Genshin Impact Nod-Krai Valiant Chronicles: All Local Legends in Luna I

Similar to previous regions, Genshin Impact’s latest Nod-Krai region includes a few extremely powerful monsters in the open world, called Local Legends. As of the ongoing Luna I update, there are three Local Legends available for you to defeat on each island. Additionally, the developer has also introduced a new Valiant Chronicles mechanic to the title, which provides exclusive rewards, including Primogems for defeating each of these special enemies. Read on to learn more about all the Nod-Krai Local Legends in Genshin Impact and their Valiant Chronicles rewards.

All Nod-Krai Local Legends in Genshin Impact Luna I

The latest Luna I update of the game has introduced a brand-new Valiant Chronicles mechanic to the game. To unlock it, you must interact with Katheryne after unlocking the Adventurer’s Guild of Nod-Krai. Just talk to her and pick the “Have you any awesome commissions for me?” prompt. Doing so will add a Valiant Chronicles section to the Adventurer’s Guild menu that you can access anytime by selecting the “Check Valiant Chronicles information” prompt when talking to Katheryne.

Once that is done, you will be able to unlock and challenge each of the Nod-Krai Local Legends by completing three short quests.

Sigurd Nod-Krai Local Legend in Genshin Impact

Sigurd is the first Local Legend that you must defeat as part of the Valiant Chronicles challenge. You can find him at his grave, northeast of the Barrowmoss Barrens on Lempo Isle. However, to face him, you must first unlock Sigurd by completing The Bell of Mourning Echoes quest. You must clear three different Wild Hunt spots across the island to collect some Relics, and then submit them to Sigurd’s grave after interacting with some Lightkeepers in Nasha Town.

Once you submit the Relics to the grave, Sigurd will appear, and the Local Legend challenge will begin. Sigurd has a variety of powerful attacks that can be quite lethal, and you must dodge them whenever possible. One of his attacks allows him to perform some quick slashes that can deplete your active character’s HP significantly. However, before Sigurd uses this move, a purple colored AoE appears on the ground. You must ensure you escape the area by then.

Another one of Sigurd’s attacks you must be wary of involves him summoning several Lured Wilderness Exiles. You must defeat them within a short duration to disrupt the Local Legend’s move. Otherwise, it will charge an attack using the summoning and unleash a powerful blow that will knock out your active character. You can counter this attack by bringing an Anemo unit to gather and defeat all the Lured Wilderness Exiles quickly, or creating some distance between you and Sigurd so that his attack cannot affect you.

Sigurd Valiant Chronicles objectives:

Defeat Local Legend: Sigurd. Primogem x 20, Mistshroud Helmet x 3 Avoid getting hit by Sigurd’s “Demonsbane Strike.” Primogem x 20, Mora x 20000 Eliminate all lured Wilderness Exiles before Sigurd can act. Primogem x 20, Afterglow of Long Night Flint x 3

Crab Tsar Nod-Krai Local Legend in Genshin Impact

The second Nod-Krai Local Legend is named the Crab Tsar, who appears as a giant blue-colored crab. You can encounter this foe in an underground cavern on Hiisi Island. However, to challenge it, you must first complete the associated quest: The Mirrors, the Maze, and the Tsar. The World Quest automatically starts once you jump down from the huge hole west of the Frostmoon Enclave. Afterward, just continue with the quest objectives until you get to the enemy.

When it comes to defeating Crab Tsar, you must bring Dendro and Hydro characters to the challenge, as you will need to rely on Bloom, Hyperbloom, Lunar-Bloom, or Burgeon teams to utilize the Stoneborne Seeds mechanic. Apart from that, the challenge tests your strength, and bringing units with high damage output will prove to be useful.

Crab Tsar Valiant Chronicles objectives:

Defeat Local Legend: Crab Tsar. Primogem x 20, Lakkaberry x 5 Convert at least 10 of the Crab Tsar’s Stoneborne Seeds. Primogem x 20, Mora x 25000 Shoot down the Crab Tsar before it executes its “Almighty Bombardment” for the second time. Primogem x 20, Guide to Moonlight x 3

Raskolnikov Nod-Krai Local Legend in Genshin Impact

Lastly, Raskolnikov is the third new Local Legend and the final enemy you must defeat as part of the Valiant Chronicles challenge. It is located on the upper floors of the Kuuvahki Experiment Design Bureau on Paha Isle, and you can only reach it after you complete The Shoemaker’s Children Go Barefoot quest. You can initiate this mission automatically by riding the lift at the entrance of the bureau and proceeding from there until you help Netochka and unlock Raskolnikov.

As for your fight against Raskolnikov, it is a pure strength challenge. The enemy is quite tanky, and you must use your strongest characters to overcome him. Additionally, there is one thing you should be careful about. This Local Legend is capable of summoning an Electro shield that protects him and rains down lightning on you. At this point, you must use elemental attacks to break through the shield while avoiding getting hit by his Electro attacks.

Raskolnikov Valiant Chronicles objectives:

Defeat Local Legend: Raskolnikov. Primogem x 20, Frost-Etched Warrant x 5 Destroy Raskolnikov’s “Experimental Multi-Shield.” Primogem x 20, Mora x 25000 Avoid getting hit by any of Raskolnikov’s Electro attacks. Primogem x 20, Artful Device Replica x 3

Once you have defeated all three Local Legends and completed their associated Valiant Chronicles tasks, you can return to Katheryne to claim the free rewards.