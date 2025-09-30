Genshin Impact Qiqi Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Qiqi is a 5-star Cryo Sword character in Genshin Impact from Liyue. She is part of the Standard banner roster, and you can obtain her from it or from the limited-time character banner when you lose your 50/50. You can use her to heal your characters during combat and ensure their survival effectively. To help you make the most out of her, we have prepared a detailed Genshin Impact Qiqi build guide that explains how to play her and provides information regarding her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Qiqi Build Guide

Qiqi Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Cryo Weapon Type Sword Role Support Base ATK (Level 90) 287 Base DEF (Level 90) 922 Base HP (Level 90) 12368 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 22.2% Healing Bonus Voice Actors EN: Christie Cate

JP: Tamura Yukari

CN: Yanning

KR: Lee Seul Strengths • Significant healing with Elemental Skill and Burst.

• Easy-to-build due to ATK-scaling abilities. Weaknesses • High Elemental Skill CD.

• Low Energy generation.

Qiqi is one of the strongest healing characters in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Skill can heal your active character continuously for a certain duration. Whereas her Elemental Burst applies a special mark on enemies. When you attack opponents affected by the mark, the character will recover their HP. Both of these abilities are central to her gameplay and are strong enough to ensure all your characters survive even the harshest of battles.

Should You Pull Qiqi?

No, we do not recommend you spend your Primogems specifically to obtain Qiqi. While she is a strong healer, she does not provide any other value. However, if you do get her upon losing pity and need a reliable healer, she can be worth building.

Best Weapons for Qiqi Build in Genshin Impact

For your Qiqi build, we suggest you either opt for an Energy Recharge Sword. The stat is quite important for her as it is required to use her Elemental Burst often. Let’s take a look at the best weapon for Qiqi in the game:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Skyward Blade 5-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Buffs Crit Rate, Normal Attack, and Charged Attack DMG, along with movement and attack SPD.

Sacrificial Sword 4-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Chance of refreshing the CD of Elemental Skill.

Favonius Sword 4-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Regenerates Energy for the entire team.

Best Artifacts for Qiqi Build in Genshin Impact

Currently, the best artifact set for a Qiqi build is Ocean-Hued Clam, as it can increase her healing capabilities considerably. However, you can also equip her with Noblesse Oblige to gain the artifact set’s buffs. Here’s what these sets provide and where to farm them:

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Ocean-Hued Clam Slumbering Court Domain, Inazuma • 2-Piece: Healing Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: When the character equipping this artifact set heals a character in the party, a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear for 3 seconds, accumulating the amount of HP recovered from healing (including overflow healing). At the end of the duration, the Sea-Dyed Foam will explode, dealing DMG to nearby opponents based on 90% of the accumulated healing. (This DMG is calculated similarly to Reactions such as Electro-Charged and Superconduct, but is not affected by Elemental Mastery, Character Levels, or Reaction DMG Bonuses). Only one Sea-Dyed Foam can be produced every 3.5 seconds. Each Sea-Dyed Foam can accumulate up to 30,000 HP (including overflow healing). There can be no more than one Sea-Dyed Foam active at any given time. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Noblesse Oblige Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain, Liyue • 2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%.

• 4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : ATK%

: ATK% Circlet: ATK%

Sub-Stats Priority

ATK%

ER

Considering Qiqi’s healing scales off her max ATK, you must stack this stat on her for the best results. Additionally, pay heed to her Energy Recharge as it will be necessary for her Elemental Burst.

Best Team Comps for Qiqi Build in Genshin Impact

As a healer, Qiqi can fit into a variety of team compositions and provide value. Here are some teams that can do well with her inclusion in Genshin’s current meta:

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Wriothesley

Kazuha

Furina

Qiqi

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Skirk

Shenhe

Furina

Qiqi

While the above Freeze teams can make good use of Qiqi, you should note that there are plenty of other possibilities for her, restricted only by the characters you own.

Qiqi Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Qiqi’s talents and their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Low Elemental Skill (Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost) Using the Icevein Talisman, Qiqi brings forth the Herald of Frost, dealing Cryo DMG to nearby enemies.

Herald of Frost

• When Qiqi hits a target with her Normal or Charged Attacks, she regenerates HP for your characters in the party and all nearby allied characters.

• Regenerates a certain amount of HP at regular intervals for your active character.

• Follows the character around, dealing Cryo DMG to enemies in its path. High Elemental Burst (Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune) Qiqi releases the adeptus power sealed within her body, marking nearby enemies with a Fortune-Preserving Talisman that deals Cryo DMG.

Fortune-Preserving Talisman: When enemies affected by this Talisman take DMG, the character that dealt this DMG regenerates HP. Highest Passive Talent 1 (Life-Prolonging Methods) When a character under the effects of Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost triggers an Elemental Reaction, their Incoming Healing Bonus is increased by 20% for 8s. NA Passive Talent 2 (A Glimpse into Arcanum) When Qiqi hits enemies with her Normal and Charged Attacks, she has a 50% chance to apply a Fortune-Preserving Talisman to them for 6s. This effect can only occur every 30s. NA Passive Talent 3 (Former Life Memories) Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Liyue on the mini-map. NA

Best Qiqi Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s take a look at all of Qiqi’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Ascetics of Frost) When the Herald of Frost hits and enemy marked by a Fortune-Preserving Talisman, Qiqi regenerates 2 Energy. High C2 (Frozen to the Bone) Qiqi’s Normal and Charge Attack DMG against enemies affected by Cryo is increased by 15%. Low C3 (Ascendant Praise) Increases the Level of Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (Divine Suppression) Targets marked by the Fortune-Preserving Talisman have their ATK decreased by 20%. Low C5 (Crimson Lotus Bloom) Increases the Level of Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Rite of Resurrection) Using Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune revives all nearby fallen party members and regenerates 50% of their HP.

This effect can only occur once every 15 minutes. Highest

How and When Can You Get Qiqi in Genshin Impact?

Considering Qiqi is available on the Standard banner, you have a chance of obtaining her from it. Additionally, you can also get her after losing your 50/50 on the limited-time character banner. As such, it is always possible to obtain Qiqi within the game.

Alternatively, you also have the chance to obtain Qiqi and her ascension materials for free from the fifth anniversary rewards campaign in the Luna I update.