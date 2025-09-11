Genshin Impact Nod-Krai Reputation System: How to Unlock Meeting Points

Nod-Krai, like all other regions of Genshin Impact, features an intricate Reputation System, called Meeting Points. It works similarly to the Tribal Chronicles system of Natlan. There is one Meeting Point in the game for each of the three factions from this new region. You can improve your reputation by exploring the areas and completing quests to earn Luna Sigils. You can spend these sigils to obtain a variety of rewards, including the new Luna Treasure Compass that can mark all treasure chests and Oculi as well. Let’s look at how you can unlock the Meeting Points Nod-Krai Reputation System in Genshin Impact.

How to Unlock Nod-Krai Meeting Points Reputation System in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Meeting Points Reputation System in Genshin Impact, you must first complete some World Quests associated with it. They are called Meeting Point Chronicles and are denoted by a Blue Moon-like marker on the world map. However, you should note that before you can undertake them, you must first play through the Archon Quest, Song of the Welkin Moon: Act 1 “A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves,” up to the point where you meet and obtain Aino for free. Afterward, the Meeting Points quests will automatically show up on the map.

Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop Meeting Point Quest

The first World Quest you must complete to unlock the Meeting Points Reputation System is Problem-Sorting Robot. You can trigger the quest by visiting Aino’s Workshop area just opposite her house. Here you will find Ineffa and Aino talking to each other, and getting close to them will automatically begin the quest. You will soon learn about a Prospector Bot behaving uncannily and a plot involving Fatui and Treasure Hoarders. Just continue with the short mission and complete all the objectives to automatically unlock the Meeting Point at the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop.

Frostmoon Enclave Meeting Point Quest

To unlock the Meeting Point in the territory of the Frostmoon Scions, you must partake in a World Quest called Blessings of the Frost Moon. You can initiate this mission by visiting the quest location at the Frostmoon Enclave, marked on the above map. Upon reaching the spot, you will find Lauma talking to a finch and a weasel. After a lengthy cutscene, Lauma will ask for your aid with a Moon Mirror mechanism. Help her complete the task, and the Frostmoon Enclave Meeting Point will unlock.

Final Night Cemetery Meeting Point Quest

The last Meeting Point of the Nod-Krai Reputation System in Genshin Impact during the Luna 1 update can be found at the Final Night Cemetery, northeast of the Paha Isle. Upon reaching there, you will encounter Flins and several ghosts. The World Quest here is related to the ghosts of the Lightkeepers who fell on the island, and tasks you with lighting up the Lighthouse. Upon doing so and sending a distress signal from it, you must join with Flins to provide closure to the lost souls. Thus, it brings an end to the quest and automatically unlocks the Final Night Cemetery Meeting Point.

All Nod-Krai Meeting Points Reputation System Rewards in Genshin Impact

By increasing your reputation levels at all available Meeting Points by offering Luna Sigils, you can earn several exclusive rewards. Moreover, your Reputation Level also determines the number of items the Luna Treasure Compass marks on the world map. To help you get an idea of all the offerings up for grabs, here is a complete list of all Meeting Point rewards in Genshin Impact:

Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop Meeting Point Rewards

Reputation Level Rewards Treasure Compass Bonus 1 Primogem x50

Fragile Resin x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Luna Treasure Compass will display the present area’s treasures and relevant clues. 2 Primogem x50

Acquaint Fate x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 NA 3 Primogem x50

Borderland Shrine of Depth Keys x1 Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Luna Treasure Compass will additionally display the current area’s Oculi. 4 Primogem x50

Acquaint Fate x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5

Krumkake Bolt x1 NA 5 Primogem x50

Sanctifying Elixir x1

“Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop” x1 Little Round-Belly x1

Sanctifying Unction x5 Luna Treasure Compass will display all Occuli, on top of most treasures and relevant clues in the current area.

Frostmoon Enclave Meeting Point Rewards

Reputation Level Rewards Treasure Compass Bonus 1 Primogem x50

Fragile Resin x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Luna Treasure Compass will display the present area’s treasures and relevant clues. 2 Primogem x50

Acquaint Fate x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 NA 3 Primogem x50

Borderland Shrine of Depth Keys x1 Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Luna Treasure Compass will additionally display the current area’s Oculi. 4 Primogem x50

Acquaint Fate x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 NA 5 Primogem x50

Sanctifying Elixir x1

Lunar Semblance: Whispers of Faded Radiance x1

Moonlit Quietude x1

Sanctifying Unction x5 Luna Treasure Compass will display all Occuli, on top of most treasures and relevant clues in the current area.

Final Night Cemetery Meeting Point Rewards

Reputation Level Rewards Treasure Compass Bonus 1 Primogem x50

Fragile Resin x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Luna Treasure Compass will display the present area’s treasures and relevant clues. 2 Primogem x50

Acquaint Fate x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 NA 3 Primogem x50

Crown of Insight x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 Luna Treasure Compass will additionally display the current area’s Oculi. 4 Primogem x50

Acquaint Fate x1

Adventure EXP x200

Sanctifying Unction x5 NA 5 Primogem x50

Sanctifying Elixir x1

Gloomy Lighthouse: Eternal Light of Hope x1

Medium Cargo Hold: Swift Transport x1

Sanctifying Unction x5 Luna Treasure Compass will display all Occuli, on top of most treasures and relevant clues in the current area.

You should note that this article will be updated in the future if new Meeting Points are added to the title in upcoming updates. Keep an eye out for them.