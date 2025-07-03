Genshin Impact Miliastra Leaks: New UGC Mode Like Roblox

Genshin Impact first teased its upcoming UGC (user-generated content) mode during the version 5.3 livestream. It is quite an ambitious mode that will allow players to create their stages with unique maps and environments using assets from the RPG. Leaks suggest that it may be called Miliastra and provide players a creative platform like Roblox. Additionally, leaks have also disclosed that this game mode may have a different protagonist from the main game and separate gacha banners as well. Read on to learn more about the Miliastra UGC mode in Genshin Impact 5.8, as per leaks.

Genshin Impact Miliastra UGC Game Mode Leaks

Leaks suggest Miliastra would be an upcoming UCG game mode in Genshin Impact that will function similarly to Roblox. It will allow players to use the game’s assets and their creativity to build stages where up to 20 players can gather for a fun experience. In the above leaked footage from Flying Flame, fans can see the world-building aspect of the UGC mode, which provides a sandbox experience like Minecraft. It includes all the overworld assets used in the main game, along with other elements like different types of enemies and more.

Apart from world-building, Firefly News has leaked that Miliastra will also have a scripting aspect to it, which will enable gamers to code what happens within their stages. Its interface appears to be similar to that of the Unreal Engine.

6.0

UGC MAP + Lobby (max lobby 12 players)

UGC is like Roblox & Fortnite Creative



via FlyingFlame

[Genshin Leaks]#genshinleaks #genshinimpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/8hpeVEmKxV — Leonnn. 𝕏 (@Neoleone3) July 2, 2025

While building your beautiful stages or lobbies can be quite interesting, there will also be a default lobby available to all players called Skydome Paradise: Serene Sojourn. In the above X post showcasing leaks from Flying Flame, fans can see how the Skydome Paradise lobby looks in-game and how its map appears. Moreover, it has been disclosed that it will be able to accommodate 12 players at once.

Genshin Impact Miliastra: New Protagonists and Character Customization

Apart from building your surroundings, the Miliastra UGC mode is also expected to allow gamers to build their unique characters. Leaks have disclosed that players will have the option to pick between two MCs, a boy and a girl, and they can be further customized to suit individual aesthetics.

While the appearance of the male MC has yet to be disclosed, the above X post showcases the movements of the female MC. Her appearance is quite similar to Keqing’s, with a lighter shade of hair. However, her looks will likely vary for every player, as they will be able to further modify various aspects of the character model.

According to Mero, the following traits and accessories will be changeable for this game mode’s MC:

Skin tones

Hairstyles

Eyebrows

Eye sockets

Pupils

Waist size

Tail

Eye Shadow

Lipstick

Facial Makeup

Upper Cloth

Lower Cloth

Shoes

Headwear

Bracelet

Leglet

Earrings

Eyewear

Mask

Necklace

Backpiece

UGC new mode should have:



– New Battle Pass

– New Gacha currency system,

– Stamina Max of 300

– Parties of up to 8

– Public lobby area with up to 20 players

– Private lobby area(s) with up to 12 players



Via Mero#Natlan #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/bLAOtizpNl — About NodKrai🌙 (@AboutNodKrai) July 2, 2025

While the character traits are likely to be available from the start, leaks have indicated that you will have to engage in gacha mechanics to obtain apparel and accessories. Like Infinity Nikke, the banners will offer different outfits that you can summon and equip to your UGC mode avatars. Furthermore, it is expected that the Miliastra mode will have a separate battle pass and summoning currency from the mainline title.

It is important to note that the above information is sourced from the beta leaks and is subject to change. Take them with a grain of salt.

Read More: