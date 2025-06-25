genshin impact stygian onslaught guide

Stygian Onslaught is a brand-new endgame mode in Genshin Impact, added in version 5.7. It is a combat challenge that begins eight days after an update releases and pits you against a lineup of three boss monsters. Completing it at the various available difficulties offers a variety of rewards, including Primogems, weapon skins, and more. Considering this game mode can seem difficult to those who do not know how to play it, this guide explains how to complete Stygian Onslaught in Genshin Impact.

How to Play Stygian Onslaught in Genshin Impact

A new Stygian Onslaught season begins in Genshin Impact eight days after an update goes live. Following that, it experiences a Disturbance Outbreak for ten days. This is the best time to undertake this challenge, as not only does it yield the associated rewards during this period, but it also offers artifacts of your chosen sets as a bonus in exchange for Resin. Once the outbreak period ends, you will still be able to partake in the game mode, but will not receive artifacts.

Let’s see how you can initiate the Stygian Onslaught challenge and complete it.

Go to the Stygian Onslaught Location

To engage in the Stygian Onslaught game mode, you must first teleport to its location at Sal Terrae in Liyue’s Mingyun Village. Here, you will come across a scarlet-colored Ley Line Disorder surrounded by a Millelith camp. Just interact with the Ley Line Disorder to be transported to the challenge domain.

Choose Challenge Difficulty

The first thing you must do when partaking in the Stygian Onslaught game mode is select your desired difficulty. There are a total of six difficulty options available: Normal, Advancing, Hard, Menacing, Fearless, and Dire. While the difficulty levels up to Hard are unlocked by default, you must complete challenges with a lower difficulty to unlock the other higher ones.

Furthermore, you also have the option to undertake the battles in co-op mode along with your friends in all difficulties, except Dire.

Select Artifact Rewards

Before beginning the fights, click on the bottom-left corner of the Stygian Onslaught main menu and select the artifact set domain you wish to get artifacts from. Once you clear a Battlefield, you will be able to claim artifact pieces from your selected domain as a reward in exchange for Resin.

Pick Your Team For Each Battlefield

Once your difficulty and artifact rewards are selected, click on Start at the bottom right to proceed to the character selection screen. Here you can choose your team compositions to face off against each boss monster. Afterward, click on Start again to begin battles.

You will also be able to see a list of characters here referred to as the Exalted Ones on the character selection page. These are the units that other players have used to clear the Stygian Onslaught game mode at Dire difficulty. When you use them in Fearless or lower difficulty challenges, they will get a buff offering 20% extra HP, ATK, and DEF.

You should note that each character can only be used once in challenges of Menacing, Fearless, and Dire difficulties.

Claim Artifact Rewards After Each Round

Each season of Stygian Onslaught in Genshin Impact features three boss monsters. After defeating one, you will have the option to claim artifacts from your selected set by spending Resin. Depending on whether you use normal Resin, Condensed Resin, or Fragile Resin, the amount of rewards you get will vary.

Apart from that, you can obtain bonus artifact pieces by gaining 120 Dire Prestige and a Dust of Enlightenment upon gaining 1200 Dire Prestige. You gain 20 Dire Prestige for each 20 Resin spent in the game mode.

Claim Challenge Rewards After All Rounds

Once you have defeated all three boss monsters, return to the Stygian Onslaught main menu. Click on the Challenge Rewards option on the top right and head over to the rewards menu. Here you can tap on all the earned rewards to claim them.

All Stygian Onslaught Rewards in Genshin Impact

Here are all the rewards you can obtain by completing the Stygian Onslaught challenge at various difficulties, including Dust of Enlightenments:

Normal : 150 x Primogems, 5 x Hero’s Wit, 100,000 x Mora

: 150 x Primogems, 5 x Hero’s Wit, 100,000 x Mora Advancing : 150 x Primogems, 5 x Hero’s Wit, 100,000 x Mora

: 150 x Primogems, 5 x Hero’s Wit, 100,000 x Mora Hard : 150 x Primogems, 5 x Hero’s Wit, 100,000 x Mora

: 150 x Primogems, 5 x Hero’s Wit, 100,000 x Mora Menacing : 1 x Dust of Enlightenments, 5 x Hero’s Wit, 100,000 x Mora

: 1 x Dust of Enlightenments, 5 x Hero’s Wit, 100,000 x Mora Fearless : 1 x Dust of Enlightenments, 5 x Hero’s Wit, 100,000 x Mora

: 1 x Dust of Enlightenments, 5 x Hero’s Wit, 100,000 x Mora Dire (More than 180 seconds): 1 x Radiant Phantasm: Incursion Repeller

(More than 180 seconds): 1 x Radiant Phantasm: Incursion Repeller Dire (Less than 180 seconds): 1 x Radiant Phantasm: Incursion Repeller – Sublimation

On completing the challenge at the Dire difficulty, you can get Radiant Phantasm: Incursion Repeller and Radiant Phantasm: Incursion Repeller – Sublimation, depending on the time elapsed. While the former is a 4-star weapon skin that can change the appearance of a weapon, the latter is a 5-star skin. Both of them will remain active until another season of Stygian Onslaught arrives.

How to Unlock Stygian Onslaught in Genshin Impact

To unlock and participate in the Stygian Onslaught game mode, you must meet the following prerequisites:

Reach Adventure Rank 20.

Complete Archon Quest Prologue: Act 3.

If you are eligible, you will receive a World Quest called Tumult Subduer that will lead you to Stygian Onslaught’s location. After engaging in a brief conversation with Keqing and Yelan during the quest, the endgame mode will automatically be unlocked for you.