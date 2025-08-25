Genshin Impact Neuvillette Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Neuvillette is one of the strongest Main DPS characters in Genshin Impact. He is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst user from Fontaine who is also the Hydro Dragon Sovereign in the narrative. By using his special Charged Attacks, you can deal significant damage to the enemies and easily clear any challenges you may encounter. To help you make the most out of his abilities, we have prepared a detailed Neuvillette build guide for Genshin Impact detailing his abilities and constellations, along with the best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Best Neuvillette Build Guide

Neuvillette Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Hydro Weapon Type Catalyst Role Main DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 208 Base DEF (Level 90) 576 Base HP (Level 90) 14695 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 88.4% Crit DMG Voice Actors EN: Ray Chase

JP: Kamiya Hiroshi

CN: Sang Yuze

KR: Kwak Yoon-sang Strengths • Continuous focused damage output.

• Ranged playstyle that protects from melee attacks.

• Self-sustainability by recovering HP.

• Easy to use combos.

• Useful in underwater exploration. Weaknesses • Susceptible to interruption.

Neuvillette is arguably the most powerful Main DPS character in Genshin Impact. Ever since his debut in v4.1, he has been a consistently good option to clear the endgame challenges, with many even using him solo in Spiral Abyss. A well-built Neuvillette can defeat any monster in the game, apart from the Hydro Tulpa or other foes immune to Hydro DMG. What’s even better is that the character can perform well even at low investment and is quite easy to use. All you have to do is generate Sourcewater Droplets and then absorb them to immediately charge the special Charged Attack, which is where the majority of Neuvillette’s damage comes from.

How to Play Neuvillette

Here’s how to effectively play Neuvillette in the title:

Use the abilities of all your Support and Sub-DPS characters and then switch to Nevuillette. Upon taking the field, cast your Elemental Burst to deal damage and generate six Sourcewater Droplets. Immediately afterward, trigger the Elemental Skill to deal damage and generate three Sourcewater Droplets. Doing so will also recover Energy for Burst. Hold press your Normal Attack button to absorb three Sourcewater Droplets to perform the special Charged Attack and recover HP. Repeat this process until all Sourcewater Droplets run out. Afterward, if the abilities of Neuvillette’s teammates are active, you can use Skill or Burst again to for more Sourcewater Droplets. Otherwise, switch to Supports for a fresh rotation.

You should note that you can also use his special Charged Attack without Sourcewater Droplets by holding the Normal Attack button. However, in this case, it will take a bit of time to charge, leaving you vulnerable on the field.

Should you pull Neuvillette?

Yes, Neuvillette is definitely worth summoning in Genshin Impact. He is the best Hydro DPS in the game currently and has a high damage output. Furthermore, he has high survivability, thanks to his HP-focused build and self-healing gameplay mechanisms. Overall, Neuvillette can be an advantageous investment for you, especially if you struggle against endgame challenges.

Best Weapons for Neuvillette Build in Genshin Impact

For an optimal Neuvillette build, it is recommended you use his signature 5-star weapon, Tome of the Eternal Flow. It dovetails his kit perfectly and provides him with the stats he needs. However, if you do not have it, there are several other options that can serve you well:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Tome of the Eternal Flow 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Buffs HP and Charged Attack DMG.

• Recovers HP.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs movement SPD.

• Gives Elemental DMG Bonus.

Sacrificial Jade 4-star; Battle Pass • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs HP and EM.

Waveriding Whirl 4-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Buffs HP based on the number of Hydro characters and after using Elemental Skill.

Prototype Amber 4-star; Craftable • Provides HP.

• Regenerates HP and Energy after using Elemental Burst.

Best Artifacts for Neuvillette Build in Genshin Impact

The Marechausse Hunter artifact set is the go-to option for the best Neuvillette build. It can buff the character’s Charged Attack DMG and Crit Rate. If you don’t have a proper set, the Wanderer’s Troupe set can also function well.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Marechaussee Hunter Denouement of Sin Domain, Fontaine • 2-Piece: Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15%.

• 4-Piece: When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5s. Max 3 stacks.

Wanderer’s Troupe Obtained by defeating World Bosses and Weekly Bosses • 2-Piece: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

• 4-Piece: Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or a Bow.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : HP%

: HP% Goblet : Hydro DMG Bonus / HP%

: Hydro DMG Bonus / HP% Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

HP%

ER

EM

Best Team Comps for Neuvillette Build in Genshin Impact

The best Neuvillette teams often consist of another Hydro character like Furina to trigger the Hydro Resonance. Apart from that, it is recommended that you go for a damage buffer like Kazuha or Xilonen, and a shielder like Zhongli or Baizhu. While the former category offers damage amplification, the latter gives him resistance to interruption, which is crucial for him, especially if you do not have his C1.

Here are some examples of his best teams in the game’s current meta:

Neuvillette Hypercarry Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Neuvillette

Furina

Kaedehara Kazuha

Xilonen

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Neuvillette

Furina

Kaedehara Kazuha

Baizhu

Neuvillette Vaporize Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Neuvillette

Furina

Mavuika

Xilonen

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Neuvillette

Furina

Xiangling

Bennett

Apart from the Hypercarry options, Vaporize teams also do quite well for Neuvillette. You can switch your buffers with Pyro units to trigger the reaction.

