Genshin Impact: HoYoverse Plans Visual Upgrades for Five Old Characters

The latest Genshin Impact leaks indicate that character models of some older characters may get a rework soon in the 6.x updates. This would be the first time HoYoverse does something like this in the renowned RPG. Ever since the game was released, the developers have gradually improved the quality of 3D models, which is why the Fontaine and Natlan cast look better in comparison to early game designs. It appears they are aware of this and plan to enhance certain units to improve their appearance. According to leaker 闪念的37, a total of five characters may undergo rework in Genshin Impact. Read on to learn more about them.

Five Genshin Impact Characters May Get a Model Rework, Including the Traveler

Recently, leaker 闪念的37 shared some interesting details on Team Mew’s Telegram channel, suggesting Genshin Impact plans to rework the 3D character models of some old units. These enhancements will aim to improve the appearance of older characters without altering their designs. Unlike releasing new outfits, the changes may affect the faces, hair, and other physical characteristics. It is speculated that a total of five units may undergo these upgradations: two Geo characters, one Cryo, along with an undisclosed unit, and the Traveler.

The Geo and Cryo characters have been identified as Albedo, Itto, and Ayaka. Ever since their debut, especially Albedo, the community has scrutinized the mismatch between the hair shape and density between the official artwork and the character model. Considering a significant time has passed since these older units were introduced in the game, HoYoverse may have developed the means to create artwork-accurate models now (as evident by the Nod-Krai character designs), leading them to move forward with the reworks in the 6.x updates.

Possible Reworks

Let’s look at the possible changes for Albedo, Itto, and Ayaka:

Albedo : Likely to improve hairstyle and face shape.

: Likely to improve hairstyle and face shape. Itto : Likely to improve hairstyle while making the character model more buff.

: Likely to improve hairstyle while making the character model more buff. Ayaka: Likely to improve hairstyle and facial expressions. Also, possible refinements to the default outfit.

Apart from this, 闪念的37 also suggests that the Traveler and an unnamed character will get a rework too. While both protagonists may have different areas to improve upon, it would be interesting to see who is the remaining unit. The developer may improve upon Diluc’s 3D model, as there is a disconnect between his in-game hairstyle and artwork as well.

It is important to note that the details are based on leaks and are subject to change. Take the information with a grain of salt.