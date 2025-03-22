Genshin Impact Long Night’s Oath Artifact: Best Characters & How to Get

Are you looking to maximize your plunging attack damage in Genshin Impact? The upcoming Long Night’s Oath artifact set might be exactly what you need. This new artifact set will be released with Version 5.5 on March 26, 2025, and it’s designed specifically for characters who rely on plunging attacks as their main source of damage. Let’s dive into everything you need to know about this exciting new addition to the game.

Long Night’s Oath Artifact Set Overview

The Long Night’s Oath is a specialized artifact set providing significant bonuses to characters frequently using plunging attacks. It’s the first artifact set in Genshin Impact specifically designed to boost plunging attack damage, making it a game-changer for certain characters.

Here’s a breakdown of the set bonuses:

Long Night’s Oath Artifact Set Bonus Effect 2-Piece Set Plunging Attack DMG increased by 25%. 4-Piece Set After the equipping character’s Plunging Attack/Charged Attack/Elemental Skill hits an opponent, they will gain 1/2/2 stack(s) of “Radiance Everlasting.”



Plunging Attacks, Charged Attacks, or Elemental Skills can each trigger this effect once every 1s.



Radiance Everlasting: Plunging Attacks deal 15% increased DMG for 6s. Max 5 stacks. Each stack’s duration is counted independently.

What makes this artifact set special is its potential to boost plunging attack damage by up to 100% when fully stacked – 25% from the 2-piece bonus and up to 75% from the 4-piece bonus with maximum stacks.

How to Get Long Night’s Oath Artifacts

The Long Night’s Oath artifact set will be available in Genshin Impact starting with Version 5.5, released on March 26, 2025. You’ll need to head to the new Atcopan region in Natlan to farm this artifact set.

According to the information available, the artifacts will drop from a new domain called the “Derelict Masonry Dock Domain” located in Atcopan, Natlan. This new area will be introduced as part of the Version 5.5 update, so you’ll need to unlock access to this region first.

The domain will likely follow the standard pattern of other artifact domains in Genshin Impact, where you’ll spend 20 Resin per run for a chance to get artifacts from this set.

Best Characters for Long Night’s Oath

The Long Night’s Oath set is highly specialized, making it particularly effective for a small number of characters who rely on plunging attacks. Here are the characters who will benefit most from this artifact set:

Xiao : Xiao is arguably the biggest winner with this new artifact set. As Genshin Impact’s plunging attack DPS character, Xiao’s entire kit revolves around performing consecutive plunging attacks during his Elemental Burst. For pre-C6 Xiao players, you’ll want to use the “Jet Combo” technique (alternating between normal attacks, charged attacks, and plunging attacks) to maximize stack generation and maintain the buff.

: Xiao is arguably the with this new artifact set. As Genshin Impact’s plunging attack DPS character, Xiao’s entire kit revolves around performing consecutive plunging attacks during his Elemental Burst. For pre-C6 Xiao players, you’ll want to use the “Jet Combo” technique (alternating between normal attacks, charged attacks, and plunging attacks) to maximize stack generation and maintain the buff. Varesa : Varesa, who will be released alongside this artifact set in Version 5.5, is also perfectly suited for the Long Night’s Oath. Her kit is centered around plunging attack damage. This makes Long Night’s Oath her best-in-slot artifact set right from her release.

: Varesa, who will be released alongside this artifact set in Version 5.5, is also perfectly suited for the Long Night’s Oath. Her kit is centered around plunging attack damage. This makes Long Night’s Oath her best-in-slot artifact set right from her release. Gaming: Gaming is another character who can benefit from this set since he also specializes in plunging attacks. However, there’s a significant drawback: Gaming’s Elemental Skill doesn’t deal damage, which makes it harder for him to quickly build and maintain the maximum number of stacks.

Long Night’s Oath artifact Set

Remember that the set will be available starting March 26, 2025, with the release of Version 5.5. Make sure to save some Fragile Resin if you want to farm it right away. The 100% potential damage increase to plunging attacks makes this one of the most specialized and powerful artifact sets for certain characters, potentially changing the meta for plunging attack specialists.

As with any artifact set in Genshin Impact, getting good substats will be crucial, so be prepared for some grinding. But for Xiao and Varesa mains, the effort will be worth it!