Electro-Charged Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Neuvillette

Furina

Ororon

Xilonen

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Neuvillette

Furina

Ineffa

Zhongli

You can also pair Neuvillette with Electro Sub-DPS characters like Ororon or Ineffa to create Electro-Charged teams. They can deal additional damage to enemies over time.

Hyperbloom Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Neuvillette

Raiden Shogun

Nahida

Baizhu

By pairing Neuvillette with Nahida and Raiden Shogun, you can build a pretty strong Hyperbloom team. Moreover, you can include Baizhu for healing and shielding in such scenarios.

Neuvillette Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s look at all of Neuvillette’s skills and talents in the game to determine their priority:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: With light flourishes, Neuvillette commands the tides to unleash a maximum of 3 attacks, dealing Hydro DMG.

Charge Attack: Consumes a fixed amount of Stamina to attack opponents with a rupturing blast of water, dealing AoE Hydro DMG.

Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment: Unleashes surging torrents, dealing continuous AoE Hydro DMG to all opponents in a straight line in front of him. Equitable Judgment will not consume any Stamina and lasts 3s. If Neuvillette’s HP is above 50%, he will continuously lose HP while using this attack.

Charged Attack Empowerment: Legal Evaluation: While charging up, Neuvillette will form a Seal of Arbitration. While casting, Neuvillette can move and change facing, and also absorb any Sourcewater Droplets in a certain AoE. Every Droplet absorbed will increase the Seal’s charging SPD and will heal Neuvillette. If the Seal is halted mid-casting, a Charged Attack will be unleashed. Highest Elemental Skill (O Tears, I Shall Repay) Summons a Raging Waterfall that will deal AoE Hydro DMG to opponents in front of Neuvillette based on his Max HP. After hitting an opponent, this skill will generate 3 Sourcewater Droplets near that opponent. Medium Elemental Burst (O Tides, I Have Returned) Unleashes waves that will deal AoE Hydro DMG based on Neuvillette’s Max HP. After a short interval, 2 waterfalls will descend and deal Hydro DMG in a somewhat smaller AoE, and will generate 6 Sourcewater Droplets within an area in front.

Arkhe: Pneuma: At certain intervals, when the Raging Waterfall descends, a Spiritbreath Thorn will descend that pierces opponents, dealing Pneuma-aligned Hydro DMG. High Passive Talent 1 (Heir to the Ancient Sea’s Authority) When a party member triggers a Vaporize, Frozen, Electro-Charged, Bloom, Hydro Swirl, or a Hydro Crystallize reaction on opponents, 1 stack of Past Draconic Glories will be granted to Neuvillette for 30s. Max 3 stacks. Past Draconic Glories causes Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment to deal 110%/125%/160% of its original DMG. The stacks of Past Draconic Glories created by each kind of Elemental Reaction exist independently. NA Passive Talent 2 (Discipline of the Supreme Arbitration) For each 1% of Neuvillette’s current HP greater than 30% of Max HP, he will gain 0.6% Hydro DMG Bonus. A maximum bonus of 30% can be obtained this way. NA Passive Talent 3 (Gather Like the Tide) Increases underwater Sprint SPD for your own party members by 15%.

Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects. NA

Best Neuvillette Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Neuvillette’s constellations, along with info on their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Venerable Institution) When Neuvillette takes the field, he will obtain 1 stack of Past Draconic Glories from the Passive Talent “Heir to the Ancient Sea’s Authority.” You must first unlock the Passive Talent “Heir to the Ancient Sea’s Authority.” Additionally, his interruption resistance will be increased while using the Charged Attack Empowerment: Legal Evaluation and the Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment. High C2 (Juridical Exhortation) The Passive Talent “Heir to the Ancient Sea’s Authority” will be enhanced: Each stack of Past Draconic Glories will increase the CRIT DMG of Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment by 14%. The maximum increase that can be achieved this way is 42%.

You must first unlock the Passive Talent “Heir to the Ancient Sea’s Authority.” Medium C3 (Ancient Postulation) Increases the level of Normal Attack: ‘As Water Seeks Equilibrium’ by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (Crown of Commiseration) When Neuvillette is on the field and is healed, 1 Sourcewater Droplet will be generated. This effect can occur once every 4s. Medium C5 (Axiomatic Judgment) Increases the level of ‘O Tides, I Have Returned’ by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Low C6 (Wrathful Recompense) When using Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment, Neuvillette can absorb nearby Sourcewater Droplets in an AoE. Each absorbed Droplet will increase the duration of Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment by 1s. Additionally, when Equitable Judgment hits opponents, it will fire off 2 additional currents every 2s, each of which will deal 10% of Neuvillette’s Max HP as Hydro DMG. DMG dealt this way will count as DMG dealt by Equitable Judgment. High

How and When Can You Get Neuvillette in Genshin Impact?

Neuvillette previously appeared on the limited-time gacha banners of version 5.2 on December 10, 2024. As of now, there is no official confirmation about when he may return next.

Banner History

Banner Version Dates 5.2 Dec 10, 2024, to Dec 31, 2024 4.5 Apr 2, 2024, to Apr 23, 2024 4.1 Sep 27, 2023, to Oct 17, 2023

More information about Neuvillette’s rerun banners will be updated here when HoYoverse announces it.