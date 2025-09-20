Genshin Impact Lauma Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Lauma is a new 5-star Dendro character from Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact who wields a Catalyst in combat. She is a Moonchanter from the Frostmoon Scions in the storyline and is crucial to make use of the latest Lunar-Bloom reaction. You can use her efficiently in a Sub-DPS and Support role to not only deal Lunar-Bloom damage, but also buff the damage output of the entire team. Here is a Genshin Impact Lauma build guide, which explains how to play her and provides information about her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Lauma Build Guide

Lauma Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Dendro Weapon Type Catalyst Role Sub-DPS / Support Base ATK (Level 90) 255 Base DEF (Level 90) 669 Base HP (Level 90) 10654 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 115 Elemental Mastery Voice Actors EN: Alexandra Guelff

JP: Kuwashima Houko

CN: Zhang Anqi

KR: Jang Chae-yeon Strengths • Capable of buffing Bloom and Lunar-Bloom damage.

• Provides continuous off-field Dendro damage.

• Enables Lunar-Bloom or Bloom/Hyperbloom/Burgeon reactions to crit. Weaknesses • Lacks self-sustenance before C1 and relies on a healer.

• Having other Nod-Krai characters on the team disables the Nascent Gleam buff.

• Loses Pale Hymn stacks too quickly against mobs.

Lauma is one of the most powerful Dendro characters in Genshin Impact. She has decent Normal Attacks and an amazing exploration ability attached to her Charged Attacks that allows her to prance around in her deer form. However, the most important part of her gameplay is her Elemental Skill. It allows her to deal off-field Dendro damage and shred the enemy RES to Dendro and Hydro reaction. Moreover, if you have three Verdant Dews, you can hold her Elemental Skill to deal AoE Dendro damage and one instance of Lunar-Bloom damage.

As for Lauma’s Elemental Burst, it is equally important. It makes use of the Pale Hymn stacks that you get by casting this ability and from the Moon Songs generated by the hold version of Elemental Skill. You can have a total of 36 such stacks, with each one increasing her Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon, and Lunar-Bloom damage based on her EM. Managing these stacks is also a crucial part of effectively using Lauma.

How to Play Lauma

Let’s look at how to play Lauma in your teams:

Upon taking the field, if you do not have full stacks of Verdant Stacks, use the tap version of Elemental Skill. Once you have three stacks of Verdant Dews, cast Lauma’s Elemental Burst. Then, quickly follow it up with the hold version of her Elemental Skill to deal damage and gain Moon Songs.

Should you pull Lauma?

Yes, Lauma is definitely worth summoning, as currently, she is the only character that makes use of the Lunar-Bloom reaction. Moreover, she can also buff some other Dendro reactions. This makes her a must-have in the game, especially if you already own units like Nahida and Nilou. Not only will Lauma help exceed the damage output of your Bloom teams, she will deal significant damage herself, providing you with considerable value.

Best Weapons for Lauma Build in Genshin Impact

The Nightweaver’s Looking Glass will be the best weapon option for your Lauma build. It is her 5-star signature weapon that provides significant EM and some other benefits. Apart from that, you can also use any of the following Catalysts:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Nightweaver’s Looking Glass 5-star; Gacha • Provides EM.

• Offers extra EM after casting Elemental Skill and triggering Lunar-Bloom.

• Buffs Bloom, Lunar-Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon damage.

A Thousand Floating Dreams 5-star; Gacha • Provides EM.

• Buffs EM or Elemental DMG based on the element of teammates.

• Offer a flat 40 EM to all teammates.

Starcaller’s Watch 5-star; Gacha • Provides EM.

• Buffs DMG when protected by shield.

Etherlight Spindlelute 4-star; v6.0 Event • Provides ER.

• Buffs EM after casting Elemental Skill.

Blackmarrow Lantern 4-star; Craftable • Provides EM.

• Buffs Bloom and Lunar-Bloom damage.

Sacrificial Fragments 4-star; Gacha • Provides EM.

• Allows the use of Elemental Skill twice.

Best Artifacts for Lauma Build in Genshin Impact

For the optimal Lauma build, we suggest you use the new Silken Moon’s Serenade artifact set. It provides her with Energy Recharge and EM, both of which are useful stats for her. However, you can also equip her with the Deepwood Memories set if you do not have another Dendro character on the team wielding the set.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Silken Moon’s Serenade Frostladen Machinery Domain, Nod-Krai • 2-Piece: Energy Recharge +20%.

