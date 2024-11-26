Genshin Impact Ororon Best Build Guide: Weapons, Artifacts & Team Comps

Are you looking to build Ororon, Genshin Impact’s newest 4-star Electro bow character? You have come to the right place! Ororon excels as an off-field damage dealer and support character who specializes in Electro-Charged reactions. In this article, we will break down everything you need to know to make Ororon shine in your team.

Genshin Impact Ororon Best Build Guide

First, let’s take a look at Ororon’s character details before getting into the specifics of his build:

Rarity 4-Star Element Electro Weapon Bow Strength Ororon is a strong off-field Electro damage dealer, easy to build only with ATK, and excels in AoE situations. Weakness He is limited to certain team compositions and needs either Electro-Charged or Nightsoul-aligned teams to reach his full potential.

Ororon brings a unique playstyle to Genshin Impact Version 5.2 as an off-field Electro support who can deal consistent damage from different sources. His main strength is triggering Electro-Charged reactions and helping teammates by generating energy. What makes him stand out is his ability to deal extra Electro damage whenever enemies take Electro-Charged damage or when teammates use Nightsoul-aligned attacks.

Ororon Best Weapons in Genshin Impact

When it comes to weapon selection, Ororon is quite flexible. Your choice will depend on whether you want to focus on his support capabilities or his personal damage output:

Weapon Rarity Details Elegy for the End

5-Star – This is a support-build weapon and stands as Ororon’s best weapon

– Energy Recharge substat is 55.1%

– Boosts 20% ATK and 100 Elemental Mastery for the whole team

– Weapon’s buff can consistently be maintained with minimal effort Favonius Warbow

4-Star – Best F2P option for support build

– Offers high Energy Recharge

– Accessible through standard wishes Aqua Simulacra

5-Star – Damage-focused build

– Provides a huge 88.2% CRIT DMG bonus at level 90

– Massive CRIT DMG stat helps Ororon hit much harder Chain Breaker

4-Star – Best F2P option for damage-focused build

– Gives 4.8% ATK for each party member who is from Natlan or has a different element than Ororon

– Craftable at any blacksmith, making it easily accessible

Ororon Best Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Choosing the right artifacts for Ororon involves more than just maximizing his personal damage. It’s also about understanding how he can support the entire team because he needs to balance his damage-dealing and team buffing. The best artifact for Ororon now is the Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City.

Artifact Details

Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City – The 4-piece set is the best choice for Ororon

– Provides Energy regeneration through Nightsoul Bursts

– Boosts team Elemental DMG

– Offers additional bonuses during Nightsoul’s Blessing

When selecting Ororon’s artifact’s main stats, focus on maximizing his damage potential while maintaining enough Energy Recharge to keep his Burst readily available. Here’s what you should look for in order of their importance:

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK% (or Energy Recharge if needed)

: ATK% (or Energy Recharge if needed) Goblet : Electro DMG Bonus

: Electro DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Substat Priority

Energy Recharge CRIT Rate/CRIT DMG ATK% Elemental Mastery

Ororon Best Team Compositions

Ororon’s unique abilities work best in teams that can consistently trigger Electro-Charged reactions or use Nightsoul mechanics. We have three options for you to choose:

Electro-Charged Team for Ororon

Electro-Charged Team for Ororon

Ororon

Neuvillette

Kazuha

Furina

The most effective team setup for Ororon includes a Main DPS like Neuvillette, Ororon as the Sub DPS, and both Kazuha and Furina for support roles. This composition focuses on maximizing Electro-Charged reactions while offering strong crowd control and buffs to boost overall team damage.

Alternative Team for Ororon

Alternative Team for Ororon

Ororon

Chasca

Kokomi

Yelan

Another strong option pairs Ororon with Chasca as the Main DPS, and Kokomi plus Yelan in support roles. This team setup takes full advantage of both Nightsoul mechanics and Electro-Charged reactions.

F2P Friendly Team for Ororon

F2P Friendly Team for Ororon

Ororon

Xingqiu

Sucrose

Fischl

The latest team is more F2P friendly for players. Xingqiu acts as the Main DPS and Ororon is the Sub DPS. Moreover, in this composition, Sucrose can be the support character that offers Elemental Mastery buffs and crowd control for the team.

In conclusion, Ororon is a strong 4-star character that is great for Electro-Charged teams and doesn’t need a lot of upgrades to be effective. If you want to level up his Ascension and Talent, check out our Ororon’s materials guide. We hope this detailed guide helps you in building and maximizing Ororon’s full potential!