Genshin Impact Layla Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Layla is a 4-star Cryo character from Sumeru in Genshin Impact. She is a Sword user who is capable of generating shields to protect your characters from incoming damage. Furthermore, she can also deal off-field Cryo damage to enemies and trigger reactions. Here is a detailed Genshin Impact Layla build guide, which explains how to play her and provides information about her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Layla Build Guide

Layla Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 4-star Element Cryo Weapon Type Sword Role Support Base ATK (Level 90) 217 Base DEF (Level 90) 655 Base HP (Level 90) 11092 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 24% HP Voice Actors EN: Ashely Biski

JP: Tomita Miyu

CN: Hou Xiaofei

KR: Kang Sae-bom Strengths • Provides strong shields with 100% uptime.

• Deals off-field Cryo DMG.

• Easy-to-build due to HP scaling. Weaknesses • Low damage output.

Layla is an amazing Cryo Support character in Genshin Impact. She can consistently apply Cryo on enemies using her Elemental Burst, as well as her Elemental Skill. However, her main strength lies in her HP-scaling shield that you can cast with the Elemental Skill. It has a 100% uptime and can protect your characters from incoming damage. Overall, Layla provides a lot of value as a 4-star character.

How to Play Layla

Here’s how to use Layla within your rotations:

Cast Elemental Burst to begin off-field Cryo application. Follow it up with Layla’s Elemental Skill to create a shield. Switch to Main DPS and use their abilities.

You should note that Layla’s shield and Burst last only for 12 seconds. As such, you must bring her out again after that period to cast these abilities again.

Should you pull Layla?

Yes, Layla is definitely summoning in Genshin Impact, especially during the early game, to protect your characters. She is a reliable shielder who can serve you well throughout the game.

Best Weapons for Layla Build in Genshin Impact

To maximize shield strength, we suggest that you use an HP weapon in your Layla build. Here are some suitable options:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Key of Khaj-Nisut 5-star; Gacha • Provides HP.

• Buffs EM and HP.

The Dockhand’s Assistant 4-star; Gacha • Provides HP.

• Gives EM.

Best Artifacts for Layla Build in Genshin Impact

Similar to other shielder characters, choosing the Tenacity of the Millelith artifact set for your Layla build will help increase the shield strength and buff other characters. As such, it is the best option for the character. In case you do not have it or do not require more HP, the Blizzard Strayer set is also worth considering.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Tenacity of the Millelith Ridge Watch Domain, Liyue • 2-Piece: HP +20%.

• 4-Piece: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20% and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Blizzard Strayer Peak of Vindagnyr Domain, Dragonspine • 2-Piece: Cryo DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: When a character attacks an enemy affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the enemy is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : HP%

: HP% Goblet : HP%

: HP% Circlet: HP% / Crit DMG / Crit Rate

Sub-Stats Priority

HP%

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ER

You should note that it is essential to have around 130% to 150% Energy Recharge on your Layla build to ensure you can use her Elemental Burst each rotation.

Best Team Comps for Layla Build in Genshin Impact

There are no limitations to Layla’s use, and she can be a part of any team composition to provide shielding. However, owing to her Cryo element, Layla works quite well in Freeze teams. Here are some of her more popular teams in Genshin’s current meta:

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Skirk

Furina

Layla

Escoffier

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Wriothesley

Furina

Layla

Shenhe

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Ayaka

Kazuha

Layla

Kokomi

It is important to note that Layla will perform well even in non-Freeze teams, and you can use her along with other characters as well.

Layla Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s take a look at all of Layla’s talents in Genshin Impact, along with their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Low Elemental Skill (Nights of Formal Focus) Puts forth a shield known as the Curtain of Slumber, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. The Curtain of Slumber’s DMG Absorption is based on Layla’s Max HP and absorbs Cryo DMG with 250% effectiveness. When the shield is deployed, Layla will have Cryo applied to her briefly.

Night Stars and Shooting Stars: While the Curtain of Slumber is active, it will create 1 Night Star that will be attached to it every 1.5s. When a character protected by this shield uses an Elemental Skill, 2 Night Stars will be created. Night Stars can be created once every 0.3s in this way. A maximum of 4 Night Stars can be accumulated at any one time. Once the Curtain of Slumber has accumulated 4 Night Stars and there are opponents nearby, these Night Stars will transform into homing Shooting Stars that will be fired off in sequence, dealing Cryo DMG to any opponents hit. If the Curtain of Slumber’s duration ends or it is destroyed, the Night Stars will disappear. If they are already being fired off as Shooting Stars, these Shooting Stars will last until this wave of shots ends.

New Night Stars cannot be created until the previous wave of Shooting Stars has been fired completely. Highest Elemental Burst (Dream of the Star-Stream Shaker) Unleashes a Celestial Dreamsphere that constantly fires Starlight Slugs at opponents within its AoE, dealing Cryo DMG. When a Starlight Slug hits, it will generate 1 Night Star for nearby Curtains of Slumber. Each Curtain of Slumber can gain 1 Night Star this way every 0.5s. High Passive Talent 1 (Like Nascent Light) While the Curtain of Slumber is active, the Deep Sleep effect will activate each time the Curtain gains 1 Night Star:

• The Shield Strength of a character under the effect of the Curtain of Slumber increases by 6%.

• This effect can have a maximum of 4 stacks and persists until the Curtain of Slumber disappears. NA Passive Talent 2 (Sweet Slumber Undisturbed) The DMG dealt by the Shooting Stars fired by Nights of Formal Focus is increased by 1.5% of Layla’s Max HP. NA Passive Talent 3 (Shadowy Dream-Signs) When Layla crafts Character Talent Materials, she has a 10% chance to receive double the product. NA

Best Layla Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s take a look at all of Layla’s constellations, along with their pull values:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Fortress of Fantasy) The Shield Absorption of the Curtain of Slumber generated by Nights of Formal Focus is increased by 20%.

Additionally, when unleashing Nights of Formal Focus, she will generate a shield for any nearby party members who are not being protected by a Curtain of Slumber. This shield will have 35% of the absorption of a Curtain of Slumber, will last for 12s, and will absorb Cryo DMG with 250% effectiveness. Highest C2 (Light’s Remit) When Shooting Stars from Nights of Formal Focus strike opponents, they will each restore 1 Energy to Layla. Each Shooting Star can restore Energy to her in this manner once. High C3 (Secrets of the Night) Increases the Level of Nights of Formal Focus by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (Starry Illumination) When Nights of Formal Focus starts to fire off Shooting Stars, it will grant all nearby party members the Dawn Star effect, causing their Normal and Charged Attack DMG to increase based on 5% of Layla’s Max HP. Dawn Star can last up to 3s and will be removed 0.05s after dealing Normal or Charged Attack DMG. High C5 (Stream of Consciousness) Increases the Level of Dream of the Star-Stream Shaker by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Radiant Soulfire) Shooting Stars from Nights of Formal Focus deal 40% increased DMG, and Starlight Slugs from Dream of the Star-Stream Shaker deal 40% increased DMG. Additionally, the interval between the creation of Night Stars via Nights of Formal Focus is decreased by 20%. Medium

How and When Can You Get Layla in Genshin Impact?

Layla was previously available as a rate-up 4-star character during the version 5.6 gacha banners on May 7, 2025. While there are no official details from HoYoverse about her return, she is likely to make an appearance soon. However, you should note that you can always get her randomly from any of the in-game banners.