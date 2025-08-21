Genshin Impact Furina Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Furina is arguably the strongest Hydro Sub-DPS in Genshin Impact. She is a 5-star Sword user from Fontaine who is capable of freely switching between her Ousia and Pneuma forms. While in the Ousia form, she brings out three summons to the field that deal significant Hydro DMG to enemies. Whereas in her Pneuma form, summoning can heal the active character. Furina is also capable of buffing her teammates with her Elemental Burst. Overall, she brings a lot of value to any team she is a part of. Below, you will find Furina’s build guide with weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Furina Best Build Guide

Furina Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Details Rarity 5-star Element Hydro Weapon Type Sword Role Sub-DPS / Support Base ATK (Level 90) 244 Base DEF (Level 90) 696 Base HP (Level 90) 15307 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 24.2% Crit Rate Voice Actors EN: Amber Lee Conners

JP: Minase Inori

CN: Qian Chen

KR: Kim Ha-yeong Strengths ・Deals off-field Hydro DMG.

・Capable of healing an active character.

・Able to buff other party members.

・Can walk on water. Weaknesses ・Keeps depleting the HP of teammates.

・Requires a dedicated healer to keep gaining Fanfare.

Furina is a powerful HP-scaling Sub-DPS character in Genshin Impact. She has two playable forms reflecting each of the Arkhe types, and you can freely switch between them using her charged attacks. In her Ousia form, Furina’s Elemental Skill creates three summonings that deplete the entire team’s HP and deal Hydro DMG. Alternatively, her Pneuma form summoning recovers HP. Both of these work in conjunction with each other and let her either deal damage or heal, depending on the situation.

Furina’s Elemental burst is another important aspect of her kit. It deals AoE Hydro DMG within a certain AoE and provides Fanfare stacks whenever HP fluctuates for a certain duration. Based on the number of stacks you have, Furina provides a DMG buff and Healing Bonus.

How to Play Furina

Here’s how to optimally use Furina within a rotation:

As soon as Furina takes the field, cast her Elemental Burst to begin gaining Fanfare stacks. Then use her Elemental Skill to begin dealing off-field Hydro DMG and reducing HP. Switch to your Main DPS to trigger reactions and deal damage.

Should you pull Furina?

Yes, Furina is definitely worth pulling in Genshin Impact. She is among the best Sub-DPS characters in the game and enables several different types of elemental reactions. Moreover, she can also function as a healer in dire times.

Best Weapons for Furina in Genshin Impact

The Splendor of Tranquil Waters is Furina’s signature Sword in the game and the best option. It is designed for her and synergizes with her kit well. If you do not have it, there are many other suitable options as well:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Splendor of Tranquil Waters 5-star; Gacha ・Provides Crit DMG.

・Buffs HP and Elemental Skill DMG.

Primordial Jade Cutter 5-star; Gacha ・Provides Crit Rate.

・Gives additional HP and ATK.

Light of Foliar Incision 5-star; Gacha ・Provides Crit DMG.

・Buffs Crit Rate and Elemental Skill.

Festering Desire 4-star; v1.2 Event ・Provides ER.

・Buffs Elemental Skill Crit Rate and DMG.

Wolf-Fang 4-star; Battle Pass ・Provides Crit Rate.

・Buffs Elemental Skill and Burst.

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman 4-star; Fontaine Fishing Association ・Provides ER.

・Buffs Elemental Skill Crit Rate.

Best Artifacts for Furina in Genshin Impact

The best artifact set for Furina in the title will be Golden Troupe. It buffs her Elemental Skill DMG considerably. In case you do not have it, Nymph’s Dream can also serve as a decent alternative.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Golden Troupe Denouement of Sin Domain, Fontaine • 2-Piece: Elemental Skill DMG +20%.

• 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25%. Additionally, when not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will be further increased by 25%. This effect will be cleared 2s after taking the field..

Nymph’s Dream Molten Iron Fortress Domain, Sumeru • 2-Piece: Hydro DMG bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: After Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit opponents, 1 stack of Mirrored Nymph will be triggered, lasting 8s. When under the effect of 1, 2, or 3 or more Mirrored Nymph Stacks, ATK will be increased by 7%/16%/25%, and Hydro DMG bonus will be increased by 4%/9%/15%. Mirrored Nymph stacks created by Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts exist independently..

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ER / HP%

: ER / HP% Goblet : HP% / Hydro DMG Bonus

: HP% / Hydro DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit DMG / Crit Rate

Sub-Stats Priority

HP%

ER

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

Best Team Comps for Furina in Genshin Impact

As a universal buffer and Hydro Sub-DPS, there are no limitations to Furina when it comes to team building. You can use her with any other characters you have to trigger a variety of elemental reactions. To give you an idea of what works best with her, here are some of her example teams that do well in the current meta of the game:

Neuvillette Hypercarry Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Neuvillette

Furina

Kaedehara Kazuha

Xilonen

Vaporize Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Mavuika

Furina

Bennett

Xilonen

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Arlecchino

Furina

Bennett

Xilonen

Melt Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Mavuika

Furina

Citlali

Xilonen

Freeze Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Skirk

Furina

Shenhe

Escoffier

Hyperbloom Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Furina

Nahida

Kuki Shinobu

You should note that these are just the popular teams that feature Furina. Apart from these, you can also build several different types of teams using your owned characters.

Furina Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Furina’s abilities and talents, as well as their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal: Performs up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow.

Charged: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a solo dance, dealing Physical DMG to nearby opponents and changing her Arkhe alignment. If Salon Members or Singers of Many Waters summoned by her Elemental Skill “Salon Solitaire” are present, their lineup will switch in response.

