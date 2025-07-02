Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater for July 2025

With the beginning of July 2025, a new iteration of Genshin Impact’s Imaginarium Theater is now available for challenge. Players can participate in it until July 31, 2025, to earn a variety of rewards, including Primogems. It features a brand-new lineup of enemies, a new roster of Opening Characters and Support Cast, and more. Being aware of all the conditions and the buffed elements can be quite beneficial for clearing this game mode. Here’s everything about the ongoing Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater in July 2025.

Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater July 2025: Elements, Characters, and Enemy Lineup

The ongoing iteration of Genshin Impact’s Imaginarium Theater will remain active throughout the month, and you can partake in this challenge by teleporting to the Knights of Favonius HQ in Mondstadt. By completing this challenge, you can earn Primogems, Talent Books, and more. Furthermore, you can get Sanctifying Elixir as well by earning enough Stella in the Theater.

Let’s look at all the details about July’s challenge:

Elemental Requirement

In the Imaginarium Theater of July 2025, you can only use characters that belong to either the Pyro, Hydro, or Cryo elements, excluding the Supporting Cast members. The Brilliant Blessings highly buff the elemental reactions triggered using the featured elements, like Vaporize, Freeze, and Melt.

Opening Characters

Here are all the Opening Characters for Imaginarium Theater in July 2025:

Lyney (5-star; Pyro; Bow)

(5-star; Pyro; Bow) Xiangling (4-star; Pyro; Polearm)

(4-star; Pyro; Polearm) Tartaglia (5-star; Hydro; Bow)

(5-star; Hydro; Bow) Dahlia (4-star; Hydro; Sword)

(4-star; Hydro; Sword) Wriothesley (5-star; Cryo; Catalyst)

(5-star; Cryo; Catalyst) Rosaria (4-star; Cryo; Polearm)

You should note that the Opening Characters receive the following buff, which takes effect inside and outside the Theater:

“After the above characters from this season join your party, Max HP, ATK, DEF are increased by 20%”.

Supporting Cast

Support Cast or Alternate Cast is a group of playable characters that you can use in this challenge that do not belong to either Pyro, Hydro, or Cryo elements. Here are all the Supporting Cast members for July 2025:

Emilie (5-star; Dendro; Catalyst)

(5-star; Dendro; Catalyst) Kinich (5-star; Dendro; Claymore)

(5-star; Dendro; Claymore) Lan Yan (4-star; Anemo; Catalyst)

(4-star; Anemo; Catalyst) Noelle (4-star; Geo; Claymore)

Enemy Lineup for Boss Chambers

Boss Chambers in the Imaginarium Theater are special chambers where you must fight against particular boss monsters. Currently, in the July iteration of the endgame mode, the following enemies are present in Boss Chambers:

Act 3: Icewind Suite: Nemesis of Coppelius (Level 90) (Weakness: Ousia and Pyro characters)

Icewind Suite: Nemesis of Coppelius (Level 90) (Weakness: Ousia and Pyro characters) Act 6 : Solitary Suanni (Level 92) (Weakness: Cryo characters and Shatter reaction)

: Solitary Suanni (Level 92) (Weakness: Cryo characters and Shatter reaction) Act 8 : Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant (Level 95) (Weakness: Hydro and Ranged characters)

: Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant (Level 95) (Weakness: Hydro and Ranged characters) Act 10: Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device (Level 100) (Weakness: Cryo characters)

Read More: