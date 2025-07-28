Home » Gaming » Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater August 2025 Enemy Lineup – Guide

Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater August 2025 Enemy Lineup – Guide

by Staff Writer
written by Staff Writer 0 comment

A new iteration of Genshin Impact’s Imaginarium Theater endgame mode will come out on August 1, 2025, and will remain active throughout the month until August 31, 2025. It will feature a new set of Opening Characters and Supporting Cast, along with a fresh enemy lineup. You can participate in it during the 5.8 update to obtain a variety of rewards, including Primogems. Read on to learn all the details about the upcoming Imaginarium Theater for August 2025, according to information from HomDGCat.

genshin impact august imaginarium theater

Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater August 2025: Elements, Characters, and Enemy Lineup

Genshin August 2025 Imaginarium Theater Lineup changes via HomDGCat
byu/Soulmuzik22 inGenshin_Impact_Leaks

Imaginarium Theater is one of Genshin Impact’s endgame challenges that test your mettle against some challenging foes. It refreshes each month, and its latest iteration will go live on August 1, 2025. Let’s look at all the important information about the newest Imaginarium Theater:

Elemental Requirement

In the August Imaginarium Theater, you can only use characters from the Electro, Cryo, and Anemo elements, apart from those that are part of the Supporting Cast. The Brilliant Blessings will buff all elemental reactions triggered by the featured elements, like Swirl and Superconduct.

Opening Characters

genshin impact august imaginarium theater

Based on information shared by HomDGCat, Imaginarium Theater will have the following Opening Characters in August 2025:

  • Yae Miko (5-star; Electro; Catalyst)
  • Kuki Shinobu (4-star; Electro; Sword)
  • Ganyu (5-star; Cryo; Bow)
  • Layla (4-star; Cryo; Sword)
  • Yumemizuki Mizuki (5-star; Anemo; Catalyst)
  • Sucrose (4-star; Anemo; Catalyst)

As always, the above-mentioned characters will also get the following buff that will take effect inside and outside of the endgame mode:

“After the above characters from this season join your party, Max HP, ATK, DEF are increased by 20%”.

Supporting Cast

genshin impact august imaginarium theater

Supporting Cast refers to the group of characters that you can use in Imaginarium Theater that do not belong to any of the three featured elements. In August 2025, the following characters will be part of it:

  • Neuvillette (5-star; Hydro; Catalyst)
  • Nahida (5-star; Dendro; Catalyst)
  • Xingqiu (4-star; Hydro; Sword)
  • Gaming (4-star; Pyro; Claymore)

Neuvillette and Nahida are top-tier characters in Genshin Impact and are sure to be valuable in clearing the challenge.

Enemy Lineup for Boss Chambers

The August Imaginarium Theater will feature some really tough boss monsters in the Boss Chambers. It is recommended to be aware of them and pick your characters during the challenge accordingly. Here is the enemy lineup for the endgame mode’s latest iteration:

  • Act 3: Jadeplume Terrorshroom (Level 90) (Weakness: Electro and Pyro characters)
  • Act 6: Perpetual Mechanical Array (Level 92)
  • Act 8: Maguu Kenki (Level 95)
  • Act 10: Solitary Suanni (Level 100) (Weakness: Cryo characters and Shatter reaction)

TW staff writer

All articles published here were written by TechWiser's staff writers.

You may also like

Grow a Garden Official Discord and Trello Links

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints (July 28, 2025)

Genshin Impact 6.0 Stygian Onslaught Enemy Lineup Leaked

Roblox Double Jump Troll Tower Codes (July 2025)

Roblox Break In (Story) Codes (July 2025)

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #309 Hints, Answers – July...

Today’s NYT Strands #513 Hints and Answers for July 29,...

Today’s NYT Connections #779 Hints, Answers – July 29, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1501 Hints, Answers – July 29, 2025

Roblox Rogue Demon Codes (July 2025)