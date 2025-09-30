Genshin Impact Itto Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Arataki Itto is a 5-star Geo character in Genshin Impact who fields a Claymore. He is an Oni from Inazuma in the narrative and functions as a pretty decent Main DPS in his playable form. With the right team composition and build, Itto can be a force to be reckoned with on the field. Here is a detailed Genshin Impact Itto build guide, which explains how to play him efficiently and provides information about his best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Itto Build Guide

Arataki Itto Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Geo Weapon Type Claymore Role Main DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 227 Base DEF (Level 90) 959 Base HP (Level 90) 12858 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 24.2% Crit Rate Voice Actors EN: Max Mittelman

JP: Nishikawa Takanori

CN: Liu Zhaokun

KR: Song Jun-seok Strengths • High damage Charged Attacks with no stamina cost.

• Provides elemental infusion and resistance to interruption to himself.

• Ushi is a useful Geo construct that deals damage and taunts enemies. Weaknesses • Reliant on Mono Geo teams.

Arataki Itto is one of the many Claymore-wielding Main DPS characters in Genshin Impact. His gameplay revolves around gaining Superlative Superstrength stacks that you can consume to perform special types of Charged Attacks that deal significant damage. You can have up to five Superlative Superstrength stacks at a time, and you can gain them via the following ways:

By using the second and fourth Normal Attacks of his Normal Attack combo. If his Elemental Burst is active, the first and third hits will also generate the stacks.

When Ushi deals damage, gets attacked, or leaves the field.

Itto’s Elemental Skill is also quite amazing. It summons his companion Ushi to the field, who counts as a Geo construct. It can deal damage to enemies and taunt them into attacking it. Lastly, when it comes to his Elemental Burst, it provides him with Geo infusion while increasing his ATK SPD. However, do note that his elemental and physical RES will be decreased during this period.

How to Play Arataki Itto

Here’s how to effectively use Itto in the game:

Upon taking the field, cast your Elemental Burst to obtain Geo infusion on Normal and Charged Attacks. Follow it up with his Elemental Skill to summon Ushi to the field. Use Normal Attacks to gain Superlative Superstrength stacks. Any time you gather five of them, as denoted by glowing golden orbs beside Itto, use Charged Attacks to perform the special Arataki Kesagiri slashes.

Should you pull Arataki Itto?

Yes, Arataki Itto is worth summoning in Genshin Impact if you are in need of a Geo Main DPS. He is quite powerful and quite fun to play with. However, do note that if you decide to use Itto, you will have to invest in some other Geo characters as well for the best results.

Best Weapons for Itto Build in Genshin Impact

The Redhorn Stonethresher is the best choice for your Arataki Itto build, as it is his signature weapon. It provides him with Crit DMG and DEF, along with other benefits. Apart from that, you can choose between any of the following Claymore options:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Redhorn Stonethresher 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Increases DEF.

• Buffs DEF Normal and Charged Attack DMG based on DEF.

Serpent Spine 4-star; Battle Pass • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs DMG output.

Whiteblind 4-star; Craftable • Provides DEF.

• Buffs ATK and DEF after using Normal and Charged Attacks.

Best Artifacts for Itto Build in Genshin Impact

We advise you to pick the Husk of Opulent Dreams artifact set for your Itto build, as the character heavily benefits from the DEF stat. Here’s where to farm this set and what it provides Itto:

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Husk of Opulent Dreams Slumbering Court Domain, Inazuma • 2-Piece: DEF +30%.

• 4-Piece: A character equipped with this Artifact set will obtain the Curiosity effect in the following conditions: When on the field, the character gains 1 stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3s. When off the field, the character gains 1 stack every 3s. Curiosity can stack up to 4 times, each providing 6% DEF and a 6% Geo DMG Bonus. When 6 seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, 1 stack is lost.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : DEF%

: DEF% Goblet : Pyro DMG Bonus

: Pyro DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

DEF%

ER

Considering Itto’s Elemental Burst is quite important for his damage output, it is important that you build around 130% Energy Recharge on him to use it often. However, this required amount may increase if you are not using him in a Mono Geo team comp.

Best Team Comps for Itto Build in Genshin Impact

All of Itto’s best teams in Genshin’s current meta require you to pair him up with Gorou and some other Geo characters. Here are all of his most promising team compositions in the game:

Mono Geo Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Arataki Itto

Albedo

Gorou

Zhongli

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Arataki Itto

Chiori

Gorou

Zhongli

You should note that unless your Gorou is at C4, he cannot provide any healing to the team. In such cases, you can swap Zhongli for a healer if needed.

