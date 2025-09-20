Genshin Impact Kokomi Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Sangonomiya Kokomi is the divine priestess of Watatsumi Island and a major character from Inazuma in Genshin Impact. In her playable form, she is a 5-star Hydro character who wields a Catalyst in combat. She is one of the strongest healers in the game and can easily ensure that her teammates survive even in the direst of situations. To help you use this character effectively, we have prepared a detailed Genshin Impact Kokomi build guide, explaining how to play her and providing information regarding her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Kokomi Build Guide

Kokomi Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Hydro Weapon Type Catalyst Role Support Base ATK (Level 90) 234 Base DEF (Level 90) 657 Base HP (Level 90) 13471 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 28.8% Hydro DMG Bonus Voice Actors EN: Risa Mei

JP: Mimori Suzuko

CN: Guiniang

KR: Yeo Yoon-mi Strengths • Provides significant healing to the entire team.

• Can continuously apply Hydro from off-field.

• Able to temporarily walk on water after casting Burst. Weaknesses • Unable to Crit due to negative Crit Rate.

Kokomi is arguably the most dependable healing character in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Skill allows her to summon the Bake-Kurage to deal off-field Hydro damage and heal nearby enemies. This is quite useful for triggering reactions and ensuring the team’s survival.

As for Kokomi’s Elemental Burst, it is quite powerful. Not only does it buff the damage of her Normal Attacks and Elemental Skill, but it also refreshes the Bake-Kurage duration. Moreover, it also allows her to restore HP after using Normal and Charged Attacks. This provides a huge boost to her damage and healing potential at once.

How to Play Kokomi

Here’s how to play Kokomi within your rotations:

Upon taking the field, use Elemental Skill to summon Bake-Kurage to the field. Then switch to another character and continue with your rotations. When needed, switch to Kokomi and cast Elemental Burst. This will refresh the duration of Bake-Kurage and give you a few seconds of extra damage.

Should you pull Kokomi?

Yes, Kokomi is definitely worth pulling if you are in need of a dependable healer. Not only does she provide immense healing that is more than enough to ensure your characters don’t get knocked out, but she can deal decent damage herself under the influence of her Elemental Burst.

Best Weapons for Kokomi Build in Genshin Impact

As you would expect, the best weapon for a Kokomi build will be her signature 5-star Catalyst, Everlasting Moonglow. It is tailor-made for her and provides her with significant HP. If you do not have it, here are some other weapons worth considering:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Everlasting Moonglow 5-star; Gacha • Provides HP.

• Offers Healing Bonus and Normal Attack DMG Bonus.

• Restores Energy.

Jadefall Splendor 5-star; Gacha • Provides HP.

• Gives Elemental DMG Bonus.

• Restores Energy.

Prototype Amber 4-star; Craftable • Provides HP.

• Regenerates HP and Energy after using Elemental Burst.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers 3-star; Gacha • Provides HP.

• Gives ATK Bonus to the next character that switches in.

Best Artifacts for Kokomi Build in Genshin Impact

We suggest you opt for the Ocean-Hued Clam for your Kokomi build. It will provide you with some Healing Bonus and let you deal some additional damage. Other than that, the Tenacity of the Millelith can be a good choice to get extra HP.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Ocean-Hued Clam Slumbering Court Domain, Inazuma Inazuma

• 2-Piece: Healing Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: When the character equipping this artifact set heals a character in the party, a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear for 3 seconds, accumulating the amount of HP recovered from healing (including overflow healing). At the end of the duration, the Sea-Dyed Foam will explode, dealing DMG to nearby opponents based on 90% of the accumulated healing. (This DMG is calculated similarly to Reactions such as Electro-Charged and Superconduct, but is not affected by Elemental Mastery, Character Levels, or Reaction DMG Bonuses). Only one Sea-Dyed Foam can be produced every 3.5 seconds. Each Sea-Dyed Foam can accumulate up to 30,000 HP (including overflow healing). There can be no more than one Sea-Dyed Foam active at any given time. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Tenacity of the Millelith Ridge Watch Domain, Liyue

• 2-Piece: HP +20%.

• 4-Piece: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20% and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : HP

: HP Goblet : HP

: HP Circlet: HP / Healing Bonus

Sub-Stats Priority

HP

ER

EM

Considering all of Kokomi’s healing scales off her HP, it is important to provide her with a lot of this stat. Other than that, aim to build around 180% to 200% Energy Recharge so you can use her Elemental Burst often.