• 4-Piece: When dealing Elemental DMG, gain the Gleaming Moon: Devotion effect for 8s: Increases all party members’ Elemental Mastery by 60/120 when the party’s Moonsign is Nascent Gleam/Ascendant Gleam. The equipping character can trigger this effect while off-field. All party members’ Lunar Reaction DMG is increased by 10% for each different Gleaming Moon effect that party members have. Effects from Gleaming Moon cannot stack.

Deepwood Memories Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain, Sumeru • 2-Piece: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : EM / ER

: EM / ER Goblet : EM

: EM Circlet: EM / Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

EM

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ER

Considering most of Lauma’s damage and abilities scale off her Elemental Mastery, it is important to stack as much EM on her as you possibly can to maximize her damage output. Apart from that, you can also focus on building decent Crit. You should also note that it is recommended that you have around 160 to 180% Energy Recharge on your Lauma build in Genshin Impact to use her Elemental Burst comfortably.

Best Team Comps for Lauma Build in Genshin Impact

In Genshin’s current meta, it is advisable to use Lauma as the sole Nod-Krai character on your team to make use of her Nascent Gleam buffs. You can simply pair her up with other Dendro and Hydro characters to not only deal significant damage, but also buff the overall reaction damage. Here are some of Lauma’s best teams in the game:

Lunar-Bloom Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Lauma

Nilou

Nahida

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Lauma

Nilou

Yelan

Baizhu

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Lauma

Nahida

Yelan

Xingqiu

Hyperbloom Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Neuvillette

Lauma

Ineffa

Furina

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Neuvillette

Lauma

Raiden Shogun

Xingqiu

While the above-mentioned Bloom and Hyperbloom are the strongest Lauma teams currently, you aren’t restricted to using them in any way. You can form many different teams depending on which characters you already own, and Lauma will still function pretty well.

Lauma Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s take a look at Lauma’s talents, along with their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Performs up to 3 attacks, dealing Dendro DMG.

Charged Attack: Lauma transforms into an envoy of the tranquil forest and charges forward.

After exiting the envoy state, the transformation will enter cooldown, during which Charged Attacks will deal AoE Dendro DMG to the front. Low Elemental Skill (Runo: Dawnless Rest of Karsikko) Silently incants an ancient hymn, summoning a Frostgrove Sanctuary with different effects depending on whether you Tap or Hold.

Tap: Intone a Hymn of Hunting, dealing AoE Dendro DMG.

Hold: Can be unleashed when you have at least 1 Verdant Dew. Lauma consumes all Verdant Dew and intones a Hymn of Eternal Rest, dealing one regular instance of AoE Dendro DMG and another instance of AoE Dendro DMG that is considered Lunar-Bloom DMG. Each Verdant Dew consumed will give Lauma one stack of Moon Song. Each time you Hold to cast an Elemental Skill, a maximum of 3 Verdant Dew can be consumed in this way.

Additionally, when Lauma’s Elemental Skill or attacks from Frostgrove Sanctuary hit an opponent, that opponent’s Dendro RES and Hydro RES will be decreased for 10s. High Elemental Burst (Runo: All Hearts Become the Beating Moon) Let the wishes of all beings become as moonlight that bathes the earth. Lauma incants a sacred song of the far north, gaining 18 stacks of Pale Hymn.

Additionally, if Lauma uses her Elemental Burst while she has Moon Song, or she gains Moon Song within 15s of using her Elemental Burst, she will consume all Moon Song stacks and gain 6 stacks of Pale Hymn for every Moon Song stack consumed. This effect can only be triggered once for each Elemental Burst used, including the 15 seconds following its use.

Pale Hymn: When nearby party members deal Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon, or Lunar-Bloom DMG, 1 stack of Pale Hymn will be consumed, and the DMG dealt will be increased based on Lauma’s Elemental Mastery. If this DMG hits multiple opponents at once, then multiple stacks of Pale Hymn will be consumed, depending on how many opponents are hit.

The duration for each stack of Pale Hymn is counted independently. High Passive Talent 1 (Light for the Frosty Night) For the next 20s after Lauma uses her Elemental Skill Runo: Dawnless Rest of Karsikko, corresponding differing buff effects will be granted depending on the party’s Moonsign. The buffs provided by different Moonsign levels cannot stack.

