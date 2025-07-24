Genshin Impact Ineffa Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Ineffa is a brand-new 5-star Electro character in Genshin Impact who wields a Polearm in combat. She is a robot from Nod-Krai created by Aino, who introduces a new type of elemental reaction to the game. When she is in the team, all Electro-Charged reactions are converted to Lunar-Charged reactions, which deal significant damage and can crit as well. Here are Ineffa’s best build in Genshin Impact, including her strongest weapons, artifacts, teams, and more.

Genshin Impact Ineffa Build Guide

Rarity 5-star Element Electro Weapon Type Polearm Base ATK (Level 90) 330 Base DEF (Level 90) 828 Base HP (Level 90) 12613 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 19.2% Crit Rate Main DPS Rating A Sub-DPS Rating SS Support Rating A Exploration Rating C Voice Actors EN: Angelina Danielle Cama

JP: Nakajima Megumi

CN: Meijia

KR: Sung Ye-won

Ineffa is a 5-star Electro Polearm character debuting in the Genshin Impact 5.8 update. She is a Sub-DPS and Shielder who relies on her companion, Birgitta, to deal off-field Electro damage. When she is on the team, she converts the Electro-Charged reaction into the Lunar-Charged reaction, which is an enhanced form of the original reaction triggered by Electro and Hydro.

As such, she can buff the damage output of team comps that fell off the game’s meta due to Electro-Charged being lackluster. Furthermore, one of Ineffa’s passive talents increases the Lunar-Charged damage based on her total ATK. Whereas, another passive of hers buffs the entire party’s EM after using Elemental Burst.

When it comes to Birgitta, it functions similarly to Fischl’s Oz and deals AoE Electro damage to enemies continuously. Furthermore, when a Thundercloud created by Lunar-Charged reaction is on the field, the robot companion performs additional attacks, turning it into an Electro turret that can keep triggering reactions.

Overall, Ineffa can be an amazing character to add to your account if you require a powerful Electro Sub-DPS or are intrigued by the new elemental reaction.

Ineffa’s Talent Priority in Genshin Impact

Considering Ineffa’s Elemental Skill is the main way to summon Birgitta to the field, it is quite important to level it up. Apart from that, her Elemental Burst is also quite useful. It deals AoE Electro DMG and then summons Birgitta to the field or refreshes its countdown. As such, you should also upgrade this talent. Lastly, her Normal Attacks aren’t anything special and can be avoided.

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attacks

Best Weapons for Ineffa in Genshin Impact

Ineffa’s signature 5-star weapon, Fractured Halo, is the best Polearm for her. It perfectly synergizes with her kit and will be her BiS (best-in-slot) option. Apart from that, you can also equip her with any of the following weapons:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages



Fractured Halo 5-star; Gacha • Increases Crit DMG via Secondary Stat.

• Boosts ATK after using Skill or Burst.

• Buffs Lunar-Charged damage after casting a Shield.

Staff of the Scarlet Sands 5-star; Gacha • Increases Crit Rate via Secondary Stat.

• Buffs ATK based on EM.

Calamity Queller 5-star; Gacha • Increases ATK via Secondary Stat.

• Boosts ATK after using Elemental Skill. Doubles it when she is off-field.

• Offers Elemental DMG Bonus.

Ballad of the Fjords 4-star; Battle Pass • Increases Crit Rate via Secondary Stat.

• Boosts EM when three characters from different elements are present.

Deathmatch 4-star; Battle Pass • Increases Crit Rate via Secondary Stat.

• Buffs ATK and DEF when enemies are nearby.

Missive Windspear 4-star; Version 3.1 Event • Increases ATK via Secondary Stat.

• Boosts ATK and EM after triggering reactions.

Kitain Cross Spear 4-star; Craftable • Increases EM via Secondary Stat.

• Buffs Elemental Skill DMG.

Best Artifacts for Ineffa in Genshin Impact

As of now, Gilded Dream is the best artifact set for Ineffa in the game. It provides significant EM and ATK to the equipping character, and both of these stats are quite useful for her. However, you should note that the upcoming version 6.0 will introduce new Nod-Krai-themed artifact sets, and they can also be strong options for her.

Artifact Set How to Get Effects

Gilded Dreams Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain, Sumeru • 2-Piece: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

• 4-Piece: Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each party member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for every party member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the aforementioned buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8s. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

Tenacity of the Millelith Ridge Watch Domain, Liyue • 2-Piece: HP +20%.

• 4-Piece: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20% and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : ATK%

: ATK% Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

EM

ER

Best Team Comps for Ineffa in Genshin Impact

Ineffa is best used in team compositions that focus on triggering the Lunar-Charged reaction. As such, pairing her up with Hydro characters will be beneficial. However, you can also use her in other types of teams as an Electro Sub-DPS. Here are some examples of Ineffa’s best teams:

Neuvillette Hypercarry

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Neuvillette

Furina

Ineffa

Kazuha

Ineffa can be an amazing addition to Nevuillette’s Hypercarry team. She can enable the top-tier damage dealer to make use of the Lunar-Charged reaction to increase the damage output of the team. As for Furina and Kazuha, both of them can be great buffers for the Main DPS, with the former also activating the Hydro Resonance. In case you do not have Kazuha, you can also use Xilonen to buff Neuvillette.

Taser Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Ifa

Furina

Ineffa

Yelan

This Taser team heavily focuses on triggering the Lunar-Charged reaction as much as possible. It uses Ifa as the main driver of reaction along with Ineffa, Furina, and Yelan for Electro and Hydro applications, respectively.

Hyperbloom Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Furina

Ineffa

Yelan

The Hyperbloom teams can also be a great fit for Ineffa. You can use her instead of Yae Miko or Kuki Shinobu to activate the Dendro Cores to deal damage. The example team uses Alhaitham as the Main DPS along with Furina and Yelan as Hydro applicators.

Overvape Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Mavuika

Furina

Ineffa

Bennett

This Overvape team, consisting of Mavuika as DPS along with Furina and Bennett, is focused on dealing damage by triggering the Vaporize reaction. While it may not make sense to have Ineffa on it, she can be a great way to buff the damage output via her passives. All you have to do is trigger one instance of Lunar-Charged every five seconds to maintain the buffs.