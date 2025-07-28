Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater August 2025 Enemy Lineup – Guide

A new iteration of Genshin Impact’s Imaginarium Theater endgame mode will come out on August 1, 2025, and will remain active throughout the month until August 31, 2025. It will feature a new set of Opening Characters and Supporting Cast, along with a fresh enemy lineup. You can participate in it during the 5.8 update to obtain a variety of rewards, including Primogems. Read on to learn all the details about the upcoming Imaginarium Theater for August 2025, according to information from HomDGCat.

Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater August 2025: Elements, Characters, and Enemy Lineup

Imaginarium Theater is one of Genshin Impact’s endgame challenges that test your mettle against some challenging foes. It refreshes each month, and its latest iteration will go live on August 1, 2025. Let’s look at all the important information about the newest Imaginarium Theater:

Elemental Requirement

In the August Imaginarium Theater, you can only use characters from the Electro, Cryo, and Anemo elements, apart from those that are part of the Supporting Cast. The Brilliant Blessings will buff all elemental reactions triggered by the featured elements, like Swirl and Superconduct.

Opening Characters

Based on information shared by HomDGCat, Imaginarium Theater will have the following Opening Characters in August 2025:

Yae Miko (5-star; Electro; Catalyst)

(5-star; Electro; Catalyst) Kuki Shinobu (4-star; Electro; Sword)

(4-star; Electro; Sword) Ganyu (5-star; Cryo; Bow)

(5-star; Cryo; Bow) Layla (4-star; Cryo; Sword)

(4-star; Cryo; Sword) Yumemizuki Mizuki (5-star; Anemo; Catalyst)

(5-star; Anemo; Catalyst) Sucrose (4-star; Anemo; Catalyst)

As always, the above-mentioned characters will also get the following buff that will take effect inside and outside of the endgame mode:

“After the above characters from this season join your party, Max HP, ATK, DEF are increased by 20%”.

Supporting Cast

Supporting Cast refers to the group of characters that you can use in Imaginarium Theater that do not belong to any of the three featured elements. In August 2025, the following characters will be part of it:

Neuvillette (5-star; Hydro; Catalyst)

(5-star; Hydro; Catalyst) Nahida (5-star; Dendro; Catalyst)

(5-star; Dendro; Catalyst) Xingqiu (4-star; Hydro; Sword)

(4-star; Hydro; Sword) Gaming (4-star; Pyro; Claymore)

Neuvillette and Nahida are top-tier characters in Genshin Impact and are sure to be valuable in clearing the challenge.

Enemy Lineup for Boss Chambers

The August Imaginarium Theater will feature some really tough boss monsters in the Boss Chambers. It is recommended to be aware of them and pick your characters during the challenge accordingly. Here is the enemy lineup for the endgame mode’s latest iteration: