Genshin Impact Nod-Krai: Statue of the New Moon Locations Guide

To light up the entire Nod-Krai map of Genshin Impact’s Luna I update and make it visible, players must first unlock all three Statues of New Moon. These statues are located at various sites within the latest map expansion, and many players may struggle to find them. To help you quickly uncover the entire Nod-Krai map, we have listed all the Statue of the New Moon locations in the Genshin Impact Luna 1 update.

All 3 Nod-Krai Statue of the New Moon locations in Genshin Impact

1. Lempo Isle Statue of the New Moon Location

The first Statue of the New Moon in Genshin Impact is located at the Lempo Isle of Nod-Krai. To reach it, you must first unlock the Teleport Waypoint in Nasha Town. To do so, begin the Archon Quest, Song of the Welkin Moon: Act 1 “A Dance of Snowy Tides and Hoarfrost Groves.” Continue with the quest for around 10 minutes, until you reach Nasha Town with Ineffa.

Once at the location, travel in the northwest direction to the other side of Nasha Town. Here you will find the Statue of the New Moon at the location shown on the above map. Just interact with it to unlock it and light up the Lempo Isle area on the world map.

2. Hiisi Isle Statue of the New Moon Location

When searching for the Statue of the New Moon locations in the Luna 1 update, the next place to visit is Hiisi Island. It is located west of Lempo Isle and can be reached by heading in that direction from Nasha Town.

Just teleport to the Statue of the New Moon of the Lempo Isle and tread towards the Clink-Clank Krumkake Workshop. Then travel through the valley between the two cliffs on the western shore and cross the water body towards the adjacent island. You will soon see the Statue of the New Moon radiating a red light from a distance. After getting into the proximity of the statue, just interact with it to uncover Hiisi Isle on the world map.

3. Paha Isle Statue of the New Moon Location

The Paha Isle Statue of the New Moon is located the farthest and can be cumbersome to reach. To get to it, you must begin traveling in the northern direction from the Statue of the New Moon in Nasha Town. From there, go towards the Barrowmoss Barrens, and then the Blue Amber Lake. After crossing the lake area, continue north towards the harbor on the shore of Nothing Passage. Here you will also come across a Teleport Waypoint.

Afterward, select any character like Furina or Mualani that can help you cross the stretch of water easily to reach the opposite island. You will find the Paha Isle Statue of the New Moon just at the coast, emitting a red light. However, as you try to get close to it, a cutscene will ensue featuring a suspicious NPC and some Fatui Oprichniks. Once it ends, you must defeat the three Oprichniks to be able to unlock the statue.

After you have unlocked all three Statues of the New Moon in the Nod-Krai region of Genshin Impact, you will receive an exclusive achievement, called Continental Explorer: Moonlit Isles (I), worth five Primogems.