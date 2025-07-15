Genshin Impact New 6.0 and 6.1 Characters Leaked

With the arrival of Genshin Impact’s 5.8 update just around the corner, leaks regarding future updates have started coming in. Most recently, prominent leaker White disclosed details about two new upcoming characters, expected to debut in versions 6.0 and 6.1. They have shared minor details about their kits, which can be quite helpful to determine the type of gameplay the characters will offer. Let’s take a look at the latest leaks and learn more about the upcoming 6.x characters in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 6.0 and 6.1 Upcoming Character Leaks

As mentioned above, the leaked information comes from the courtesy of popular leaker, White. It suggests that the upcoming Genshin Impact 6.0 update may introduce two brand-new characters. While one of them is indicated to be a tall Geo female, the other one might be an Electro male who has been described as rather attractive. Although the leaker hasn’t shared much about the male characters, they have disclosed the following about the female:

The female character from the Geo element, coming in version 6.0, is expected to have an attractive character model.

She is likely to be a Main DPS who utilizes the Crystallize elemental reaction.

It is speculated that she will be able to absorb the Crystallize shards of various elements. Not only that, she may also deal damage belonging to multiple elements, like Chasca.

This would mean that the female character functions similarly to Navia, wherein they absorb Crystallize shards to deal damage. Furthermore, unlike Navia, the damage dealt would not be restricted to Geo damage, as it is hinted that she is capable of dealing mixed elemental damage.

As for version 6.1, White suggests that a new Pyro character using the short female model may be introduced. Let’s look at the details disclosed about her gameplay:

The 6.1 Pyro female is likely to be a Support character suitable for several other characters.

She may be a Pyro version of Xilonen and provide similar value.

Apart from supporting others, she may be capable of amplifying the damage dealt by upcoming Lunar reactions.

The unit may be a desirable teammate for team comps using Durin and Columbina. While not much is known about the Fatui Harbinger, it is expected that Durina may be a Pyro Main DPS arriving in version 6.2.

It is important to note that the above-mentioned information is based on leaks from White and is subject to change. While the leaker has accurately predicted several bits of information previously, they have also been wrong before. As such, take the info with a grain of salt.