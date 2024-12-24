Home » Gaming » Genshin Impact Mavuika Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps

Shida Aruya
Mavuika has finally been officially revealed through the Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream. If you are planning to get her and want to make the most of this Pyro Archon, this guide covers everything you need to build Mavuika. Including her best weapons, artifacts, and team compositions. Follow these tips to unlock her full potential in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Mavuika Best Build Guide

Before diving into Mavuika’s build details, let’s explore her character profile. Here’s an overview of her key traits, strengths, and weaknesses:

Mavuika in Genshin Impact
Rarity5-Star
ElementPyro
WeaponClaymore
StrengthHer Fighting Spirit system lets her fit well into any team, as she doesn’t need Energy Recharge and can focus solely on damage.
WeaknessShe depends on having Nightsoul characters in the team to keep her Fighting Spirit steady, which can limit team options.

Mavuika is a powerful 5-star Pyro Claymore user who can function as both a main DPS and sub-DPS. What makes her unique is her Fighting Spirit mechanic that replaces traditional Energy requirements for her Elemental Burst. When built correctly, she can dish out impressive damage through reactions like Vaporize and Melt.

Mavuika Best Weapons in Genshin Impact

Choosing the right weapon for Mavuika is key to boosting her damage. Since she doesn’t need Energy Recharge, you can focus on offensive stats. While her signature weapon is the best, there are strong 5-star and 4-star alternatives that suit various team setups:

WeaponRarityDetails
A Thousand Blazing SunsMavuika Weapon A Thousand Blazing Suns
5-Star		– Base ATK: 741
– Secondary Stat: 11% CRIT Rate
– Best weapon for both main DPS and sub-DPS builds
– Provides massive CRIT DMG and ATK boosts after using skills
Beacon of the Reed SeaBeacon of the Reed Sea Genshin Impact
5-Star		– Base ATK: 608
– Secondary Stat: 33.1% CRIT Rate
– An excellent alternative that provides consistent ATK buffs
– Works well in teams where Mavuika takes occasional damage
Serpent SpineSerpent Spine Genshin Impact
4-Star		– Base ATK: 510
– Secondary Stat: 27.6% CRIT Rate
– Stacks damage bonus while on field
– Particularly effective with a shield character
Tidal ShadowTidal Shadow Genshin Impact
4-Star		– Good ATK% boost
– Works well with common team compositions including healers

Mavuika Best Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Mavuika offers two build options in Genshin Impact 5.3, a main DPS focused on her Fighting Spirit system, or a sub-DPS that boosts your team’s elemental power. Each build needs different artifact sets. Let’s explore the best artifact choices for each build and which stats to prioritize:

ArtifactDetails
Obsidian Codex Genshin Impact
Obsidian Codex		– Best in slot for main DPS Mavuika
– 2-piece: 15% DMG bonus during Nightsoul’s Blessing
– 4-piece: 40% CRIT Rate after consuming Nightsoul
Perfect for maximizing damage output
Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City Genshin Impact
Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City		– Optimal for an off-field support role and sub-DPS build
– Provides team-wide Elemental DMG bonus
– Great for Natlan-focused team compositions

Main Stats Priority

  • Sands: ATK% or Elemental Mastery
  • Goblet: Pyro DMG Bonus
  • Circlet: CRIT DMG with sufficient CRIT Rate from weapons

Substats Priority

  1. CRIT Rate/CRIT DMG
  2. ATK%
  3. Elemental Mastery
  4. Flat ATK

Mavuika Best Team Compositions

The ideal team for Mavuika should include a Nightsoul character, a reaction enabler, and strong support units to boost her damage. Here are some top team combinations, from premium to F2P-friendly options.

Premium Team for Mavuika

Premium Team for Mavuika
Mavuika Genshin Impact
Mavuika		Genshin Impact Furina
Furina		Xilonen Genshin Impact
Xilonen		Genshin Impact Bennett
Bennett

This team maximizes Mavuika’s damage through Vaporize reactions while providing essential support and survival tools.

Melt Team for Mavuika

Melt Team for Mavuika
Mavuika Genshin Impact
Mavuika		Citlali Genshin Impact
Citlali		Xilonen Genshin Impact
Xilonen		Genshin Impact Bennett
Bennett

This team composition is perfect for triggering powerful Melt reactions while maintaining high Fighting Spirit uptime with two Nightsoul characters.

F2P Friendly Team for Mavuika

Premium Team for Mavuika
Mavuika Genshin Impact
Mavuika		Genshin Impact Bennett
Bennett		Genshin Impact Xingqiu
Xingqiu		kachina Genshin Impact icon
Kachina

This is an accessible free-to-play team that still provides strong damage output through consistent Vaporize reactions.

We hope this Mavuika best build guide will help you unlock her full potential as the Pyro Archon in the new Genshin Impact version 5.3. Adjust your build based on your weapons and artifacts, and practice team rotations to maximize her damage too. Don’t forget to also get the free Launch Glider for the new version.