Moonsign: Nascent Gleam: Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon DMG dealt by all nearby party members can score CRIT Hits, with CRIT Rate fixed at 15%, and CRIT DMG fixed at 100%. CRIT Rate from this effect stacks with CRIT Rate from similar effects that allow these Elemental Reactions to CRIT.

Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: All nearby party members’ Lunar-Bloom DMG CRIT Rate +10%, CRIT DMG +20%. NA Passive Talent 2 (Cleansing for the Spring) Every point of Elemental Mastery that Lauma has will grant her the following effects:

• Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 0.04%. Up to a maximum of 32% can be gained this way.

• Reduces the cooldown of Charged Attack: Spirit Envoy Metamorphosis by 0.02%. Up to a maximum of 20% cooldown can be reduced this way. NA Passive Talent 3 (Moonsign Benediction: Nature’s Chorus) When a party member triggers a Bloom reaction, it will be converted into the Lunar-Bloom reaction, with every point of Elemental Mastery that Lauma has increasing the Lunar-Bloom’s Base DMG by 0.0175%, up to a maximum of 14% in total.

In addition, when Lauma is in the party, the party’s Moonsign will increase by 1 level. NA Passive Talent 4 (Prayers for The Forest) Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Nod-Krai on the mini-map.

Additionally, Lauma appears to have a special affinity with some small animals affected by Kuuvahki. NA

Best Lauma Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Lauma’s constellations in the game and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (O Lips, Weave Me Songs and Psalms) After Lauma uses her Elemental Skill Runo: Dawnless Rest of Karsikko or her Elemental Burst Runo: All Hearts Become the Beating Moon, she will gain Threads of Life for 20s.

During this time, when nearby party members trigger Lunar-Bloom reactions, nearby active characters will recover HP equal to 500% of Lauma’s Elemental Mastery. This effect can be triggered once every 1.9s. Additionally, the Stamina cost for Lauma’s Spirit Envoy Form will be reduced by 40%, and its Max Duration will be extended by 5s. High C2 (Twine Warnings and Tales From the North) The Elemental Burst Runo: All Hearts Become the Beating Moon is enhanced:

• Pale Hymn effects are increased: All nearby party members’ Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon DMG is further increased by 500% of Lauma’s Elemental Mastery, and their Lunar-Bloom DMG is further increased by 400% of Lauma’s Elemental Mastery.

Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: All nearby party members’ Lunar-Bloom DMG is increased by 40%. Highest C3 (Seek Not to Tread the Sly Fox’s Path) Increases the Level of Runo: All Hearts Become the Beating Moon by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (Nor Yearn for the Great Bear’s Might) When attacks from the Frostgrove Sanctuary summoned by her Elemental Skill, Runo: Dawnless Rest of Karsikko, hit opponents, Lauma will regain 4 Elemental Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 5s. High C5 (If Truth May Be Subject to Witness) Increases the Level of Runo: Dawnless Rest of Karsikko by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (I Offer Blood and Tears to the Moonlight) When the Frostgrove Sanctuary attacks opponents, it will deal 1 additional instance of AoE Dendro DMG equal to 185% of Lauma’s Elemental Mastery. This DMG is considered Lunar-Bloom DMG. This instance of DMG will not consume any Pale Hymn stacks and will provide Lauma with 2 stacks of Pale Hymn, as well as refreshing the duration of Pale Hymn stacks gained in this manner.

This effect can occur up to 8 times during each Frostgrove Sanctuary. When using the Elemental Skill Runo: Dawnless Rest of Karsikko, all Pale Hymn stacks gained in this manner will be removed.

Additionally, when Lauma uses a Normal Attack while she has Pale Hymn stacks, she will consume 1 stack to convert this to deal Dendro DMG equal to 150% of her Elemental Mastery. This DMG is considered Lunar-Bloom DMG.

Moonsign: Ascendant Gleam: All nearby party members’ Lunar-Bloom DMG is elevated by 25%. High

How and When Can You Get Lauma in Genshin Impact?

Lauma made her debut in Genshin Impact during the first half of the Luna I update on September 10, 2025. She is currently available for summoning on her exclusive banner, Moonsong on the Groves, which will remain active until September 30, 2025. Following this, there is no telling when she will return to the title again.