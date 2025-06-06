Genshin Impact: How to Get and Use Dust of Enlightenment to Fix Broken Artifacts

Ever had that perfect artifact turn into a disaster? You know the feeling, first you get an artifact with amazing potential, then you level it up, and watch in horror as it rolls into useless stats. Well, Version 5.7 brings hope with the new Dust of Enlightenment, a game-changing item that lets you fix your broken artifacts! Want to know how it works? I will walk you through how to get and use Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact.

What is Dust of Enlightenment in Genshin Impact?

From the latest Genshin Impact Version 5.7 special program, we found out an awesome new item called the Dust of Enlightenment. It is a 5-star consumable item designed to address one of Genshin Impact’s biggest frustrations, which is the poorly rolled artifacts. This item gives you a second chance with any level 20 artifact that didn’t meet your expectations.

The Dust of Enlightenment allows you to re-roll all the sub-stat upgrades on your maxed-out artifacts. So, instead of farming for months trying to find replacements, you can now actually fix artifacts that already have the right main stats, but disappointing sub-stat rolls.

How to Get Dust of Enlightenment?

Surprisingly, getting your hands on these items isn’t too hard, but they are quite limited for each version. The main source is the new permanent event called Stygian Onslaught, where you can get three Dust of Enlightenment per version for free, just by participating.

The Battle Pass also includes these valuable items in its reward tracks. Both the Gnostic Hymn and Gnostic Chorus will feature one Dust of Enlightenment each, giving Battle Pass users two additional chances to fix their broken artifacts.

Last but not least, for Version 5.7 specifically, Genshin Impact is giving all players a special welcome gift. You will find two Dust of Enlightenment waiting in your in-game mailbox when you log in. This adds up to seven opportunities per version to save your most disappointing artifacts!

How to Use Dust of Enlightenment?

Using the Dust of Enlightenment is pretty simple. Here is what happens when you use it:

First, you pick the sub-stats you want the game to focus on. You can tell the game to prioritize the stats during the re-roll. Then, the magic happens. All four sub-stat upgrades get randomized again. After seeing the new results, you get to choose: Keep your old artifact stats or accept the new ones.

This means you’re never stuck with a bad decision. If the re-roll makes things worse, just keep what you had before. Isn’t that amazing? No pressure, no regrets!

The Genshin community has been celebrating because of this announcement. Players who expected just another weapon reskin were shocked to discover this game-changing artifact feature instead. Before this item, bad artifact luck meant starting over completely. Now you can easily give it another shot. The Dust of Enlightenment turns artifact farming from pure luck into something you actually have control over. Your grinding finally pays off!