Best Team Comps for Kokomi Build in Genshin Impact

As a Hydro healer, Kokomi can fit into a variety of team compositions to ensure survival. However, in Genshin’s current meta, the following Freeze and Bloom teams featuring Kokomi are really doing well:

Bloom Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Lauma

Nilou

Nahida

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Freeze Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Ayaka

Shenhe

Furina

Sangonomiya Kokomi

You should note that these are just examples of Kokomi’s top-tier teams and aren’t mandatory. You can put her in any of your existing teams in the healer spot, and she will serve you well.

Kokomi Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Kokomi’s talents in Genshin Impact, along with their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Performs up to 3 attacks, dealing Hydro DMG.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Hydro DMG after a short casting time. Low Elemental Skill (Kurage’s Oath) Summons a “Bake-Kurage” created from water that can heal her allies. Using this skill will apply the Wet status to Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Bake-Kurage: Deals Hydro DMG to surrounding opponents and heals nearby active characters at fixed intervals. This healing is based on Kokomi’s Max HP. High Elemental Burst (Nereid’s Ascension) The might of Watatsumi descends, dealing Hydro DMG to surrounding opponents, before robbing Kokomi in a Ceremonial Garment made from the flowing waters of Sangonomiya.

Ceremonial Garment:

• Sangonomiya Kokomi’s Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Bake-Kurage DMG are increased based on her Max HP.

• When her Normal and Charged Attacks hit opponents, Kokomi will restore HP for all nearby party members, and the amount restored is based on her Max HP.

• Increases Sangonomiya Kokomi’s resistance to interruption and allows her to walk on the water’s surface.

These effects will be cleared once Sangonomiya Kokomi leaves the field. High Passive Talent 1 (Tamanooya’s Casket) If Sangonomiya Kokomi’s own Bake-Kurage are on the field when she uses Nereid’s Ascension, the Bake-Kurage’s duration will be refreshed. NA Passive Talent 2 (Song of Pearls) While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Nereid’s Ascension, the Normal and Charged Attack DMG Bonus Sangonomiya Kokomi gains based on her Max HP will receive a further increase based on 15% of her Healing Bonus. NA Passive Talent 3 (Princess of Watatsumi) Decreases swimming Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects. NA

Best Kokomi Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s take a look at all of Kokomi’s constellations in the game and their pull values:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (At Water’s Edge) While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Nereid’s Ascension, the final Normal Attack in Sangonomiya Kokomi’s combo will unleash a swimming fish to deal 30% of her Max HP as Hydro DMG.

This DMG is not considered Normal Attack DMG. Medium C2 (The Clouds Like Waves Rippling) Sangonomiya Kokomi gains the following Healing Bonuses with regard to characters with 50% or less HP via the following methods:

• Kurage’s Oath Bake-Kurage: 4.5% of Kokomi’s Max HP.

• Nereid’s Ascension Normal and Charged Attacks: 0.6% of Kokomi’s Max HP. Low C3 (The Moon, A Ship O’er Seas) Increases the Level of Nereid’s Ascension by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (The Moon Overlooks the Waters) While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Nereid’s Ascension, Sangonomiya Kokomi’s Normal Attack SPD is increased by 10%, and Normal Attacks that hit opponents will restore 0.8 Energy for her.

This effect can occur once every 0.2s. Highest C5 (All Streams Flow to the Sea) Increases the Level of Kurage’s Oath by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Sango Isshin) While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Nereid’s Ascension, Sangonomiya Kokomi gains a 40% Hydro DMG Bonus for 4s when her Normal and Charged Attacks heal, or would heal, any party member with 80% or more HP. High

How and When Can You Get Kokomi in Genshin Impact?

The last time Sangonomiya Kokomi made an appearance on the gacha banners was during version 5.6. She was part of the Inazuma-themed Chronicled Wish banner that went live on May 27, 2025. Since then, there is no information about when she might return.

Banner Version

Banner Version Dates 5.6 May 27, 2025, to Jun 17, 2025 3.8 Jul 25, 2023, to Aug 15, 2023 3.0 Sep 9, 2022, to Sep 27, 2022 2.5 Mar 8, 2022, to Mar 29, 2022 2.1 Sep 21, 2021, to Oct 12, 2021

More information about Kokomi’s next rerun banner in Genshin Impact will be updated here once HoYoverse announces it.