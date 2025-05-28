Genshin Impact: Kazuha Ascension and Talent Materials Guide

Kazuha is one of the best characters in Genshin Impact. This wind user can group enemies and boost your team’s damage significantly. If you want to build him right, you need to get his materials. It takes some work, but it’s totally worth it. You will need to visit different areas, fight some bosses, and pick up plants. In this guide, I will show you all Kazuha Ascension and Talent materials you need to level him up.
Kazuha Ascension Materials
Here is everything you need to get Kazuha from level 1 to 90:
|Ascension
|Materials
|Mora
|20 → 40
|• 1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver
• 3x Sea Ganoderma
• 3x Treasure Hoarder Insignia
|20,000
|40 → 50
|• 3x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment
• 10x Sea Ganoderma
• 15x Treasure Hoarder Insignia
• 2x Marionette Core
|40,000
|50 → 60
|• 6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment
• 20x Sea Ganoderma
• 12x Silver Raven Insignia
• 4x Marionette Core
|60,000
|60 → 70
|• 3x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk
• 30x Sea Ganoderma
• 18x Silver Raven Insignia
• 8x Marionette Core
|80,000
|70 → 80
|• 6x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk
• 45x Sea Ganoderma
• 12x Golden Raven Insignia
• 12x Marionette Core
|100,000
|80 → 90
|• 6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone
• 60x Sea Ganoderma
• 24x Golden Raven Insignia
• 20x Marionette Core
|120,000
Kazuha Talent Level-Up Materials
Here’s everything you need to get Kazuha from level 1 to 10:
|Talent Level
|Materials
|Mora
|1 → 2
|• 3x Teachings of Diligence
• 6x Treasure Hoarder Insignia
|12,500
|2 → 3
|• 2x Guide to Diligence
• 3x Silver Raven Insignia
|17,500
|3 → 4
|• 4x Guide to Diligence
• 4x Silver Raven Insignia
|25,000
|4 → 5
|• 6x Guide to Diligence
• 6x Silver Raven Insignia
|30,000
|5 → 6
|• 9x Guide to Diligence
• 9x Silver Raven Insignia
|37,500
|6 → 7
|• 4x Philosophies of Diligence
• 4x Golden Raven Insignia
• 1x Gilded Scale
|120,000
|7 → 8
|• 6x Philosophies of Diligence
• 6x Golden Raven Insignia
• 1x Gilded Scale
|260,000
|8 → 9
|• 12x Philosophies of Diligence
• 9x Golden Raven Insignia
• 2x Gilded Scale
|450,000
|9 → 10
|• 16x Philosophies of Diligence
• 12x Golden Raven Insignia
• 2x Gilded Scale
• 1x Crown of Insight
|700,000
Where to Farm All Kazuha Ascension and Talent Materials
Vayuda Turquoise Gems
You get these wind gems from beating specific bosses. Your best bets are:
- Anemo Hypostasis in Mondstadt.
- Maguu Kenki on Yashiori Island.
- Dvalin weekly boss.
- Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix in Sumeru.
- Setekh Wenut in the desert.
Just stick with the Anemo Hypostasis. It’s the easiest fight and gives you what you want.
Sea Ganoderma
This blue mushroom thing grows in shallow water around Inazuma. You’ll find tons of them here:
- North of Tatarasuna – the best spot with lots of them close together.
- Seirai Island shores – check the north beaches.
- Around Kannazuka – look in all the shallow water spots.
These mushrooms come back every 48 hours. You can also buy 5 from Obata in Ritou every three days for 1,000 Mora each. But you need 168 total, so you’ll be doing a lot of picking.
Treasure Hoarder Drops
You get these by beating up Treasure Hoarder guys. They’re everywhere in the game. Different level enemies drop different stuff:
- Any level – Treasure Hoarder Insignia.
- Level 40+ – Silver Raven Insignia.
- Level 60+ – Golden Raven Insignia.
Look for them in Liyue near old ruins and in the Chasm underground. The Sumeru desert has good groups of them too, especially around the Valley of Dahri.
Marionette Cores
You get these from the Maguu Kenki boss on Yashiori Island in Inazuma. This robot samurai can be tough at first. Just learn when to dodge his attacks, and you’ll be fine.
Diligence Talent Books
Go to the Taishan Mansion domain in Liyue for these. You can only do this domain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Save your resin for these days.
Also Read:
- Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps
- Genshin Impact 5.6: Best Characters to Pull from Inazuma Chronicled Wish
- Genshin Impact Kinich Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps
Gilded Scales
These come from the Azhdaha weekly boss in Liyue. You can only fight him once per week. If Azhdaha gives you other stuff instead, you can trade them using Dream Solvent at the crafting table.
Crown of Insight
These are super rare. You only get them from:
- Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine
- Sacred Sakura in Inazuma
- Special events
Building Kazuha takes time, but he’s amazing when you’re done. He makes every team better with his wind powers and damage boost. Start farming now and keep doing your daily and weekly bosses. Soon, you’ll have a maxed Kazuha ready to make everything easier in the game.