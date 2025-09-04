Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Kuki Shinobu is a 4-star Electro Sword character in Genshin Impact. She can reliably apply Electro on enemies within a certain AoE, while also healing the active character. This makes her an amazing Sub-DPS/Support character for team comps relying on the Aggravate and Hyperbloom damage. Not only can she trigger reactions continuously, but she can also fulfil the role of a healer in those teams, making her an amazing choice. To help you build and use this character effectively, we have prepared a detailed Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu build guide, which explains how to play her and provides information about her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu Build Guide

Kuki Shinobu Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 4-star Element Electro Weapon Type Sword Role Sub-DPS / Support Base ATK (Level 90) 212 Base DEF (Level 90) 751 Base HP (Level 90) 12289 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 24% HP Voice Actors EN: Kira Buckland

JP: Mizuhashi Kaori

CN: Yang Ning

KR: Kim Yool Strengths • Capable of continuously applying Electro from off-field.

• Reliable healing scaling off HP and EM.

• Low Elemental Burst cost. Weaknesses • Elemental Skill slashes her own HP.

• Healing limited to the active character.

Kuki Shinobu is an amazing Electro Sub-DPS and Support character in Genshin Impact. She is an amazing off-field Electro applicator who can enable elemental reactions while also providing healing. This allows her to fulfil two roles in a team simultaneously, thus opening up a spot. Her Elemental Skill is the main aspect of her gameplay. Upon casting, it slashes Shinobu’s HP and then summons the Sanctifying Ring around her. The ring deals Electro DMG to nearby enemies periodically while healing the active character.

As for Kuki Shinobu’s Elemental Burst, it is also quite strong and deals off-field Electro DMG for a certain duration. Additionally, if her HP is low, the Burst duration further increases.

How to Play Kuki Shinobu

Here’s how to use Shinobu in your team rotations:

Begin by casting Kuki Shinobu’s Elemental Skill to summon the Sanctifying Ring. Follow it up with her Elemental Burst. Then switch to your DPS to deal damage.

Should you pull Kuki Shinobu?

Yes, it is recommended to summon Kuki Shinobu and build her if you use Aggravate and Hyperbloom-focused team compositions quite often. She is an amazing character to pair with Dendro characters to trigger reactions and will certainly prove to be a valuable asset.

Best Weapons for Kuki Shinobu Build in Genshin Impact

Considering the Dendro reactions scale off EM, it is recommended to use an Elemental Mastery weapon in your Kuki Shinobu build. Apart from that, you can also opt for HP Swords to increase healing. Here are some suitable weapon options for Shinobu:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Freedom-Sworn 5-star; Gacha • Provides EM.

• Buffs ATK and DMG output.

Key of Khaj-Nisut 5-star; Gacha • Provides HP.

• Buffs EM and HP.

Primoridal Jade Cutter 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Gives additional HP and ATK.

Xiphos’ Moonlight 4-star; Gacha

• Provides EM.

• Increases ER based on EM.

Iron Sting 4-star; Craftable • Provides EM.

• Buffs dealt damage after dealing Elemental DMG.

The Dockhand’s Assistant 4-star; Gacha • Provides HP.

• Gives EM.

Best Artifacts for Kuki Shinobu Build in Genshin Impact

Depending on whether you are using the character on a Hyperbloom or Aggravate team, the best artifact set for your Kuki Shinobu build will vary. For the former reaction, the Flower of Paradise Lost set will be optimal, whereas you can opt for the Gilded Dreams set for the latter reaction.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Flower of Paradise Lost City of Gold Domain, Fontaine • 2-Piece: Elemental Mastery +80.

• 4-Piece: The equipping character’s Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 40%. Additionally, after the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, they will gain another 25% bonus to the effect mentioned prior. Each stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks simultaneously. This effect can only be triggered once per second. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

Gilded Dream Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain, Sumeru • 2-Piece: Elemental Mastery +80.

• 4-Piece: Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and EM is increased by 50 for every member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8s and even when not on the field.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : EM

: EM Goblet : EM

: EM Circlet: EM

Sub-Stats Priority

EM

HP%

ER

Considering Shinobu’s healing and damage also scale off her Elemental Mastery, it is recommended to stack this stat in her. Not only will it buff her abilities, but it will also contribute to the reaction damage.

Best Team Comps for Kuki Shinobu Build in Genshin Impact

As mentioned above, Kuki Shinobu shines in team compositions built around the Hyperbloom and Aggravate reactions. As such, she performs well when paired with Dendro and Hydro characters. Here are her best teams in Genshin’s current meta:

Hyperbloom Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Xingqiu

Nahida

Kuki Shinobu

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Cyno

Yelan

Nahida

Kuki Shinobu

Aggravate Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Yae Miko

Nahida

Kuki Shinobu

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Fischl

Yaoyao

Kuki Shinobu

Apart from these team compositions, there are several possibilities limited only by the characters you own.

Kuki Shinobu Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Shinobu’s talents and their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Performs up to 4 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Low Elemental Skill (Sanctifying Ring) Creates a Grass Ring of Sanctification at the cost of part of her HP, dealing Electro DMG to nearby opponents.

Grass Ring of Sanctification:

Follows your current active character around. Deals Electro DMG to nearby opponents every 1.5s and restores HP for active character(s) within the ring’s AoE based on Kuki Shinobu’s Max HP.

The HP consumption from using this skill can only bring her to 20% HP. Highest Elemental Burst (Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite) Stabs an evil-excoriating blade into the ground, creating a field that cleanses the area of all that is foul, dealing continuous Electro DMG to opponents within its AoE based on Shinobu’s Max HP. If Shinobu’s HP is less than or equal to 50% when this skill is used, the field will last longer. High Passive Talent 1 (Break Free) When Shinobu’s HP is not higher than 50%, her healing Bonus is increased by 15%. NA Passive Talent 2 (Heart’s Repose) Sanctifying Ring’s abilities will be boosted based on Shinobu’s Elemental Mastery:

• Healing amount will be increased by 75% of Elemental Mastery.

• DMG dealt is increased by 25% of Elemental Mastery. NA Passive Talent 3 (Protracted Prayers) Gain 25% more rewards when dispatched on an Inazuma Expedition for 20 hours. NA

Best Kuki Shinobu Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Shinobu’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (To Cloister Compassion) Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite’s AoE is increased by 50%. Low C2 (To Forsake Fortune) Grass Ring of Sanctification’s duration is increased by 3s. Highest C3 (To Sequester Sorrow) Increases the Level of Sanctifying Ring by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (To Sever Sealing) When the Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks of the character affected by Shinobu’s Grass Ring of Sanctification hit opponents, a Thundergrass Mark will land on the opponent’s position and deal AoE Electro DMG based on 9.7% of Shinobu’s Max HP.

This effect can occur once every 5s. High C5 (To Cease Courtesies) Increases the Level of Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (To Ward Weakness) When Kuki Shinobu takes lethal DMG, this instance of DMG will not take her down. This effect will automatically trigger when her HP reaches 1 and will trigger once every 60s.

When shinobu’s HP drops below 25%, she will gain 150 Elemental Mastery for 15s. This effect will trigger once every 60s. Medium

How and When Can You Get Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact?

Kuki Shinobu is set to return to the limited-time gacha banners during the first half of the upcoming Luna 1 update, arriving on September 10, 2025. She will be one of the 4-star options present on Lauma and Nahida’s banners. Apart from that, you always have a random chance of summoning Shinobu from any in-game banner.