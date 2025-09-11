Genshin Impact Radiant Moonfly World Boss Guide

Radiant Moonfly in Genshin Impact is a brand-new World Boss that you can challenge in the Nod-Krai region. It resides in a cavern north of the Blue Amber Lake on Lempo Isle and can prove to be quite formidable. You must defeat this boss multiple times to collect its drops if you are looking to upgrade the latest Dendro character, Lauma. To help you conquer this boss monster, here we have prepared a guide on how to unlock and defeat the Radiant Moonfly in Genshin Impact.

How to Unlock Radiant Moonfly in Genshin Impact

Similar to most World Bosses, you can automatically fight Radiant Moonfly in Genshin Impact once you find it. The monster is located in an underground cavern, just a little north of the Blue Amber Lake on Lempo Isle. To reach it, first teleport to any Teleport Waypoint on the northern side of the island. Then glide down toward the western coast to find either of the two cave entrances shown on the above map.

Upon entering the cave, you will come across an underground Teleport Waypoint that you can use to reach the boss anytime. Unlock it for convenience, as it can allow you to challenge the boss quickly.

How to Fight Radiant Moonfly in Genshin Impact

Considering the Radiant Moonfly isn’t immune to any in-game elements, you can use any team composition of your liking to fight it. It is a simple challenge of brute strength, and using your strongest characters will be more than enough to conquer this enemy. However, you should note that the Moonfly can deplete the HP of your on-field character and deal significant damage. Moreover, by using its Radiant Coccoon ability, it can trap you as well. Therefore, bringing a healer to this fight will be crucial for survival.

Moreover, you should note that Radiant Moonfly can switch between different forms, and depending on it, the monster’s moveset will change. Initially, the Moonfly has its wings retracted and relies on its kicks to attack you. But after reaching a certain threshold in the fight, it will bring out its wings. Moreover, the color of its wings can vary between green and orange, depending on whether its attacks deal Dendro or Pyro DMG.

All Challenge Rewards for Defeating Radiant Moonfly in Genshin Impact

After defeating the Radiant Moonfly, you can claim the challenge rewards by spending 40 Resin. You can get a variety of rewards, including the exclusive boss material, Lightbearing Scale-Feather, which is essential to level up Lauma in the game. Here’s everything you can get by clearing this World Boss:

Lightbearing Scale-Feather

Nagadus Emerald Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone

Agnidus Agate Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone

Berserker Artifact Set

Instructor Artifact Set

Adventurer Artifact Set

Gladiator’s Finale Artifact Set

Wanderer’s Troupe Artifact Set

Mora

Companion EXP

Adventure EXP

You should note that, depending on your Adventure Rank, the amount of Lightbearing Scale-Feather you can obtain and the rarity of the rewards will vary.