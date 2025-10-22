Genshin Impact Luna II (v6.1): Release Date and Countdown Timer

Genshin Impact’s Luna II update, also known as version 6.1, will go live worldwide on October 22, 2025. Not only will it introduce new character banners and weapons to the title, but it will also see the addition of brand-new Archon Quests that will progress the Nod-Krai storyline. Moreover, the patch will also see the debut of the much-awaited Miliastra Wonderland UGC mode. Let’s look at the release timings for the Genshin Impact Luna II update for all major regions, along with a countdown timer for the same.

Genshin Impact Luna II Update Release Timings for All Regions

The Genshin Impact Luna II update will release globally across all servers on October 22, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). It will introduce Nefer as a new playable character along with her signature weapon. Additionally, the update will also see the progression of the Archon Quest and arrival of the Miliastra Wonderland UGC mode, which will let you create mini-games by using the RPG’s assets. Since there is a lot of hype surrounding the Luna II update, here is a countdown timer reflecting the time remaining for its arrival:

Moreover, here are the local release timings for the patch for all major regions worldwide:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : October 21, 2025, at 8 PM

: October 21, 2025, at 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : October 21, 2025, at 9 PM

: October 21, 2025, at 9 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT) : October 21, 2025, at 10 PM

: October 21, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): October 21, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : October 22, 2025, at 4 AM

: October 22, 2025, at 4 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) : October 22, 2025, at 5 AM

: October 22, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): October 22, 2025, at 6 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : October 22, 2025, at 8:30 AM

: October 22, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : October 22, 2025, at 11 AM

: October 22, 2025, at 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : October 22, 2025, at 11 AM

: October 22, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : October 22, 2025, at 12 PM

: October 22, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): October 22, 2025, at 12 PM

You should note that ahead of the Genshin Impact Luna II update’s release, HoYoverse will conduct server maintenance starting on October 22, 2025, at 6 AM (UTC +8). It will last approximately five hours, and you will be unable to access the game during this period. As such, it is recommended that you complete all your pending tasks for the Luna I update prior to that time period.

What to Expect from the Genshin Impact Luna II Update?

New Banners

HoYoverse has confirmed that Nefer will debut as a 5-star Dendro character in the Luna II update. As the boss of the Curatorium of Secrets, she plays an important role in the storyline of Nod-Krai. Apart from her, leaks from HomDGCat suggest that Arlecchino, Furina, and Zhongli may return to the title during the next patch.

New Weapons

As always, the next update will also introduce a brand-new 5-star weapon for the featured character. Leaks indicate that Nefer may be a Catalyst user, and her signature weapon may be called the Reliquary of Truth. It is likely to be a Crit DMG weapon that may also provide its user with some Crit Rate and Elemental Mastery.