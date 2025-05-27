Genshin Impact Kazuha Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps

With Genshin Impact 5.6 bringing back the Inazuma Chronicled Wish banner, Kazuha is the number one character you should pull for. He’s hands down one of the best support characters in the game, and most players say you need him on your account. Want to build Kazuha the right way? He pulls enemies together and makes your team hit way harder. This Genshin Impact Kazuha best build shows you exactly what weapons, artifacts, and teams work best with him.

Genshin Impact Kazuha Best Build Guide

Aspect Details Rarity 5-Star Element Anemo Weapon Sword Strength • Pulls enemies together really well.

• Makes your team deal more elemental damage.

• Easy to get his burst back up.

• Deals good swirl damage. Weakness • Can’t buff some enemies that always have an element on them.

• His own damage isn’t as high as the main DPS characters.

Kazuha is a 5-star Anemo sword user who’s all about helping your team. His skill sucks enemies in and launches him up in the air. It’s perfect for grouping enemies and setting up big combos. What makes him special is that he boosts your team’s elemental damage based on how much elemental mastery he has. More elemental mastery means bigger damage buffs for everyone.

Kazuha Best Weapons in Genshin Impact

You want weapons that give Kazuha elemental mastery or energy recharge. Since he’s there to help your team, these stats matter way more than attack.

Weapon Rarity Details Freedom-Sworn

5-Star • Best Sword for Kazuha

• +198 Elemental Mastery

• +10% DMG boost and team buff

• Extra ATK/DMG on reaction trigger Xiphos’ Moonlight

4-Star • Great backup if you don’t have Freedom-Sworn

• +165 Elemental Mastery

• Energy generation for self and team Iron Sting

4-Star • Best free-to-play option

• +165 Elemental Mastery

• Easy to obtain and refine

• +6% DMG on elemental damage Favonius Sword

4-Star • +61% Energy Recharge

• CRIT Hits have a more than 50% chance to create a small amount of Elemental Particles

• Great for team energy support Sacrificial Sword

4-Star

• +61% Energy Recharge

• Skill reset chance

• Adds more crowd control potential

Kazuha Best Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Kazuha needs artifacts that boost elemental mastery. This makes his swirl damage higher and gives bigger buffs to your team.

Artifact Set Details

Viridescent Venerer (4-piece) • Essential artifact for Kazuha

• +15% Anemo DMG

• +60% Swirl DMG and -40% enemy resistance

• Core set for maximizing team support and Swirl

Gilded Dreams (4-piece) • Good backup if Viridescent is taken

• High Elemental Mastery boost

• Works well, but not as effective as Viridescent for team utility

Main Stats Priority

Sands: Elemental Mastery or Energy Recharge

Elemental Mastery or Energy Recharge Goblet: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Circlet: Elemental Mastery

Substats Priority

Elemental Mastery – This is most important for bigger team buffs. Energy Recharge – Start around 160%, but this varies a lot by team. CRIT Rate/DMG – Only if you already have enough elemental mastery.

Here’s the thing about elemental mastery on Kazuha: Every point gives your team 0.04% more elemental damage when he swirls. While some people think crit builds do more damage, elemental mastery almost always wins. Swirl damage scales with EM and character level, plus you can double-swirl enemies when fighting multiple targets. This means each enemy gets hit twice by swirl reactions, making EM builds way stronger for both Kazuha’s personal damage and team buffs.

Kazuha Best Team Compositions

Kazuha works with almost any team that uses Pyro, Hydro, Electro, or Cryo. He is actually super flexible and fits everywhere. Here are some of the best team compositions for Kazuha:

1. Vaporize Team

Vaporize Team for Kazuha

Kazuha

Childe

Xiangling

Bennett

This is the most popular Kazuha team for good reason. Childe applies Hydro, Xiangling deals massive Pyro damage, and Kazuha can double swirl both elements while grouping enemies. On the other hand, Bennett provides healing and attack buffs. This team destroys everything in both single-target and AoE situations.

2. Freeze Team

Freeze Team for Kazuha

Kazuha

Ayaka

Shenhe

Kokomi

Here, Kazuha groups enemies and buffs Cryo damage while Ayakan slices through frozen enemies. Shenhe buffs Cryo attacks even more, and Kokomi keeps everyone healed while applying Hydro. Enemies stay frozen the entire fight.

3. Hypercarry Team

Hypercarry Team for Kazuha

Kazuha

Raiden

Sara

Bennett

This team composition is perfect for making Raiden deal massive damage. Kazuha buffs her Electro damage and groups enemies, Sara gives massive attack bonuses, and Bennett provides healing plus more attack buffs. This team makes Raiden’s burst damage absolutely insane.

When you’re using Kazuha, the rotation is pretty simple. First, put an element on enemies (like standing in Bennett’s circle for Pyro). Then use Kazuha’s skill to swirl that element and group enemies up. After that, switch to your main damage dealers and watch them destroy everything with the buffs.

The key is making sure you can swirl at least one element consistently. Pair him with characters who can keep applying their elements, and always bring a healer, since Kazuha doesn’t heal anyone. Do this, and he’ll make your team way stronger and help you clear the hardest content in the game.