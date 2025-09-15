Genshin Impact Nod-Krai: How to Get and Use Evermoon Seals

Evermoon Seals in Genshin Impact are a brand-new collectible item that you can obtain while exploring Nod-Krai. These are special coins that you can find from higher rarity treasure chests on each island, and you need three of each kind to unlock the Treasure Vaults. You can consider Evermoon Seals to be the Nod-Krai variant of Natlan’s Obsidian Rings. Let’s look at how you can get the various types of Evermoon Seals in Genshin Impact and how to use them to unlock the Treasure Vaults.

How to Get Evermoon Seals in Genshin Impact

Evermoon Seals in Genshin Impact are special coin-like collectibles bearing moon insignias. As of the ongoing Luna I update, you can find three different kinds of seals on the three islands: Lempo, Hiisi, and Paha. To obtain the Evermoon Seals, you must simply open Precious and Luxurious Chests on the various islands. Considering whether you will get them or not is decided randomly; there are no particular treasure chests that you can target for them. Therefore, your best bet is to begin opening the higher rarity chests on each island until you acquire three Evermoon Seals of each kind.

If you receive an Evermoon Seal in the game after opening a chest, the following prompt will appear on the screen: “Seal Obtained. Collect them all to unlock the corresponding treasure vault.”

Here are the general locations of all Precious and Luxurious Chests on all three islands to help you gather the Evermoon Seals:

You should note that some of the treasure chests marked on the map above are locked behind certain quests. As such, you must progress through certain missions to reach them. Here is a list of all Nod-Krai World Quests that provide a treasure chest:

For a Green Island

Echoes of an Unfinished Past

The Tale-Telling Heart

Friends of Moleyvalley

The Stress of Changing Careers

Crimson Cleansing

Blues of the Old World

Priorities First

How and Where to Use Evermoon Seals in Genshin Impact

Using Evermoon Seals in Genshin Impact is quite simple. All you must do is visit the Treasure Vaults on each island and select the “Activate” prompt at the door. After doing so, submit the three Evermoon Seals and press Confirm. This will open the door to the vault, providing you with lucrative rewards like several 5-star Artifacts and Dust of Enlightenment.

Let’s take a look at the Treasure Vault locations in Nod-Krai:

Lempo Isle Treasure Vault Location

The Lempo Isle Treasure Vault is located near the Flagship Tavern in Nasha Town. To reach it, teleport to either of the Teleport Waypoints inside the town and head over to the Flagship. Once you’re at the door, go towards the lift just ahead of the tavern’s entrance and use it to head down. You will automatically reach the Treasure Vault’s entrance once the elevator trip ends.

Hiisi Island Treasure Vault Location

The Treasure Vault on Hiisi Island is probably the easiest one to reach. To find it, you must first go to the Teleport Waypoint at Frostmoon Enclave. Then head over towards the eastern coast of the island. Once there, just glide down to discover the vault’s entrance, located on the sides of the cliff. You will also find a Lunoculus here.

Paha Isle Treasure Vault Location

Lastly, the Paha Isle Treasure Vault is located on the eastern side of Paha Isle, just a little southwest of Final Night Cemetery. Go to the location shown on the above map to find a giant red wall. Use the power of Kuuvahki to break it and reveal the entrance of a cave. Proceed inside, and you will find the last vault within it.

Just submit the required Evermoon Seals at all the places, and you can easily obtain all the treasures hiding behind the elusive Nod-Krai Treasure Vaults.