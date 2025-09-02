Genshin Impact Navia Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Navia is a strong 5-star Geo Main DPS from Fontaine in Genshin Impact. She is a Claymore user who deals significant damage to enemies using her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. Moreover, she can imbue her Normal Attacks with Geo. Overall, Navia is a powerhouse of damage and can be a reliable character to clear endgame challenges when equipped with the right gear. Here is a detailed Genshin Impact Navia build guide, which explains how to play her and provides information about her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Navia Build Guide

Navia Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Geo Weapon Type Claymore Role Main DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 352 Base DEF (Level 90) 793 Base HP (Level 90) 9797 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 88.4% Crit DMG Voice Actors EN: Brenna Larsen

JP: Toyosaki Aki

CN: Xiaogan

KR: Jeong Hae-eun Strengths • Capable of dealing high Geo damage with all abilities.

• Easy to play and straightforward abilities.

• Continuous Crystallization provides protection from damage. Weaknesses • Requires high Crit investment for best performance.

Navia is one of the best Geo Main DPS characters in Genshin Impact. You can use her to clear any in-game challenge easily. She has a quite simple to understand playstyle. Her Elemental Skill is the highlight of her kit. It lets her umbrella gun deal considerable damage to enemies. The amount of damage dealt depends on the number of Crystallize Shards she absorbs. As such, it is important to have at least one Hydro, Cryo, Electro, or Pyro character on the team. Moreover, after using the Skill, she also gains Geo infusion for her Normal Attacks.

As for Navia’s Elemental Burst, it is a nice off-field ability. Upon using it, Navia fires off cannons that deal Geo DMG to enemies and generate Crystallize Shards on the field. It is one of the quickest ways to create several Geo Shards quickly.

How to Play Navia

Let’s take a look at how to optimally play Navia in a rotation:

Firstly, use the abilities of your Support and Sub-DPS characters to begin off-field elemental application. Switch to Navia and use her Elemental Burst. This will deal considerable Geo DMG and generate Crystallize Shards. Hold your Elemental Skill button to enter the aiming mode and absorb nearby shards. Afterward, fire at enemies to deal damage. Follow up with a few Geo-infused Normal Attacks to create shards. Cast your Elemental Skill’s second charge to attack again.

Should you pull Navia?

Yes, Navia is one of the best damage dealers from the Geo element is definitely worth investing in. She is quite fun to play with and will serve you well in challenges that require you to depend on a Geo character.

Best Weapons for Navia Build in Genshin Impact

For an optimal Navia build, it is recommended you equip her with her signature 5-star weapon, the Verdict. This Claymore’s effect dovetails with her kit and provides the best damage output. Apart from that, you can also pick some other damage-oriented weapons:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Verdict 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs ATK and Elemental Skill DMG.

Beacon of the Reed Sea 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs ATK and HP.

The Unforged 5-star; Gacha • Provides ATK.

• Buffs ATK and Shield Strength.

Wolf’s Gravestone 5-star; Gacha • Provides ATK.

• Buffs personal ATK and the team’s ATK.

Serpent Spine 4-star; Battle Pass • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs DMG output.

Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword 4-star; v4.3 Event • Provides ER.

• Buffs ATK.

Best Artifacts for Navia Build in Genshin Impact

The best artifact set for your Navia build would be Nighttime Whispers. The set is tailor-made for her and provides the most damage. In case you do not have it, you can use two pieces of Archaic Petra with two pieces of Gladiator’s Finale.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Nighttime Whispers Waterfall Wen Domain, Fontaine • 2-Piece: ATK +18%.

• 4-Piece: After using an Elemental Skill, gain a 20% Geo DMG Bonus for 10s. While under a shield granted by the Crystallize reaction, the above effect will be increased by 150%, and this additional increase disappears 1s after that shield is lost.

Archaic Petra + Gladiator’s Finale Domain of Guyun, Liyue + Obtained by defeating World Bosses and Weekly Bosses • 2-Piece: Gain a 15% Geo DMG Bonus.

• 2-Piece: ATK +18%.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : Geo DMG Bonus

: Geo DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

ER

Best Team Comps for Navia Build in Genshin Impact

All of Navia’s best team compositions include another Geo character to make use of the Geo Resonance. Characters like Zhongli and Xilonen would be the top choices for this spot. Other than that, you can go with an assortment of other Hydro, Cryo, Electro, or Pyro characters.

Here are some examples of the best Navia teams in Genshin’s current meta:

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Navia

Zhongli

Xiangling

Bennett

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Navia

Xilonen

Furina

Bennett

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Navia

Xilonen

Mavuika

Bennett

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Navia

Xilonen

Furina

Charlotte

Apart from these options, you can try out several other teams depending on the characters you have with you.