Arkhe – Seats Sacred and Secular:

At intervals, when Furina’s Normal Attacks hit, a Spiritbreath Thorn or a Surging Blade will descend based on her current alignment, dealing Hydro DMG based on her current alignment.

When Furina takes the field, her starting Arkhe will be Ousia. Low Elemental Skill (Salon Solitaire) Invites the guests of the Salon Solitaire to come forth and abet in Furina’s performance. Will summon either the Salon Members or the Singer of Many Waters based on Furina’s current Arkhe alignment.

Ousia: Foaming bubbles like celebrants shall dance, dealing AoE Hydro DMG based on Furina’s Max HP and summoning 3 Salon Members: the Ball Octopus-shaped Gentilhomme Usher, the Bubbly Seahorse-shaped Surintendante Chevalmarin, and the Armored Crab-shaped Mademoiselle Crabaletta.

They will attack nearby opponents at intervals, prioritizing the target of the active character, dealing Hydro DMG based on Max HP.

When they attack, if character(s) with more than 50% HP are nearby, the Members will increase their current attack’s power based on the number of such characters, and consume said characters’ HP. If the characters who meet these requirements are 1/2/3/4 (or more), the Members’ attacks will deal 110%/120%/130%/140% of their original DMG.

Pneuma: Summons the Singer of Many Waters, who will heal nearby active character(s) based on Max HP at intervals.

The Salon Members and Singer of Many Waters share a duration, and when Furina uses her Charged Attack to change the guest type, the new guests will inherit the initial duration. While the Salon Members and the Singer of Many Waters are on the field, Furina can move on the water’s surface.” Highest Elemental Burst (Let the People Rejoice) Rouses the impulse to revel, creating a stage of foam that will deal AoE Hydro DMG based on Furina’s Max HP and cause nearby party members to enter the Universal Revelry state:

During this time, when nearby party members’ HP increases or decreases, 1 Fanfare point will be granted to Furina for each percentage point of their Max HP by which their HP changes.

At the same time, Furina will increase the DMG dealt by and the Incoming Healing Bonus of all nearby party members based on the amount of Fanfare she has. When the duration ends, Furina’s Fanfare points will be cleared. High Passive Talent 1 (Endless Waltz) When the active character in your party receives healing, if the source of the healing is not Furina herself and the healing overflows, then Furina will heal a nearby party member for 2% of their Max HP once every 2s within the next 4s. NA Passive Talent 2 (Unheard Confession) Every 1,000 points of Furina’s Max HP can buff the different Arkhe-aligned Salon Solitaire in the following ways:

Will increase Salon Member DMG dealt by 0.7%, up to a maximum of 28%.

Will decrease active character healing interval of the Singer of Many Waters by 0.4%, up to a maximum of 16%. NA Passive Talent 3 (The Sea Is My Stage) Xenochromatic Fontemer Aberrant ability CD decreased by 30%. NA

Best Furina Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Furina Constellations in the title and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Love Is a Rebellious Bird That None Can Tame) When using Let the People Rejoice, Furina will gain 150 Fanfare. Additionally, Furina’s Fanfare limit is increased by 100. Medium C2 (A Woman Adapts Like Duckweed in Water) While Let the People Rejoice lasts, Furina’s Fanfare gains from increases or decreases in nearby characters’ HP is increased by 250%. Each point of Fanfare above the limit will increase Furina’s Max HP by 0.35%. Her maximum Max HP increase is 140%. High C3 (My Secret Is Hidden Within Me, No One Will Know My Name) Increases the Level of Let the People Rejoice by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (They Know Not Life, Who Dwelt in the Netherworld Not!) When the Salon Members from Salon Solitaire hit an opponent, or the Singer of Many Waters restores HP to the active character, Furina will restore 4 Energy. This effect triggers once every 5s. Low C5 (His Name I Now Know, It Is…!) Increases the Level of Salon Solitaire by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Hear Me — Let Us Raise the Chalice of Love!) When using the Elemental Skill Salon Solitaire, Furina gains Center of Attention for 10s.

Throughout the duration, Furina’s Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks are converted into Hydro DMG, which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion. DMG is also increased by an amount equivalent to 18% of Furina’s max HP.

Throughout the duration, Furina’s Normal Attacks (not including Arkhe: Seats Sacred and Secular Attacks), Charged Attacks, and the impact of Plunging Attacks will cause different effects up to every 0.1s after hitting opponents, depending on her current Arkhe alignment:

Ousia: Every 1s, all nearby characters in the party will be healed by 4% of Furina’s max HP, for a duration of 2.9s. Triggering this effect again will extend its duration.

Pneuma: This Normal Attack (not including Arkhe: Seats Sacred and Secular Attacks), Charged Attack, or Plunging Attack ground impact DMG will be further increased by an amount equivalent to 25% of Furina’s max HP. When any of the attacks mentioned previously hit an opponent, all nearby characters in the party will consume 1% of their current HP. During the duration of each instance of Center of Attention, the above effects can be triggered up to 6 times. Center of Attention will end when its effects have triggered 6 times or when the duration expires. High

How and When Can You Get Furina in Genshin Impact?

Furina last appeared on the gacha banners during the version 5.4 update on March 4, 2025. While it is likely that she may return to the title soon, there is no official confirmation from the developers yet.

Banner History

Banner Version Dates 5.4 Mar 4, 2025, to Mar 25, 2025 4.7 Jun 25, 2024, to Jul 16, 2024 4.2 Nov 8, 2023, to Nov 28, 2023

More information about his eventual return will be updated when HoYoverse announces it