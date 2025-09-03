Genshin Impact Hu Tao Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Hu Tao is a powerful Pyro Main DPS in Genshin Impact who wields a Polearm in combat. She is a 5-star character from Liyue and is the current Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. She boasts an exciting kit that allows her to sacrifice a portion of her own HP to imbue her attacks with Pyro and buff her ATK stat. You can use her to effectively clear even the toughest content in the game. To help you use this character to her maximum potential, we have prepared a detailed Genshin Impact Hu Tao build guide, which explains how to play her and provides information about her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Hu Tao Build Guide

Hu Tao Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Pyro Weapon Type Polearm Role Main DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 106 Base DEF (Level 90) 876 Base HP (Level 90) 15552 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 88.4% Crit DMG Voice Actors EN: Brianna Knickerbocker

JP: Takahashi Rie

CN: Tao Dian

KR: Kim Ha-ru Strengths • Buffs her ATK significantly based on her HP.

• Provides elemental infusion and resistance to interruption to herself.

• Self-sufficiency with Elemental Burst.

• Buffs teammate’s Crit Rate. Weaknesses • Risky playstyle as she must maintain low HP.

• Struggles against mobs due to lack of AoE damage.

Hu Tao was one of the best Main DPS characters in Genshin Impact‘s older meta, and is still a reliable damage dealer to clear the game. Her Elemental Skill is the most important aspect of her gameplay as it slashes a portion of her HP to provide her with additional ATK, Pyro infusion, and resistance to interruption. As such, she becomes a formidable damage dealer under her Skill’s effects.

While Hu Tao’s Elemental Skill depletes her HP, her Elemental Burst does the opposite. It deals Pyro DMG to all enemies within a wide AoE and then recovers a portion of her HP to ensure survival.

Although it may seem Hu Tao is heavily focused on amplifying her own damage via her abilities, her kit also includes some supportive measures. One of her passive talents makes it so that once her Elemental Skill’s duration ends, the Crit Rate of Hu Tao’s teammates increases. This can make her a worthwhile character even when she isn’t on the field.

How to Play Hu Tao

Hu Tao’s gameplay is quite straightforward. Here’s how to use her within the game:

After using the abilities of your Support and Sub-DPS characters, switch to Hu Tao. Upon taking the field, begin by casting her Elemental Skill to gain elemental infusion and extra attack. Use a Charged Attack to apply Blood Blossom on enemies, which deals additional Pyro DMG. Then follow up with Pyro-infused Normal Attacks. When you are low on HP, cast Elemental Burst to deal damage and recover HP.

Should you pull Hu Tao?

Yes, Hu Tao is an amazing character to summon if your account lacks reliable damage dealers from the Pyro element. She is quite easy to use and will help you clear any challenges that come your way. However, do note that if you already own characters like Arlecchino, then investing in Hu Tao may not be worth it.

Best Weapons for Hu Tao Build in Genshin Impact

The Staff of Homa will be the best Polearm choice for your Hu Tao build. It is her 5-star signature weapon that caters to her needs. Other than that, there are a few other alternatives for you to try:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Staff of Homa 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Increases HP.

• Buffs ATK based on HP.

Staff of the Scarlet Sands 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs ATK based on EM.

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs ATK on hit.

Ballad of the Fjords 4-star; Battle Pass • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs EM when three characters from different elements are present.

Deathmatch 4-star; Battle Pass • Increases Crit Rate.

• Buffs ATK and DEF when enemies are nearby.

Dragon’s Bane 4-star; Gacha • Increases EM.

• Increases DMG against enemies affected by Pyro or Hydro.

Best Artifacts for Hu Tao Build in Genshin Impact

The Crimson Witch of Flames is the recommended artifact set for a Hu Tao build. However, Shimenawa’s Reminiscence is also an equally competitive set.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Crimson Witch of Flames Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula Domain, Liyue • 2-Piece: Pyro DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: Increases Overloaded, Burning, and Burgeon DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Momiji-Dyed Court Domain, Inazuma • 2-Piece: ATK +18%.