Navia Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Navia’s in-game talents and their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of the sequence, it performs a more powerful slash. Medium Elemental Skill (Ceremonial Crystalshot) When she fires, Navia will consume all Crystal Shrapnel stacks and open her elegant yet lethal Gunbrella, firing multiple Rosula Shardshots that can penetrate opponents, dealing Geo DMG to opponents hit.

When 0/1/2/3 or more stacks of Crystal Shrapnel are consumed, 5/7/9/11 Rosula Shardshots that strike a single opponent, the greater the DMG dealt to them. When all 11 Rosula Shardshots strike, 200% of the original amount of DMG is dealt.

In addition, when more than 3 stacks of Crystal Shrapnel are consumed, every stack consumed beyond those 3 will increase the damage dealt by this Gunbrella attack by an additional 15%.

Hold Attack:

Enter Aiming Mode, continually collecting Elemental Shards created by Crystallize reactions. When released, fire Rosula Shardshots with the same effect as when the skill is tapped.

Arkhe: Ousia:

Periodically, when Navia fires her Gunbrella, a Surging Blade will be summoned, dealing Ousia-aligned Geo DMG. Highest Elemental Burst (As the Sunlit Sky’s Singing Salute) On the orders of the President of the Spina di Rosula, call for a magnificent Rosula Dorata Salute. Unleashes a massive cannon bombardment on opponents in front of her, dealing AoE Geo DMG and providing Cannon Fire Support for a duration afterward, periodically dealing Geo DMG to nearby opponents.

When cannon attacks from Rosula Dorata Salute hits opponents, Navia will gain 1 stack of Crystal Shrapnel. This effect can be triggered up to once every 2.4s. High Passive Talent 1 (Undisclosed Distribution Channels) For 4s after using Ceremonial Crystalshot, the DMG dealt by Navia’s Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks will be converted into Geo DMG, which cannot be overridden by other Elemental infusions, and the DMG dealt by Navia’s Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks will be increased by 40%. NA Passive Talent 2 (Mutual Assistance Network) For each Pyro/Electro/Cryo/Hydro party member, Navia gains 20% increased ATK. This effect can stack up to 2 times. NA Passive Talent 3 (Painstaking Transaction) Gain 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Fontaine Expedition for 20 hours. NA

Best Navia Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s take a look at Navia’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (A Lady’s Rules for Keeping a Courteous Distance) Each stack of Crystal Shrapnel consumed when Navia uses Ceremonial Crystalshot will restore 3 Energy to her and decrease the CD of As the Sunlit Sky’s Singing Salute by 1s. Up to 9 Energy can be gained this way, and the CD of As the Sunlit Sky’s Singing Salute can be decreased by up to 3s. High C2 (The President’s Pursuit of Victory) Each stack of Crystal Shrapnel consumed will increase the CRIT Rate of this Ceremonial Crystalshot instance by 12%. CRIT Rate can be increased by up to 36% in this way.

In addition, when Ceremonial Crystalshot hits an opponent, one Cannon Fire Support shot from As the Sunlit Sky’s Singing Salute will strike near the location of the hit. Up to one instance of Cannon Fire Support can be triggered each time Ceremonial Crystalshot is used, and DMG dealt by said Cannon Fire Support this way is considered Elemental Burst DMG. Low C3 (Businesswoman’s Broad Vision) Increases the Level of Ceremonial Crystalshot by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (The Oathsworn Never Capitulate) When As the Sunlit Sky’s Singing Salute hits an opponent, that opponent’s Geo RES will be decreased by 20% for 8s. High C5 (Negoatiatior’s Resolute Negotiations) Increases the Level of As the Sunlit Sky’s Singing Salute by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (The Flexible Finesse of the Spina’s President) If more than 3 stacks of Crystal Shrapnel are consumed when using Ceremonial Crystalshot, each stack consumed beyond the first 3 increases the CRIT DMG of that Ceremonial Crystalshot by 45%, and any stacks consumed beyond the first 3 are returned to Navia. Highest

How and When Can You Get Navia in Genshin Impact?

Navia last appeared in Genshin Impact during the 5.6 update on May 7, 2025. Since then, there has been no information hinting at when she might possibly return.

Banner Version

Banner Version Dates 5.6 May 7, 2025, to May 27, 2025 4.8 Jul 17, 2024, to Aug 6, 2024 4.3 Dec 20, 2023, to Jan 9, 2024

More information about Navia’s return to Genshin Impact will be added here once HoYoverse announces it.