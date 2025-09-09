Genshin Impact Gaming Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Gaming is one of the strongest 4-star damage dealers in Genshin Impact. He is a Pyro character who wields a Claymore and relies on his abilities to perform special Plunge Attacks that deal significant damage. Additionally, his kit also includes some self-healing mechanisms that increase his survivability. To help you build and use him efficiently, we have prepared a comprehensive Genshin Impact Gaming build guide, which explains how to play him and provides information about his best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Gaming Build Guide

Gaming Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 4-star Element Pyro Weapon Type Claymore Role Main DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 302 Base DEF (Level 90) 703 Base HP (Level 90) 11419 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 24% ATK Voice Actors EN: Caleb Yen

JP: Komatsu Shouhei

CN: Xie Ying

KR: Kim Yoon-ki Strengths • Able to perform special Plunge Attacks.

• Pyro element allows him to trigger various reactions.

• Capable of self-healing. Weaknesses • Skill must connect to something to trigger Plunge Attack.

Gaming in is an amazing Main DPS character in Genshin Impact who belongs to the 4-star rarity. He is among the few damage dealers in the game who rely on their Plunge Attacks to deal damage. Overall, he is an ATK-scaling character who can deal considerable Pyro damage to enemies. Also, you must note that his healing scales off his HP, and as such, you must also pay attention to that stat when building him.

When it comes to Gaming’s abilities, they’re quite straightforward. His Elemental Skill is what allows him to leap in the air and then perform a Plunge Attack, and it will be your primary way to inflict damage with him. As for his Elemental Burst, it summons his companion Suanni Man Chai to the field to attack enemies. Every time it does so, it immediately resets Gaming’s Elemental Skill, letting you use it multiple times. Additionally, the Burst also initiates the Wushou Dance state, and under its influence, Gaming gains resistance to interruption and can heal himself.

How to Play Gaming

Here’s how to play Gaming in your teams:

Upon taking the field after your Sub-DPS characters have used their abilities, begin your offense with Gaming’s Elemental Skill. Follow it up with his Elemental Burst to summon Suanni Man Chai to the field. Let it attack enemies and link back with you. Then immediately use Elemental Skill to perform a Plunge Attack again. Repeat this process until the Burst ends.

Should you pull Gaming?

Yes, Gaming is an amazing 4-star character, and you can definitely pull him if you are looking to build a damage dealer who uses Plunge Attacks. He is quite competitive after you unlock his constellations and can serve you well, even against the toughest of bosses.

Best Weapons for Gaming Build in Genshin Impact

Considering he is an ATK-scaling Main DPS, any offensive Claymore can be a good choice for your Gaming build. Here are some great weapon options you can consider:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Verdict 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs ATK and Elemental Skill DMG.

Beacon of the Reed Sea 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs ATK and HP.

Wolf’s Gravestone 5-star; Gacha • Provides ATK.

• Buffs personal ATK and the team’s ATK.

Serpent Spine 4-star; Battle Pass • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs DMG output.

Rainslasher 4-star; Gacha • Provides EM.

• Increased damage against enemies affected by Electro or Hydro.

Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword 4-star; v4.3 Event • Provides ER.

• Buffs ATK.

Mailed Flower 4-star; v3.5 Event • Provides EM.

• Buffs EM and ATK after casting Elemental Skill.

Best Artifacts for Gaming Build in Genshin Impact

The Crimson Witch of Flames can be a strong weapon option for your Gaming build to deal more reaction damage. Apart from that, you can also pick the Marechaussee Hunter set, which can increase his Crit Rate. Here’s everything both of these artifact sets provide, along with where to find them:

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Crimson Witch of Flames Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula Domain, Liyue • 2-Piece: Pyro DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: Increases Overloaded, Burning, and Burgeon DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

Marechaussee Hunter Denouement of Sin Domain, Fontaine • 2-Piece: Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15%.

