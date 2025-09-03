Genshin Impact Ganyu Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Ganyu is a powerful 5-star Cryo Sub-DPS in Genshin Impact. She is a Bow user who deals damage from a distance. Moreover, her kit also includes an off-field Cryo application and a taunt. All of this makes her an amazing character to have, especially if you are someone who enjoys fighting from a safe distance. Here is a Genshin Impact Ganyu build guide, which explains how to play her and provides information about her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Ganyu Build Guide

Ganyu Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Cryo Weapon Type Bow Role Main DPS / Sub-DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 335 Base DEF (Level 90) 630 Base HP (Level 90) 9797 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 88.4% Crit DMG Voice Actors EN: Jennifer Losi

JP: Ueda Reina

CN: Lin Su

KR: Kim Sun-hye Strengths • High Charged Attack damage.

• Considerable off-field Cryo application with Elemental Burst.

• Can taunt on-field enemies and distract them. Weaknesses • Low base HP makes her susceptible to KO.

• Considerable Charged Attack charging time.

Ganyu is one of the best Bow-wielding characters in Genshin Impact. She relies on her special Frostflake Arrows to deal the majority of her damage. Not only does it deal significant Cryo damage to enemies, but it also explodes upon hitting, dealing further Cryo damage. This allows you to effectively defeat enemies while remaining at a safe distance.

As for Ganyu’s Elemental Skill, it lets her quickly dash out of the way while leaving a Lotus at her location. The Lotus taunts enemies while it is on the field and then explodes, dealing Cryo damage within a small AoE.

Lastly, Ganyu’s Elemental Burst rains down ice shards within a large AoE and is quite powerful. Considering that it also works off-field, you can use it to apply Cryo on enemies to trigger reactions. By investing in Energy Recharge and managing her Elemental Burst’s D, you can even use Ganyu as a Sub-DPS in your teams.

How to Play Ganyu

Let’s take a look at how to play Ganyu as a damage dealer in the game:

After using the abilities of your Sub-DPS and Support characters, use Ganyu’s Elemental Burst to begin. Then cast her Elemental Skill to group the enemy toward the Lotus. Enter the aimed shot mode and start attacking with your special Charge Attack’s Frostflake Arrows.

Should you pull Ganyu?

Yes, Ganyu is one of the best DPS characters for players who enjoy a ranged playstyle. You can use her to snipe down enemies from a safe distance. Moreover, she also allows for a Sub-DPS playstyle and can be quite useful in Freeze and Melt teams. As such, it is advisable to summon Ganyu if you are looking for a damage dealer who uses a Bow.

Best Weapons for Ganyu Build in Genshin Impact

When it comes to a Ganyu build, there are several weapon options you have at your disposal. Mostly, any 5-star Bow will do well on her, including her signature weapon, Amos Bow, which is part of the Standard banner selection. Here are all the suitable weapon options for Ganyu:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

The First Great Magic 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Increases Charged Attack DMG.

• Buffs ATK and movement SPD.

Aqua Simulacra 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Increases HP and buffs DMG.

Hunter’s Path 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Increases Elemental DMG Bonus.

• Buffs Charged Attacks based on EM.

Polar Star 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs Elemental Skill and Burst DMG.

• Increases ATK.

Amos Bow 5-star; Gacha • Provides ATK.

• Increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG.

• Buffs DMG.

Skyward Harp 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs Crit DMG.

• Deals additional Physical DMG.

Scion of the Blazing Sun 4-star; Battle Pass • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs Charged Attacks and deals additional DMG.

Prototype Crescent 4-star; Craftable

• Provides ATK.

• Buffs ATK and movement SPD.

Best Artifacts for Ganyu Build in Genshin Impact

The best artifact set for your Ganyu team will vary depending on how you plan to use her. For Freeze teams, the Blizzard Strayer set would be the go-to option. Whereas, in a Melt team, the Wanderer’s Trope set can serve you well. Alternatively, you can also equip Ganyu with the Marechaussee Hunter set if you plan to use her with Furina.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Blizzard Strayer Peak of Vindagnyr Domain, Dragonspine • 2-Piece: Cryo DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: When a character attacks an enemy affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the enemy is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

Wanderer’s Troupe Obtained by defeating World Bosses and Weekly Bosses • 2-Piece: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

• 4-Piece: Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or a Bow.

Marechaussee Hunter Denouement of Sin Domain, Fontaine • 2-Piece: Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15%.

• 4-Piece: When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5s. Max 3 stacks.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK% / EM

: ATK% / EM Goblet : Cryo DMG Bonus

: Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

EM

ER

Since Ganyu is an ATK-scaling Main DPS, you should prioritize building ATK on her, along with Crit Rate and Crit DMG. While generally you will use an ATK sands on her, you can opt for the EM sands in a Melt reaction team.

