Sinful Hex) If your active character triggers an Electro-related Elemental Reaction when Oz is on the field, the enemy shall be stricken with Thundering Retribution, dealing Electro DMG equal to 80% of Fischl’s ATK. NA Passive Talent 3 (Mein Hausgarten) When dispatched on an expedition in Mondstadt, time consumed is reduced by 25%. NA

Best Fischl Constellations in Genshin Impact

The following are all of Fischl’s constellations along with their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Gaze of the Deep) Even when Oz is not present in combat, he can still watch over Fischl through his raven eyes. When Fischl attacks an enemy, Oz fires a joint attack, dealing 22% of ATK DMG. Highest C2 (Devourer of All Sins) When Nightrider is used, it deals an additional 200% ATK as DMG, and its AoE is increased by 50%. Medium C3 (Wings of Nightmare) Increases the Level of Nightrider on Form by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (Her Pilgrimage of Bleak) When Midnight Phantasmagoria is used, it deals 222% of ATK as Electro DMG to the surrounding enemies.

When the skill duration ends, Fischl regenerates 20% of her HP. Low C5 (Against the Fleeing Light) Increases the level of Midnight Phantasmagoria by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Evernight Raven) Increases the duration of Oz’s summoning by 2s. Additionally, Oz attacks with the current character when present, dealing 30% of Fischl’s ATK as Electro DMG. Highest

How and When Can You Get Fischl in Genshin Impact?

Fischl last appeared on the first half banners of version 5.8 on July 30, 2025, and is likely to return soon. However, there is no official confirmation of what she might return next.

You should note that since Fischl is a 4-star character, you always have a random chance of summoning her from the gacha banners, including the standard banner. Additionally, she also appears in the Shop every few updates.