Genshin Impact Nod Krai Teaser Reveals 11 Upcoming Characters

Genshin Impact released the Song of the Welkin Moon Teaser: Moonlit Ballad of the Night teaser on July 22, 2025, revealing several playable characters for the Nod-Krai arc. The arc is set to begin with the forthcoming 6.0 update and will feature many new characters, as well as some that have already appeared or been mentioned in the storyline. Let’s examine all the cast members from Genshin Impact’s Nod-Krai chapter who appear in the latest PV.

All Nod-Krai Playable Characters in Genshin Impact

The latest Nod-Krai teaser has revealed the cast of Genshin Impact’s Nod-Krai storyline. It features two Fatui Harbingers and mages of the Hexenzirkel, along with several brand-new characters. Here are all the upcoming Nod-Krai characters that will be released in the 6.x updates:

1. Grandmaster Varka

The first character we see in the latest promotional video is Varka. He is the esteemed Grandmaster of the Knights of Favonius of Mondstadt, who has been on an expedition of utmost importance since the game’s beginning. He was mentioned in the game several times until now, but this is the first time we get a peek at him.

As a playable character, Varka has blond hair and a few scars. Moreover, he wears a black and grey outfit, with a blue and yellow coat over it. The teaser also showed him with an Anemo vision wielding the Wolf’s Gravestone, which may hint at him being a Claymore user.

2. Aino

Aino is one of the first Nod-Krai characters to be revealed during the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream. She is the owner of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop and is seen a a gifted young girl who can invent machines even out of scrap. In the game’s narrative, she is the creator of the domestic help robot, Ineffa.

In her playable form, Aino uses a short character model. She is a young girl with pink hair wearing a green and white outfit. The latest leaks from Liquidation recently disclosed that Aino may be a 4-star Hydro character who uses a Claymore.

3. Jahoda

Jahoda is a brand-new character from Nod-Krai that has never been mentioned in the storyline yet. She is a blonde-haired girl wearing a black outfit with golden accents and a matching black hat. She also has golden sunglasses resting on her forehead. As of now, not much is known about Jahoda, but she is likely affiliated with one of the new region’s factions.

4. Durin

Durin is shaping up to be an important character for Genshin Impact’s storyline. Originally Mini Durin from Simulanka, the character was based on the real Durin created by the Hexenzirkel and Four Shades member, Rhinedottir. After the conclusion of the Simulanka event, Mini Durin was brought to Teyvat where Albedo fused him with the original Durin’s heart in the Paralogism Archon Quest to give him a human form. This is the first time fans have gotten a peek at him since.

Durin wears a black outfit with silver and crimson accents. Moreover, he has purple hair and retains his signature horns from his Mini Durin form. The teaser also shows Durin’s back for a brief window of time where players can see a Pyro vision. This further supports Liquidation’s claims about him being a 5-star Pyro character who uses a Sword.

5. Kyryll Chudomirovich Flins

Kyryll Chudomirovich Flins is one of the Lightkeepers from Nod-Krai in Genshin Impact. He has long, white flowing hair and wears a black outfit with silver and purple accents. In the teaser, he is shown with an Electro vision standing inside a graveyard with a lantern.

The leaks from Liquidation suggest that Flins may be a Polearm user in the game.

6. Sandrone

Sandrone is the seventh of the eleven Fatui Harbingers who also goes by her codename, Marionette. She is a blonde-haired female wearing a black and white outfit with golden and red accents. While not much is known about her character, it has been revealed that she is researching Automatons. That is also why she is always shown with a modified Ruin Machine beside her.

7. Lauma

Lauma is one of the Nod-Krai characters who was already revealed before the Moonlit Ballad of the Night teaser alongside Aino. She addresses herself as an emissary of the Frostmoon and a scion of Hyperborea. She is revealed to be a Dendro character and is expected to play an important role in the storyline.

In her playable form, Lauma has purple hair and long horns similar to a Deer. She wears a green and white outfit with golden accents adorned with lunar motifs. Leaks from Kokomi have suggested that she may be a Catalyst user in the title.

8. Nefer

Nefer is an entirely new character in Genshin Impact who has a Dendro vision. She is a black-haired female wearing a dark green outfit with golden accessories. She also has stark green eyes. At the beginning of the teaser, Aino asks Varka to hurry up as Nefer will be starting her story soon, indicating that she is a Storyteller. This is also supported by another voice line of hers, claiming that a greater storyteller than her has arrived in Nod-Krai.

Apart from the official information, leaks from Uncle PigHater suggest Nefer may originally be from Sumeru and release in version 6.4.

9. Nicole Reeyn

Nicole Reeyn is one of the mages from Hexenzirkel who also goes by her codename, N. She has appeared several times as a voice inside the Traveler’s head, guiding them, but this is the first time fans get to see her character design. Nicole is referred to as a guide who never gets lost by her fellow witches and is indicated to be an Angel, who was later devolved into a Seelie, and then turned human afterward.

As for her character design, Nicole appears as a blonde-haired female wearing a white, blue, and yellow outfit with a matching hat. She also shows her wings at one point during the latest Nod-Krai trailer.

10. Columbina

Columbina is the third of the Fatui Harbinger and goes by the codename Damselette. She is also referred to as the Moon Maiden after the recent teaser. She seems to be heavily connected to the lore of the Moon Goddesses that is set to unfold in Nod-Krai and suggests that the fall of the moon is nigh, possibly hinting at the events of the upcoming Archon Quests.

Columbina has a fairy-like appearance and has long, black hair with crimson highlights. She wears a white outfit with royal blue accents, adorned in lunar motifs. Her eyes also seem to be closed throughout the teaser with a piece of fabric covering them.

11. Alice

Alice is one of the mages from the Hexenzirkel group and Klee’s mother in the narrative of Genshin Impact. She has been teased since the game’s beginning and has been voiced several times already. However, this is the first time fans get a peek at her character design.

Alice’s color scheme is similar to Klee. She has blonde hair, elf-like ears, and red eyes, just like her daughter. Moreover, her outfit is also red and white and includes Dodoco symbolism on it, along with a Pyro vision. In the teaser, she is shown interacting with Albedo and Scaramouche.