Best Team Comps for Ganyu Build in Genshin Impact

While Ganyu isn’t at the top of Genshin’s meta currently, she is still quite strong. Her Freeze and Melt teams continue to remain powerful and can help you clear most of the content easily. Here are some examples of her best teams for both elemental reactions:

Melt Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Ganyu

Emilie

Xiangling

Bennett

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Ganyu

Kaedehara Kazuha

Xiangling

Bennett

For a Ganyu Melt team, it is advisable that you add Xiangling and Bennett to the party. While the former provides strong off-field Pyro application to trigger the reaction, the latter buffs ATK via Burst and Pyro Resonance, while also providing healing. For the fourth slot, you can go for either a buffer like Kazuha, or a Dendro character like Emilie or Nahida to trigger Burning.

Freeze Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Ganyu

Furina

Shenhe

Escoffier

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Ganyu

Yelan

Citlali

Escoffier

You can also build Freeze teams for Ganyu by using Hydro and Cryo characters. This elemental reaction can freeze enemies in place, which can be quite useful if you are not as good at aiming at moving enemies. When it comes to building such a team, characters like Furina and Yelan can be reliable Hydro applicators. Whereas Cryo Supports like Shenhe and Escoffier can help to buff your damage and provide heals.

You should note that you can form many other types of teams depending on the characters you have with you.

Ganyu Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Ganyu’s talents and their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Perform up to 6 consecutive shot with a bow.

Charged Attack: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, an icy aura will accumulate on the arrow head before the arrow is fired.Has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged:

• Charge Level 1: Fires off an icy arrow that deals Cryo DMG.

• Charge Level 2: Fires off a Frostflake Arrow that Deals Cryo DMG. The Frostflake Arrow blooms after hitting its target, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. Low Elemental Skill (Trail of the Qilin) Leaving a single Ice Lotus behind, Ganyu dashes backward, shunning all impurity and dealing AoE Cryo DMG. The Ice Lotus continuously taunts surrounding opponents, attracting them to attack it. Its endurance scales based on Ganyu’s Max HP, and it blooms profusely when destroyed or once its duration ends, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. Highest Elemental Burst (Celestial Shower) Coalesces atmospheric frost and snow to summon a Sacred Cryo Pearl that exorcises evil.

While active, the Sacred Cryo Pearl will continuously rain down shards of ice, striking opponents within its AoE and dealing Cryo DMG. Low Passive Talent 1 (Undivided Heart) After firing a Frostflake Arrow, the CRIT Rate of subsequent Frostflake Arrows and their resulting bloom effects is increased by 20% for 5s. NA Passive Talent 2 (Harmony between Heaven and Earth) Celestial Shower grants a 20% Cryo DMG Bonus to active party members in the AoE. NA Passive Talent 3 (Preserved for the Hunt) Refunds 15% of the ores used when crafting Bow-type weapons. NA

Best Ganyu Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Ganyu’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Dew-Drinker) Taking DMG from a Charge Level 2 Frostflake Arrow or Frostflake Arrow Bloom decreases opponents’ Cryo RES by 15% for 6 s. A hit regenerates 2 Energy for Ganyu. This effect can only occur once per Charge Level 2 Frostflake Arrow, regardless if Frostlake Arrow itself or its Bloom hit the target. High C2 (The Auspicious) Trail of the Qilin gains 1 additional charge. Low C3 (Cloud-Strider) Increases the Level of Celestial Shower by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (Westward Sojourn) Opponents standing within the AoE of Celestial Shower take increased DMG. This effect strengthens over time. Increased DMG taken begins at 5% and increases by 5% every 3s, up to a maximum of 25%.

The effect lingers for 3s after the opponent leaves the AoE. High C5 (The Merciful) Increases the Level of Trail of the Qilin by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (The Clement) Using Trail of the Qilin causes the next Frostflake Arrow shot within 30s to not require charging. Highest

How and When Can You Get Ganyu in Genshin Impact?

Ganyu first made her debut in the vesrion 1.2 update and has appeared on five banners until now. Her last feature was on the Liyue-themed Chronicled Wish banner, way back in version 5.3. As of now, there is no information about when she might return again.

Banner History

Banner Version Dates 5.3 January 21, 2025, to February 11, 2025 3.6 May 2, 2023, to May 23, 2023 3.0 September 9, 2022, to September 27, 2022 2.4 January 25, 2022, to January 15, 2022 1.2 January 12, 2021, to February 2, 2021

We will update more information about Ganyu’s return when HoYoverse announces it.