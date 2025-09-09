Genshin Impact Jean Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Jean is among the oldest 5-star Support characters in Genshin Impact. She is a Standard banner Anemo character from Mondstadt who wields a Sword in combat. You can use her to heal your characters and deal Anemo damage. Moreover, after unlocking her constellations, you can also use her to shred enemy RES to Anemo and provide other units with Movement and ATK SPD buffs. Here is Genshin Impact Jean (Knight of Favonius) build guide, which explains how to play her and provides information about her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Jean Build Guide

Jean Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Anemo Weapon Type Sword Role Support Base ATK (Level 90) 239 Base DEF (Level 90) 769 Base HP (Level 90) 14695 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 22.2% Healing Bonus Voice Actors EN: Stephanie Southerland

JP: Saito Chiwa

CN: Lin Su

KR: Ahn Young-mi Strengths • Able to heal all party members.

• Can group enemies and push them away.

• Capable of shredding enemy RES with artifacts and constellations. Weaknesses • High Elemental Burst cost.

• Healing restricted to a fixed AoE.

Jean is one of the Standard banner 5-star characters in Genshin Impact. You can use her to deal significant Anemo damage to enemies while also healing all allies. By stacking enough ATK on her, you can ensure your team’s survival even in the direst of situations. Moreover, by unlocking Jean’s constellations, you can improve her supportive capabilities significantly. Overall, she is an amazing character to build, especially during the early game.

How to Play Jean

Here’s how to play Jean effectively:

Use the hold version of Elemental Skill to group enemies and toss them in a particular direction, while also generating energy. Cast Elemental Burst close to the foes to deal Anemo damage to them, while also healing party members. Switch to your damage dealers and proceed with their abilities.

Should you pull Jean?

No, it isn’t recommended to specifically spend Primogems on the Standard banner to get Jean. While she is an amazing character, you will eventually obtain her by losing your 50/50 on the character banners. However, if you do get her, it is highly recommended to build her. She becomes one of the best Anemo Support characters in the game once you unlock her C4.

Best Weapons for Jean Build in Genshin Impact

Considering Jean’s healing scales off her ATK, and she requires a decent amount of Energy Recharge to use her Elemental Burst often, any weapon providing you with either of these stats can be a good option for your Jean build. Here are some Swords that are sure to serve you well:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Freedom-Sworn 5-star; Gacha • Provides EM.

• Buffs ATK and DMG output.

Skyward Blade 5-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Buffs Crit Rate, Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG, along with movement and attack SPD.

Festering Desire 4-star; v1.2 Event • Provides ER.

• Buffs Elemental Skill Crit Rate and DMG.

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman 4-star; Fontaine Fishing Association • Provides ER.

• Buffs Elemental Skill Crit Rate.

Favonius Sword 4-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Regenerates Energy for the entire team.

Best Artifacts for Jean Build in Genshin Impact

Similar to most Anemo characters, the best artifact set to use on your Jean build will be the Viridescent Venerer set. Not only does it buff her own Anemo DMG Bonus, but it also allows her to increase her teammates’ damage output by shredding enemy RES.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Viridescent Venerer Valley of Remembrance Domain, Mondstadt • 2-Piece: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent’s Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : Anemo DMG Bonus / ATK%

: Anemo DMG Bonus / ATK% Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

ER

ATK%

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

Best Team Comps for Jean Build in Genshin Impact

You can use Jean in any team composition in the game in the spot of healer. As an Anemo unit, she is highly versatile and capable of fitting nicely in a variety of different teams. However, once you unlock her C4, she can become a premium Support for all Anemo Main DPS characters. Let’s take a look at some of Jean’s best teams in Genshin’s current meta:

Wanderer Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Wanderer

Faruzan

Furina

Jean

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Wanderer

Xiangling

Bennett

Jean

Xiao Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Xiao

Albedo

Zhongli

Jean

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Xiao

Faruzan

Bennett

Jean

Other than these teams, you can build several others. The possibilities are only limited by the characters you own.

Jean Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Jean’s talents and their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to launch an enemy using the power of wind.

Launched enemies will slowly fall to the ground. Low Elemental Skill (Gale Blade) Focusing on the might of the formless wind around her blade, Jean releases a miniature storm, launching enemies in the direction she aims at, dealing massive Anemo DMG.

Hold Attack: At the cost of continued stamina consumption, Jean can command the whirlwind to pull surrounding enemies towards her front.

Direction can be adjusted.

Character is immobile during skill duration. High Elemental Burst (Dandelion Breeze) Calling upon the wind’s protection, Jean creates a swirling Dandelion Field, launching surrounding enemies and causing Anemo DMG.

At the same time, she instantly regenerates a large amount of HP for all party members. HP restored scales off Jean’s ATK.

Dandelion Field:

• Continuously regenerates HP for one ally and continuously imbues them with Anemo.

• Deals Anemo DMG to enemies entering or exiting the Field. Highest Passive Talent 1 (Wind Companion) Hits by Jean’s Normal Attacks have a 50% chance to regenerate HP equal to 15% of Jean’s ATK for all party members. NA Passive Talent 2 (Let the Wind Lead) Using Dandelion Breeze will regenerate 20% of their Energy. NA Passive Talent 3 (Guiding Breeze) When Perfect Cooking is achieved on a dish with restorative effects, there is a 12% chance of obtaining double the product. NA

Best Jean Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Jean’s constellations in the title and their pull values:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Spiraling Tempest) Increases the pulling speed of Gale Blade after holding for more than 1s, and increases the DMG dealt by 40%. Medium C2 (People’s Aegis) When Jean picks up an Elemental Orb/Particle, all party members have their Movement SPD and ATK SPD increased by 15% for 15s. Highest C3 (When the West Wind Arises) Increases the Level of Dandelion Breeze by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (Lands of Dandelion) Within the Field created by Dandelion Breeze, all enemies have their Anemo RES decreased by 40%. Highest C5 (Outbursting Gust) Increases the Level of Gale Blade by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Lion’s Fang, Fair Protector of Mondstadt) Incoming DMG is decreased by 35% within the Field created by Dandelion Breeze. Upon leaving the Dandelion Field, this effect lasts for 3 attacks or 10s. Medium

How and When Can You Get Jean in Genshin Impact?

Since Jean is part of the Standard banner roster, you can get her from that banner anytime. Additionally, you also always have a random chance of getting her after losing your 50/50 on the limited-time character banner. As such, it is always possible to get Jean in the game.

Alternatively, you will get the chance to obtain Jean and her ascension materials for free from the fifth anniversary rewards campaign in version 6.0.