• 4-Piece: When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5s. Max 3 stacks.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : Pyro DMG Bonus

: Pyro DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

ER

EM

Best Team Comps for Gaming Build in Genshin Impact

Considering Xianyun is the premium Support character for Plunge Attack Main DPS units, she will be the best teammate to include in your Gaming teams. Apart from her, Bennett is also an amazing character to pair with him. He can heal and buff Gaming while also triggering the Pyro Resonance. Here are some of Gaming’s best teams in Genshin’s current meta:

Vaporize Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Gaming

Xingqiu

Bennett

Xianyun

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Gaming

Furina

Bennett

Xianyun

Melt Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Gaming

Citlali

Bennett

Xianyun

Overloaded Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Gaming

Fischl

Bennett

Chevreuse

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Gaming

Fischl

Iansan

Chevreuse

Apart from the above-mentioned teams, you can form many different ones depending on which characters you have on your account.

Gaming Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Gaming’s talents and their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash. High Elemental Skill (Bestial Ascent) Pounces forward using Wushou arts, leaping high into the air after coming into contact with a target or surface. After Gaming has used Bestial Ascent to rise into the air, if he immediately uses a Plunging Attack: Charmed Cloudstrider instead.

Plunging Attack – Charmed Cloudstrider: The DMG from Plunging Attacks caused by Bestial Ascent is converted to Pyro DMG that cannot be overridden by other elemental infusions. Upon landing, Gaming will consume a fixed amount of HP. Gaming’s HP cannot be reduced below 10% by this method. Charmed Cloudstrider DMG is considered Plunging Attack DMG. Highest Elemental Burst (Suanni’s Gilded Dance) Gaming enters Wushou Stance, briefly applying Pyro to him, recovering a fixed amount of HP, and summons his companions, the Suanni Man Chai, to smash into his target, dealing AoE Pyro DMG. After bashing his target, Man Chai will roll to a nearby location before moving towards Gaming. When it links up with Gaming, Man Chai will leave the field and reset the CD for Gaming’s Elemental Skill, Bestial Ascent.

While Wushou Stance is active, his resistance to interruption is increased, and when Gaming lands with Charmed Cloudstrider attack or completes the forward pounce attack from Bestial Ascent with over 50% HP, he will summon Man Chai again.

Each Gaming can only have 1 Man Chai on the field simultaneously.

This effect will be canceled once Gaming leaves the field. High Passive Talent 1 (Dance of Amity) After Bestial Ascent’s Plunging Attack: Charmed Cloudstrider hits an opponent, Gaming will regain 1.5% of his Max HP once every 0.2s for 0.8s. NA Passive Talent 2 (Air of Prosperity) When Gaming has less than 50% HP, he will receive a 20% Incoming Healing Bonus. When Gaming has 50% HP or more, Plunging Attack: Charmed Cloudstrider will deal 20% more DMG. NA Passive Talent 3 (The Striding Beast) Increases the Movement SPD of your own party members by 10% during the day (6:00 – 18:00). NA

Best Gaming Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Gaming’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Bringer of Blessing) When the Suanni Man Chai from Suanni’s Gilded Dance meets back up with Gaming, it will heal 15% of Gaming’s HP. High C2 (Plum Blossoms Underfoot) When Gaming receives healing and this instance of healing overflows, his ATK will be increased by 20% for 5s. Medium C3 (Awakening Spirit) Increases the Level of Bestial Ascent by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (Soar Across Mountains) When Bestial Ascent’s Plunging Attack: Charmed Cloudstrider hits an opponent, it will restore 2 Energy to Gaming. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s. High C5 (Evil-Daunting Roar) Increases the Level of Suanni’s Gilded Dance by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (To Tame All Beasts) Bestial Ascent’s Plunging Attack: Charmed Cloudstrider CRIT Rate increased by 20% and CRIT DMG increased by 40%, and its attack radius will be increased. Highest

How and When Can You Get Gaming in Genshin Impact?

Gaming last appeared as a 4-star rate-up character on the version 5.5 banners on March 16, 2025. However, considering his rarity, you always have a random chance of obtaining this character from any of the event banners. Additionally, you can get Gaming for free during the Lantern Rite event every year.