• 4-Piece: When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy, and Normal/Charge/Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10s. This effect will not trigger again during that duration.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : HP%

: HP% Goblet : Pyro DMG Bonus

: Pyro DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

HP%

EM

ER

Best Team Comps for Hu Tao Build in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao absolutely shines in team compositions built focusing on the Vaporize reaction. By pairing her up with Hydro Sub-DPS characters like Xingqiu and Yelan, you can deal significant Vaporize damage with Hu Tao. Apart from that, you can also build teams around the Melt reaction. Here are some examples of Hu Tao teams that can be strong in Genshin’s current meta:

Vaporize Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Hu Tao

Xingqiu

Yelan

Zhongli

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Hu Tao

Xingqiu

Furina

Xianyun

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Hu Tao

Xingqiu

Chiori

Zhongli

Melt Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Hu Tao

Ganyu

Kaedehara Kazuha

Citlali

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Hu Tao

Ganyu

Kaedehara Kazuha

Diona

Apart from these options, you can build several other team compositions depending on which characters you currently have with you.

Hu Tao Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Hu Tao’s in-game talents and their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Performs up to 6 consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Highest Elemental Skill (Guide to Afterlife) Only an unwavering flame can cleanse the impurities of this world.

Hu Tao consumes a set portion of her HP to knock the surrounding enemies back and enter the Paramita Papilio state.

Paramita Papilio State:

• Increases Hu Tao’s ATK based on her Max HP at the time of entering this state. ATK Bonus gained this way cannot exceed 400% of Hu Tao’s Base ATK.

• Converts attack DMG to Pyro DMG, which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion.

• Increases Hu Tao’s resistance to interruption.

Paramita Papilio ends when its duration is over, or when Hu Tao has left the battlefield or fallen. In the Paramita Papilio state, Hu Tao’s Charged Attacks apply the Blood Blossom effect to enemies it hits.

Blood Blossom Effect: Enemies affected by Blood Blossom will take Pyro DMG every 4s. This DMG is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

Each enemy can be affected by only one Blood Blossom effect at a time, and its duration may only be refreshed by Hu Tao herself. Highest Elemental Burst (Spirit Soother) Commands a blazing spirit to attack, dealing Pyro DMG in a large AoE.

Upon striking the enemy, regenerates a percentage of Hu Tao’s Max HP. This effect can be triggered up to 5 times, based on the number of enemies hit. If Hu Tao’s HP is below or equal to 50% when the enemy is hit, both the DMG and HP Regeneration are increased. High Passive Talent 1 (Sanguine Rouge) When Hu Tao’s HP is equal to or less than 50%, her Pyro Damage Bonus is increased by 33%. NA Passive Talent 2 (Flutter By) When the Paramita Papilio state is activated by the Guide to Afterlife ends, all allies in the party (excluding Hu Tao herself) will have their CRIT Rate increased by 12% for 8s. NA Passive Talent 3 (The More the Merrier) When Hu Tao cooks a dish perfectly, she has an 18% chance to receive an additional ”Suspicious” dish of the same type. NA

Best Hu Tao Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s take a look at Hu Tao’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Crimson Bouquet) While in a Paramita Papilio state activated by Guide to Afterlife, Hu Tao’s Charge Attacks do not consume Stamina. Highest C2 (Ominous Rainfall) Increases the Blood Blossom DMG by an amount equal to 10% of Hu Tao’s Max HP at the time the effect is applied. Additionally, Spirit Soother will also apply the Blood Blossom effect. Medium C3 (Lingering Carmine) Increases the Level of Guide to Afterlife by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (Garden of Eternal Rest) Upon defeating an enemy affected by a Blood Blossom that Hu Tao applied, all nearby allies (excluding Hu Tao herself) will have their CRIT Rate increased by 12% for 15s. Medium C5 (Floral Incense) Increases the Level of Spirit Soother by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Butterfly’s Embrace) Triggers when Hu Tao’s HP drops below 25%, or when she suffers a lethal strike:

Hu Tao will not fall as a result of the DMG sustained. Additionally, for the next 10s, all of her Elemental and Physical Res is increased by 200%, her CRIT Rate is increased by 100%, and her resistance to interruption is greatly increased.

This effect triggers automatically when Hu Tao has 1 HP left. It can only occur every 60s. High

How and When Can You Get Hu Tao in Genshin Impact?

Hu Tao last appeared on the limited-time gacha banners of version 5.1 on October 29, 2025. Since then, there has been no news about when she might return.

Banner Version

Banner Version Dates 5.1 Oct 29, 2024, to Nov 19, 2024 4.1 Sep 27, 2023, to Oct 17, 2023 3.4 Feb 7, 2023, to Feb 28, 2023 2.2 Nov 2, 2021, to Nov 23, 2021 1.3 Mar 2, 2021, to Mar 16, 2021

More information about Hu Tao’s upcoming banner in Genshin Impact will be updated here once HoYoverse announces it.