Genshin Impact Lauma: Leaked Kit, Materials, and Release Date

Lauma is an upcoming Dendro playable character from Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact, expected to release in the second half of version 6.0. She is likely to belong to the 5-star rarity and wield a Catalyst in combat. While there is some time before her in-game debut, recent leaks from renowned sources have shared details about Lauma’s kit and constellations, along with her required ascension and talent materials. Let’s look at all the leaked details about Lauma in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lauma’s Gameplay Abilities and Passive Talent Leaks

Lauma is likely to be a new 5-star Dendro character that gains additional Elemental Mastery with ascension. She is meant to enable to new Lunar-Bloom reaction, and you will be able to use her alongside any Hydro character to deal considerable damage. Let’s look at all Lauma’s abilities and passive talents:

Normal Attacks

Normal Attack Perform up to three consecutive attacks. Charged Attack Spiritshift: Transforms Lauma into the Spirit Envoy of the Silent Grove, allowing her to sprint for 10 seconds. During this state, her resistance to interruption increases, and she can jump two consecutive times by spending stamina.

Prayer of Summoning: After Spiritshift ends, the ability goes into CD, and Lauma’s Charged Attack is replaced by Prayer of Summoning, which consumes stamina to deal AoE Dendro DMG. Plunging Attack Descends from mid-air and slams the ground to deal damage to all enemies in its path and within a certain AoE.

Elemental Skill

Elemental Skill (Hallowed Hymn: Eternal Slumber) (Tap) Chants an ancient hymn which deals AoE Dendro DMG and summons Frostgrove Sanctuary, which follows the active character and deals AoE Dendro DMG every two seconds. Elemental Skill (Hallowed Hymn: Eternal Slumber) (Hold) Consumes all Dewdrops to chant the Lullaby of Eternal Rest, which deals one instance of Dendro DMG and one instance of Lunar-Bloom DMG. Grants one Moonchant for each Dewdrop consumed. Furthermore, when a Frostgrove Sanctuary summoned by this ability deals damage, reduce the enemy’s Dendro and Hydro RES.

Moonchant: A stack that can be consumed by using Elemental Burst. Doing so provides Lauma with six Pale Hymn stacks that increase the Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon, and Lunar-Bloom DMG.

Elemental Burst

Elemental Burst (Hallowed Hymn: The Moon of Many Hearts) Lauma chants a sacred hymn to generate 18 stacks of Pale Hymn. Then consumes these stacks for the next 15 seconds to buff Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon, and Lunar-Bloom DMG.

Passive Talents

Light of the Frosty Night Crescent: Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon, and Lunar-Bloom reactions triggered by the party can crit with 15% Crit Rate and 100% Crit DMG. A2 Passive For 20 seconds after using Elemental Skill, Lauma offers the following buff:

Gibbous: Lunar-Bloom reactions triggered by the party gain following 10% Crit Rate and 20% Crit DMG. Cleansing Waters of the Blessed Spring Each point of Lauma’s EM provides the following:

• +0.04% DMG to Frostgrove Sanctuary, up to 32%.

• -0.02% CD to Spiritshift, up to 20% reduction. Moonshine’s Blessing: Grace of a Thousand Voices Converts Bloom reactions triggered by the party to Lunar-Bloom. Increases the base Lunar-Bloom DMG by 0.0175% for each EM point, up to 14%. Also, increase the team’s Moon Phase by 1 when Lauma is on it.

Also Read:

Genshin Impact Lauma’s Constellations

Here are all of Lauma’s constellations in Genshin Impact that you can unlock by summoning her multiple times:

C1: Thread of Life Lauma gets Thread of Life after casting Skill or Burst for 20 seconds. This effect allows her to heal teammates based on 500% of her EM. Furthermore, it reduces the stamina consumption of Spiritshift by 40% and increases duration by five seconds. C2: Ode of the Sacred Moon Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon DMG increase by 500% of Lauma’s EM, and Lunar-Bloom increases by 250%.

Gibbous: Lunar-Bloom DMG of team buffed by 40%. C3 Increases either Elemental Burst or Skill level by three. C4: Frostgrove’s Return When Frostgrove’s Sanctuary hits enemies, Lauma recovers four Elemental Energy every five seconds. C5 Increases either Elemental Burst or Skill level by three. C6 When Frostgrove’s Sanctuary hits enemies, it deals an additional instance of AoE Dendro DMG that counts as Lunar-Bloom DMG. It is based on 320% of her EM and grants two stacks of Pale Hymn instead of consuming it. During one Frostgrove Sanctuary duration, this can trigger up to eight times.

Casting Sacred Word: Eternal Slumber will clear all Pale Hymn stacks. Moreover, when Lauma performs Normal Attacks while holding Pale Hymn stacks, she can consume one stack to convert the attack into a Dendro attack that scales off 200% of Lauma’s EM and is considered Lunar-Bloom DMG.

Gibbous: Increase Lunar-Bloom DMG dealt by party members by 25%.

Genshin Impact Lauma’s Ascension and Talent Materials

In order to level up Lauma to the maximum level of 90 and upgrade her abilities in Genshin Impact, you will need the following ascension and talent materials:

Lumilight Plume : Dropped by Phantasmal Lunar Moth

: Dropped by Phantasmal Lunar Moth Worn Authority Seal : Dropped by Fatui Task Force

: Dropped by Fatui Task Force Moonfall Silver : New Local Specialty

: New Local Specialty Eroded Scale-Feather : Obtained from the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire Weekly Domain

: Obtained from the Lord of Eroded Primal Fire Weekly Domain Book of Lunar Tome: Farmed at Nod-Krai Talent Material Domain

The version 6.0 banner leaks from Seele Leaks suggest that Lauma may debut as a playable character during the second half of the Genshin Impact 6.0 update. As such, her gacha banner will likely arrive on September 30, 2025.

It is important to note that the above-mentioned information is based on leaks and is subject to change. Take it with a grain of salt.