Genshin Impact Mavuika Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps

Mavuika has finally been officially revealed through the Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream. If you are planning to get her and want to make the most of this Pyro Archon, this guide covers everything you need to build Mavuika. Including her best weapons, artifacts, and team compositions. Follow these tips to unlock her full potential in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Mavuika Best Build Guide

Before diving into Mavuika’s build details, let’s explore her character profile. Here’s an overview of her key traits, strengths, and weaknesses:

Rarity 5-Star Element Pyro Weapon Claymore Strength Her Fighting Spirit system lets her fit well into any team, as she doesn’t need Energy Recharge and can focus solely on damage. Weakness She depends on having Nightsoul characters in the team to keep her Fighting Spirit steady, which can limit team options.

Mavuika is a powerful 5-star Pyro Claymore user who can function as both a main DPS and sub-DPS. What makes her unique is her Fighting Spirit mechanic that replaces traditional Energy requirements for her Elemental Burst. When built correctly, she can dish out impressive damage through reactions like Vaporize and Melt.

Mavuika Best Weapons in Genshin Impact

Choosing the right weapon for Mavuika is key to boosting her damage. Since she doesn’t need Energy Recharge, you can focus on offensive stats. While her signature weapon is the best, there are strong 5-star and 4-star alternatives that suit various team setups:

Weapon Rarity Details A Thousand Blazing Suns

5-Star – Base ATK: 741

– Secondary Stat: 11% CRIT Rate

– Best weapon for both main DPS and sub-DPS builds

– Provides massive CRIT DMG and ATK boosts after using skills Beacon of the Reed Sea

5-Star – Base ATK: 608

– Secondary Stat: 33.1% CRIT Rate

– An excellent alternative that provides consistent ATK buffs

– Works well in teams where Mavuika takes occasional damage Serpent Spine

4-Star – Base ATK: 510

– Secondary Stat: 27.6% CRIT Rate

– Stacks damage bonus while on field

– Particularly effective with a shield character Tidal Shadow

4-Star – Good ATK% boost

– Works well with common team compositions including healers

Mavuika Best Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Mavuika offers two build options in Genshin Impact 5.3, a main DPS focused on her Fighting Spirit system, or a sub-DPS that boosts your team’s elemental power. Each build needs different artifact sets. Let’s explore the best artifact choices for each build and which stats to prioritize:

Artifact Details

Obsidian Codex – Best in slot for main DPS Mavuika

– 2-piece: 15% DMG bonus during Nightsoul’s Blessing

– 4-piece: 40% CRIT Rate after consuming Nightsoul

Perfect for maximizing damage output

Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City – Optimal for an off-field support role and sub-DPS build

– Provides team-wide Elemental DMG bonus

– Great for Natlan-focused team compositions

Main Stats Priority

Sands: ATK% or Elemental Mastery

ATK% or Elemental Mastery Goblet: Pyro DMG Bonus

Pyro DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT DMG with sufficient CRIT Rate from weapons

Substats Priority

CRIT Rate/CRIT DMG ATK% Elemental Mastery Flat ATK

Mavuika Best Team Compositions

The ideal team for Mavuika should include a Nightsoul character, a reaction enabler, and strong support units to boost her damage. Here are some top team combinations, from premium to F2P-friendly options.

Premium Team for Mavuika

Mavuika

Furina

Xilonen

Bennett

This team maximizes Mavuika’s damage through Vaporize reactions while providing essential support and survival tools.

Melt Team for Mavuika

Mavuika

Citlali

Xilonen

Bennett

This team composition is perfect for triggering powerful Melt reactions while maintaining high Fighting Spirit uptime with two Nightsoul characters.

F2P Friendly Team for Mavuika

Mavuika

Bennett

Xingqiu

Kachina

This is an accessible free-to-play team that still provides strong damage output through consistent Vaporize reactions.

We hope this Mavuika best build guide will help you unlock her full potential as the Pyro Archon in the new Genshin Impact version 5.3. Adjust your build based on your weapons and artifacts, and practice team rotations to maximize her damage too. Don’t forget to also get the free Launch Glider for the new version.