Genshin Impact Flins: Leaked Kit, Materials, and Release Date

Flins is an upcoming Electro character from Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact, speculated to debut in the first half of version 6.0. He is likely to be a 5-star character who wields a Polearm in combat. Ahead of his official debut, leaks from reputable sources have disclosed all of Flins’ abilities, constellations, and even ascension and talent materials. They suggest that he may be a Main DPS focusing on the new Lunar-Charged reaction. Let’s look at all the leaked details about Flins in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Flins’ Gameplay Abilities and Passive Talent Leaks

As mentioned above, Kyryll Chudomirovich Flins, or just Flins, is likely to be a damage dealer in Genshin Impact, based on his leaked kit from Seele Leaks’ Telegram channel. This is also supported by his providing Crit DMG as an ascension bonus. Let’s look at all his in-game abilities and passive talents:

Normal Attacks

Normal Attack Perform upto five consecutive spear attacks. Charged Attack Consume stamina to lunge forward and deal damage to enemies in the path. Plunging Attack Descends from mid-air and slams the ground to deal damage to all enemies in its path and within a certain AoE.

Elemental Skill

Elemental Skill (Archaic Refrain: Lonesome Lamp’s Secret) This is Flins’ default Elemental Skill, where he releases ancient power from his Lantern and enters Shadow Manifestation mode.

During the Shadow Manifestation mode, Flins’ Normal Attacks and Charged Attacks gain an Electro infusion that cannot be overridden, and he cannot perform Plunging Attacks. Moreover, he gets resistance to interruption and his Elemental Skill is replaced by Northern Pike Array. Elemental Skill (Northern Pike Array) Unleashes a formation of spears that deal Electro DMG for six seconds. Also, changes Flins’ default Elemental Burst with Thunderous Symphony. The skill’s CD is six seconds and cannot be altered using any in-game effects.

Elemental Burst

Elemental Burst (Ode Rite: Midnight Guest) Unleashes the power of Flins’ Lantern to deal AoE Electro DMG, followed by three instances of Lunar-Charged DMG. If a Thundercloud is nearby, he deals two more instances of Lunar-Charged DMG. Elemental Burst (Thunderous Symphony) Lower cost variant of the Elemental Burst that deals AoE Electro DMG, followed by just one instance of Lunar-Charged DMG. If a Thundercloud is nearby, he deals one more instance of Lunar-Charged DMG.

Passive Talents

Wintersong Symphony Flins gains a buff depending on the team’s Moon Phase.

Gibbous: His Lunar-Charged DMG increases by 20%. Whispers of Shadow Flame Flins’ EM is increased by 8% of his ATK up to 160 EM. Moonphase’s Blessing: Hidden Legacies When a teammate triggers the Electro-Charged reaction, it is converted into the Lunar-Charged reaction. Moreover, the reaction DMG increases by 0.7% for each 100 ATK Flins has, up to a 14% bonus. If he is on the team, the team’s Moon Phase increases by 1. Secretlight Patrol Displays the locations of Nod-Krai local specialities on the map. Also, Flins can understand whispers of the Wild Hunt.

Genshin Impact Flins’ Constellations

Here are all of Flins’ constellations in Genshin Impact that you can unlock by obtaining multiple copies of this character:

C1: Through the Snowveil Curtain Reduces the CD of Northern Pike Array to four seconds. Additionally, when the team triggers Lunar-Charged reaction, Flins recovers seven Energy. C2: Past the Phantom Wall Within six seconds of using Northern Pike Array, Flins’ next Normal Attack deals AoE Electro DMG equal to 50% of his ATK, and it is counted as Lunar-Charged DMG.

Gibbous: Flins’ Electro attacks reduce the enemy Electro RES by 25% for six seconds when he is on-field. C3: Mire of the Midnight Caller Increases Elemental Burst’s level by three. C4: Screams of the Lonely Peaks Increases Flins’ ATK by 20%. Passive effect now also provides additional EM based on 10% of his ATK, up to 220 EM. C5: Ballad of the Forgotten North Increases Elemental Skill’s level by three. C6: Dance of the Dead and the Song Increases Flins’ Lunar-Charged DMG by 30%.

Gibbous: All team members deal 10% increased Lunar-Charged DMG.

Genshin Impact Flins’ Ascension and Talent Materials

To upgrade Flins to the maximum level of 90 in Genshin Impact and to also level up all of his talents, you will need to farm the following materials:

Precision Moon Matrix Duck Core : Dropped by Heavy-Hitting Ducks

: Dropped by Heavy-Hitting Ducks Gear Axis : Dropped by Landcruisers

: Dropped by Landcruisers Frostshade Flower : New Local Specialty

: New Local Specialty Ascended Sample – Queen : Obtained from The Game Before the Gate Weekly Domain

: Obtained from The Game Before the Gate Weekly Domain Book of Wandering Tome: Farmed at Nod-Krai Talent Material Domain

The v6.0 banner leaks from Seele Leaks have indicated that Flins may debut in the first half of the upcoming Genshin Impact 6.0 update, scheduled to go live on September 10, 2025. He is likely to be the first 5-star character for the Nod-Krai patches. Furthermore, it is speculated that his banner will also include Aino as a 4-star offering.

It is important to note that the above-mentioned information is based on leaks and is subject to change. Take it with a grain of salt.