Genshin Impact: Kazuha Ascension and Talent Materials Guide

Kazuha is one of the best characters in Genshin Impact. This wind user can group enemies and boost your team’s damage significantly. If you want to build him right, you need to get his materials. It takes some work, but it’s totally worth it. You will need to visit different areas, fight some bosses, and pick up plants. In this guide, I will show you all Kazuha Ascension and Talent materials you need to level him up.

Kazuha Ascension Materials

Here is everything you need to get Kazuha from level 1 to 90:

Ascension Materials Mora 20 → 40 • 1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

• 3x Sea Ganoderma

• 3x Treasure Hoarder Insignia 20,000 40 → 50 • 3x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

• 10x Sea Ganoderma

• 15x Treasure Hoarder Insignia

• 2x Marionette Core 40,000 50 → 60 • 6x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

• 20x Sea Ganoderma

• 12x Silver Raven Insignia

• 4x Marionette Core 60,000 60 → 70 • 3x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

• 30x Sea Ganoderma

• 18x Silver Raven Insignia

• 8x Marionette Core 80,000 70 → 80 • 6x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

• 45x Sea Ganoderma

• 12x Golden Raven Insignia

• 12x Marionette Core 100,000 80 → 90 • 6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

• 60x Sea Ganoderma

• 24x Golden Raven Insignia

• 20x Marionette Core 120,000

Kazuha Talent Level-Up Materials

Here’s everything you need to get Kazuha from level 1 to 10:

Talent Level Materials Mora 1 → 2 • 3x Teachings of Diligence

• 6x Treasure Hoarder Insignia 12,500 2 → 3 • 2x Guide to Diligence

• 3x Silver Raven Insignia 17,500 3 → 4 • 4x Guide to Diligence

• 4x Silver Raven Insignia 25,000 4 → 5 • 6x Guide to Diligence

• 6x Silver Raven Insignia 30,000 5 → 6 • 9x Guide to Diligence

• 9x Silver Raven Insignia 37,500 6 → 7 • 4x Philosophies of Diligence

• 4x Golden Raven Insignia

• 1x Gilded Scale 120,000 7 → 8 • 6x Philosophies of Diligence

• 6x Golden Raven Insignia

• 1x Gilded Scale 260,000 8 → 9 • 12x Philosophies of Diligence

• 9x Golden Raven Insignia

• 2x Gilded Scale 450,000 9 → 10 • 16x Philosophies of Diligence

• 12x Golden Raven Insignia

• 2x Gilded Scale

• 1x Crown of Insight 700,000

Where to Farm All Kazuha Ascension and Talent Materials

Vayuda Turquoise Gems

You get these wind gems from beating specific bosses. Your best bets are:

Anemo Hypostasis in Mondstadt.

in Mondstadt. Maguu Kenki on Yashiori Island.

on Yashiori Island. Dvalin weekly boss.

weekly boss. Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix in Sumeru.

in Sumeru. Setekh Wenut in the desert.

Just stick with the Anemo Hypostasis. It’s the easiest fight and gives you what you want.

Sea Ganoderma

This blue mushroom thing grows in shallow water around Inazuma. You’ll find tons of them here:

North of Tatarasuna – the best spot with lots of them close together.

– the best spot with lots of them close together. Seirai Island shores – check the north beaches.

– check the north beaches. Around Kannazuka – look in all the shallow water spots.

These mushrooms come back every 48 hours. You can also buy 5 from Obata in Ritou every three days for 1,000 Mora each. But you need 168 total, so you’ll be doing a lot of picking.

Treasure Hoarder Drops

You get these by beating up Treasure Hoarder guys. They’re everywhere in the game. Different level enemies drop different stuff:

Any level – Treasure Hoarder Insignia.

– Treasure Hoarder Insignia. Level 40+ – Silver Raven Insignia.

– Silver Raven Insignia. Level 60+ – Golden Raven Insignia.

Look for them in Liyue near old ruins and in the Chasm underground. The Sumeru desert has good groups of them too, especially around the Valley of Dahri.

Marionette Cores

You get these from the Maguu Kenki boss on Yashiori Island in Inazuma. This robot samurai can be tough at first. Just learn when to dodge his attacks, and you’ll be fine.

Diligence Talent Books

Go to the Taishan Mansion domain in Liyue for these. You can only do this domain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Save your resin for these days.

Gilded Scales

These come from the Azhdaha weekly boss in Liyue. You can only fight him once per week. If Azhdaha gives you other stuff instead, you can trade them using Dream Solvent at the crafting table.

Crown of Insight

These are super rare. You only get them from:

Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine

in Dragonspine Sacred Sakura in Inazuma

in Inazuma Special events

Building Kazuha takes time, but he’s amazing when you’re done. He makes every team better with his wind powers and damage boost. Start farming now and keep doing your daily and weekly bosses. Soon, you’ll have a maxed Kazuha ready to make everything easier in the game.