Itto Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Itto’s talents in Genshin Impact, along with their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes.

When the 2nd and 4th strikes hit opponents, Itto will gain 1 or 2 stacks of Superlative Superstrength, respectively. Max 5 stacks. Triggering this effect refreshes the current duration of any existing stacks. Additionally, Itto’s Normal Attack combo does not immediately reset after sprinting or using his Elemental Skill: ”Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!”

Charged Attack: When holding to perform a Charged Attack, Itto unleashes a series of Arataki Kesagiri slashes without consuming Stamina. Instead, each Arataki Kesagiri slash consumes 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength. When the final stack is consumed, Itto delivers a powerful final slash. If no stacks of Superlative Superstrength are available, Itto will perform a single Saichimonji Slash. Low Elemental Skill (Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!) Hurls Ushi, the young akaushi bull and auxiliary member of the Arataki Gang, dealing Geo DMG to opponents on hit. When Ushi hits opponents, Arataki Itto gains 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength.

Hold Attack: Adjusts throwing angle.

Ushi: Ushi will remain on the field and provide support in the following ways:

• Taunts surrounding opponents.

• When Ushi takes DMG, Arataki Itto gains 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength every 2s.

• Inherits HP based on a percentage of Itto’s Max HP.

• It will grant Arataki Itto 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength when it leaves.

Ushi is considered a Geo construct. Arataki Itto can only deploy 1 Ushi on the field at any one time. Medium Elemental Burst (Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!) Time to show ’em the might of the Arataki Gang! For a time, Itto lets out his inner Raging Oni King, wielding his Oni King’s Kanabou in battle.

Raging Oni King State:

• Converts Itto’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks to Geo DMG. This cannot be overridden.

• Increases Itto’s Normal Attack SPD. Also increases his ATK based on his DEF.

• The 1st and 3rd combos of his Normal Attack will grant Itto Superlative Superstrength stacks when it hits opponents.

• Decreased Itto’s Elemental and Physical RES by 20%.

The Raging Oni King state will be cleared when Itto leaves the field. Highest Passive Talent 1 (Arataki Ichiban) When Arataki Itto uses consecutive Arataki Kesagiri, he obtains the following effects:

• Each slash increases the ATK SPD of the next slash by 10%. Max ATK SPD increase is 30%.

• Increases his resistance to interruption.

These effects will be cleared once he stops performing consecutive slashes. NA Passive Talent 2 (Bloodline of the Crimson Oni) Arataki Kesagiri DMG is increased by 35% of Arataki Itto’s DEF. NA Passive Talent 3 (Woodchuck Chucked) When a party member uses attacks to obtain wood from a tree, they have a 25% chance to get an additional log of wood. NA

Best Itto Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s take a look at all of Itto’s constellations, along with their pull values:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Stay a While and Listen Up) After using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!, Arataki Itto gains 2 stacks of Superlative Superstrength. After 1s, Itto will gain 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength every 0.5s for 1.5s. High C2 (Gather ‘Round, It’s a Brawl!) After using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!, each party member whose Element is Geo will decrease that skill’s CD by 1.5s and restore 6 Energy to Arataki Itto.

CD can be decreased by up to 4.5s in this manner. Max 18 Energy can be restored in this manner. Highest C3 (Horns Lowered, Coming Through) Increases the Level of Masatsu Zetsushi: Akaushi Burst! by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (Jailhouse Bread and Butter) When the Raging Oni King state caused by Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! ends, all nearby party members gain 20% DEF and 20% ATK for 10s. Low C5 (10 Years of Hanamizaka Fame) Increases the Level of Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Arataki Itto, Present!) Arataki Itto’s Charged Attacks deal +70% CRIT DMG. Additionally, when he uses Arataki Kesagiri, he has a 50% chance to not consume stacks of Superlative Superstrength. High

How and When Can You Get Kokomi in Genshin Impact?

The last time Arataki Itto was available to the players was during version 5.6. He was part of the Inazuma-themed Chronicled Wish banner that went live on May 27, 2025. Since then, there is no information about his eventual return.

Banner Version

Banner Version Dates 5.6 May 27, 2025, to Jun 17, 2025 4.5 Mar 13, 2024, to Apr 2, 2024 3.3 Dec 7, 2022, to Dec 27, 2022 2.7 Jun 21, 2022, to Jul 12, 2022 2.3 Dec 14, 2021, to Jan 4, 2022

More information about Arataki Itto’s next rerun banner in Genshin Impact will be updated here once HoYoverse announces it.