Genshin Impact Leaks Reveal Nod-Krai and Future Updates Roadmap

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that prominent regions of Teyvat will be added to the title in the 6.x updates. As the storyline of Nod-Krai progresses, the developer is speculated to introduce several map expansions. This is according to information from 人民的迪迦, shared on the Genshin Leakflow Telegram channel. Moreover, the leaker has also shared several Q&As, providing insight about various characters and the future of the game once the Teyvat arc of the storyline ends. Let’s look at everything disclosed by 人民的迪迦 regarding the plans of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Leaks Suggest Multiple New Map Expansions in 6.x Updates

The Chinese leaker 人民的迪迦 has shared several juicy bits of information on the Genshin Leakflow Telegram channel regarding the planned content for Genshin Impact in future updates. They have provided a roadmap of what to expect from versions 6.0 to 6.8, which is likely to be the entirety of the Nod-Krai arc. Furthermore, they have also shared some Q&As, answering questions that many players are wondering about. Let’s first take a look at the map expansion roadmap:

Hiisi Island (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 6.0 : According to the leaker, the 6.0 update will introduce Nasha Town and Hiisi Island to the game. While the former is a bustling city in Nod-Krai, the latter is confirmed to be the residence of the Frostmoon Scions.

: According to the leaker, the 6.0 update will introduce and to the game. While the former is a bustling city in Nod-Krai, the latter is confirmed to be the residence of the Frostmoon Scions. Version 6.1 : The 6.1 update is likely to expand Nod-Krai’s map and add the Fatui Headquarters of the region and the Frostmoon Scions Garrison to the title. Both are expected to be important to the narrative.

: The 6.1 update is likely to expand Nod-Krai’s map and add the of the region and the to the title. Both are expected to be important to the narrative. Version 6.2 : According to 人民的迪迦, the 6.2 patch may add the base of Hexenzirkel in Nod-Krai to the game. This would be a huge development and is likely to expand on the motivations of the coven of witches. The maps of previous summer events may be introduced as per speculations.

: According to 人民的迪迦, the 6.2 patch may add the to the game. This would be a huge development and is likely to expand on the motivations of the coven of witches. The may be introduced as per speculations. Version 6.3 : As for the 6.3 update, the leaker suggests that the narrative may shift to Liyue in this patch, and HoYoverse may finally introduce the Blackcliff Forge map expansion after teasing it for the longest time.

: As for the 6.3 update, the leaker suggests that the narrative may shift to Liyue in this patch, and HoYoverse may finally introduce the map expansion after teasing it for the longest time. Version 6.4 : This patch adds the Mount Esus area of Fontaine to the in-game map. It is a mountainous area, which may also include a separate area within it based on the name of a flower important to Teyvat.

: This patch adds the area of Fontaine to the in-game map. It is a mountainous area, which may also include a separate area within it based on the name of a flower important to Teyvat. Version 6.5 : After expanding the boundaries of Liyue and Fontaine, the leaks suggest it would be the turn of Mondstadt. It is likely that version 6.5 may finally see the release of the Dornman Port and Dandelion Sea map expansion.

: After expanding the boundaries of Liyue and Fontaine, the leaks suggest it would be the turn of Mondstadt. It is likely that version 6.5 may finally see the release of the map expansion. Version 6.6 : The 6.6 update may allow players to visit the ancient city of Seelies, called Hyperborea .

: The 6.6 update may allow players to visit the ancient city of Seelies, called . Version 6.7 : Undisclosed.

: Undisclosed. Version 6.8: Lastly, the 6.8 update may be the final one in the Nod-Krai arc of Genshin Impact and will host a summer event. The leaker suggests that during this update, Alice would simulate how Teyvat looked before the destruction of its Moons.

Q&A Revelations

Apart from the roadmap, leaker 人民的迪迦 has also disclosed several details about the next arc via Q&As. Here are all the insights shared:

Columbina in Nod-Krai (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has no plans to end Genshin Impact once the ongoing Teyvat storyline ends. There may be Chapter 2, which will begin afterward and may take the Traveler into space.

Mare Jivari will play an important role in future updates, and may be where Khaenri’ah will be reborn. Players are expected to learn more about it after two major updates.

The plot of Blackcliff Forge revolves around Abyssal energy leaking out of the forge. The current Kaiyang of the Liyue Qixing will be introduced during this period. He could be a Hydro character wielding a Claymore. The character may get injured and is expected to be replaced by a Geo female character wielding a Polearm as Kaiyang.

Columbina may have a mild demeanor like Ayaka, and her character would be barefoot. Apart from that, she is likely to allow the Traveler to trigger different types of Lunar reactions via her passive.

Columbina will not appear in the 6.0 update, but is likely to appear during 6.1 and 6.2. Furthermore, she and Sandrone will appear in PVs.

The MC will not have a Moon-related version and will not be getting a skin shortly, as per the leaks.

Venti’s storyline will not progress until we reach Snezhnaya.

Zhongli will also not appear in the Nod-Krai arc. However, Madame Ping might make an appearance, possibly during the Lantern Rite.

Childe will have a presence in the narrative ahead.

Wanderer is likely to appear in a burning tree-themed event for a minor role.

The Captain is likely to return to the storyline during the Khaenri’ah arc or the aforementioned Chapter 2 of the game.

Durin is expected to be a playable character whose Elemental Burst will likely transform his appearance.

The Four Shades of the Heavenly Principles are speculated to become playable. Otherwise, they may have had a more monstrous appearance.

It is important to note that all the information mentioned above is based on leaks. It is recommended to take them with a grain of salt.