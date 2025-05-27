Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun Best Build: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Comps

Raiden Shogun is a 5-star Electro character in Genshin Impact who wields a Polearm. She is the Electro Archon in the narrative and the ruler of Inazuma. As a playable unit, she can fulfill the main DPS and sub-DPS roles in a team. To make the most out of her kit, it is recommended that you equip her with suitable weapons and artifacts. Moreover, being aware of her best team compositions can further increase her effectiveness in the game.

This article covers Raiden Shogun’s best build in Genshin Impact, including details about her recommended weapons, artifacts, and more.

Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun Build Guide

Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

Rarity 5-star Element Electro Weapon Polearm Strength Raiden Shogun can deal considerable damage from off-field and trigger Electro-related elemental reactions. Weakness Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Burst does not work with all characters, limiting her versatility.

Raiden Shogun is an amazing sub-DPS in Genshin Impact who can be useful in team compositions that rely on Electro-based elemental reactions. Her Elemental Skill allows her to deal off-field Electro damage every time the active character uses their Normal Attacks. As such, pairing her up with any other damage dealer will enable you to comfortably trigger reactions.

Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Burst is also remarkable and allows her to be used as a damage dealer. Upon casting, it deals significant AoE Electro DMG to all enemies in front of her. Following that, she enters a special state where she wields the Musou Isshin Sword for a certain period. She can use it to deal considerable damage and recover Burst energy.

Best Weapons for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun is a Polearm user in the game, and her signature 5-star weapon, Engulfing Lightning, is the best option for her. Not only does it provide her with a lot of Energy Recharge, which is crucial for her, but it also buffs her ATK stat. Aside from that, Staff of the Scarlet Sands can also prove to be a strong option for Aggravate and Hyperbloom teams.

Here are all the recommended weapon options for Raiden Shogun:

Weapon Rarity and how to get Details

Engulfing Lightning 5-star; Gacha – 608 Base ATK

– 55.1% Energy Recharge

– Increases Energy Recharge and ATK

Staff of the Scarlet Sands 5-star; Gacha – 542 Base ATK

– 44.1% Crit Rate

– Increases ATK based on EM

Wavebreaker’s Fin 4-star; Gacha – 620 Base ATK

– 13.8% ATK

– Increases Elemental Burst DMG based on team’s energy cost

The Catch 4-star; Fishing – 510 Base ATK

– 45.9% Energy Recharge

– Increases Elemental Burst DMG and Elemental Burst Crit Rate

Best Artifacts for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

The Emblem of Severed Fate is, without a doubt, the best artifact set for Raiden Shogun in the title. Not only does it provide her with additional Energy Recharge, but it can also increase her Elemental Burst DMG based on her ER.

Artifact set How to get Effects

Emblem of Severed Fate Momiji-Dyed Court Domain – 2-piece: Energy Recharge +20%.

– 4-piece: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ER or ATK%

: ER or ATK% Goblet : Electro DMG Bonus or ATK%

: Electro DMG Bonus or ATK% Circlet: Crit DMG / Crit Rate

Sub-stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ER

ATK%

EM

Best Team Comps for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun is extremely versatile and can fit into any party that requires an Electro unit. However, there are some premium and F2P team options where she shines as the lead. Here are some team comps featuring Raiden Shogun that are worth trying:

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS Support

Raiden Shogun

Sara

Kazuha

Bennett

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS Support

Raiden Shogun

Nahida

Kazuha

Kuki Shinobu

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS Support

Raiden Shogun

Xingqiu

Xiangling

Bennett

Stay tuned to TechWiser’s Genshin Impact hub for more updates.