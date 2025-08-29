Genshin Impact Sucrose Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Sucrose is one of the best 4-star characters in Genshin Impact who provides immense value. You can use this Anemo Catalyst user to group up enemies and provide a significant Elemental Mastery buff to your teammates. She is one of the most recommended Support characters to build, especially if you do not have Kazuha. To help you understand how to effectively use and build this Alchemist from Mondstadt, we have created a comprehensive Genshin Impact Sucrose build guide that explains how to play her and provides information regarding her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Sucrose Build Guide

Sucrose Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 4-star Element Anemo Weapon Type Catalyst Role Support Base ATK (Level 90) 170 Base DEF (Level 90) 703 Base HP (Level 90) 9244 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 24% Anemo DMG Bonus Voice Actors EN: Unknown (Pre v5.8: Valeria Rodriguez)

JP: Fujita Akane

CN: Xiaogan

KR: Kim Haa-yeong Strengths • On-demand crowd control with Elemental Skill and Burst.

• Capable of buffing teammates’ EM.

• Able to trigger the Swirl reaction to shred enemy RES with the VV artifact set.

• Allows hovering over distances for exploration. Weaknesses • Long Elemental Skill CD.

• Difficult to build as she requires particular stats and equipment for best results.

Sucrose is an amazing Anemo character in Genshin Impact. She provides significant crowd control and support to her teammates, buffing the entire party’s damage output. Her Elemental Skill creates a small Wind Spirit that pulls all light-weight enemies towards it. This is amazing to group up mobs together for your Main DPS to beat them. While this may sound pretty good, her Elemental Burst is even better. It generates a larger Wind Spirit with a huge AoE. Moreover, the Burst can even absorb either the Hydro, Cryo, Electro, or Pyro element to deal additional damage of that type.

Apart from crowd control, Sucrose shines at buffing her teammates’ damage. Her passive talents allow her to increase other characters’ Elemental Mastery significantly, which further increases the elemental reaction damage. This is also why Sucrose is often considered to be a decent alternative to Kazuha. Additionally, since Sucrose can trigger Swirl with all her abilities, including her Normal Attacks, she can make good use of the Viridescent Venerer artifact set, which is capable of shredding enemy RES, further improving her supporting capabilities.

How to Play Sucrose

Here’s how to efficiently use Sucrose within your rotations:

Apply the element of your Main DPS on the opponent. Switch to Sucrose and use her Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst to group up enemies and Swirl the applied element. Doing so will shred enemy RES to that element and increase her teammates’ EM for eight seconds. Immediately switch to your Sub-DPS and quickly use their abilities for off-field elemental application. Take the field with your Main DPS to begin dealing damage.

Should you pull Sucrose?

Yes, Sucrose is definitely worth summoning and building in Genshin Impact. She can function as a strong alternative for Kazuha in your team comps that rely on elemental reactions. Furthermore, she will also help you clear mobs by grouping them up, especially in the Spiral Abyss.

Best Weapons for Sucrose Build in Genshin Impact

Considering Sucrose’s EM buff scales off her own EM, it is essential to stack a lot of Elemental Mastery on her. As such, the best Catalyst for your Sucrose build would be one that offers EM via secondary stat. Here are the best weapon options for her:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

A Thousand Floating Dreams 5-star; Gacha • Provides EM.

• Buffs EM or Elemental DMG based on the element of teammates.

• Offer a flat 40 EM to all teammates.

Sunny Morning Sleep-In 5-star; Gacha • Provides EM.

• Buffs EM after triggering Swirl, or using Elemental Skill and Burst.

Sacrificial Fragments 4-star; Gacha • Provides EM.

• Allows the use of Elemental Skill twice.

Mappa Mare 4-star; Craftable • Provides EM.

• Gives Elemental DMG Bonus after triggering a reaction.

It is highly recommended to go with Sacrificial Fragments for your Sucrose build, as this weapon will let you use the Elemental Skill twice. It is a good way to get around the long cooldown of the ability.

Best Artifacts for Sucrose Build in Genshin Impact

For the most effective Sucrose build, you must use a 4-piece set of the Viridescent Venerer. Not only will it buff her own Swirl DMG, but it will also reduce the enemy RES to the element she Swirls. As such, you must farm this artifact set for her.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Viridescent Venerer Valley of Remembrance Domain, Mondstadt • 2-Piece: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent’s Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : EM

: EM Goblet : EM

: EM Circlet: EM

Sub-Stats Priority

EM

ER

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

As mentioned above, you must stack as much Elemental Mastery as you can on Sucrose to improve her buff. Therefore, your Sands, Goblet, and Circlet must all have an EM main stat.

Best Team Comps for Sucrose Build in Genshin Impact

Considering that Sucrose is a Support character, there are no particular teams for her. You can use her effectively in any team composition built around characters from the Hydro, Cryo, Electro, or Pyro elements. To help you get an idea of how to play her, here are some examples of Sucrose teams that do well in Genshin’s meta:

Vaporize Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Tartaglia

Sucrose

Xiangling

Bennett

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Hu Tao

Sucrose

Xingqiu

Bennett

Electro-Charged Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Yae Miko

Sucrose

Xingqiu

Kuki Shinobu

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Ineffa

Sucrose

Xingqiu

Furina

Freeze Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Ayaka

Sucrose

Furina

Escoffier

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Neuvillette

Sucrose

Citlali

Escoffier

Apart from these, there are many possibilities for Sucrose, limited only by the characters that you have in your account.

Sucrose Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s look at all of Sucrose’s talents and their level-up priority:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Performs up to 4 attacks using Wind Spirits, dealing Anemo DMG. Low Elemental Skill (Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308) Creates a small Wind Spirit that deals Anemo DMG to enemies in an AoE, pulling them towards the location of the Wind Spirit before launching them. High Elemental Burst (Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II) Sucrose hurls an unstable concoction that creates a Large Wind Spirit.

While it persists, the Large Wind Spirit will continuously pull and launch nearby enemies, dealing AoE Anemo DMG.

Elemental Absorption: If the Wind Spirit comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro elements, it will deal additional DMG of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use. Highest Passive Talent 1 (Catalyst Conversion) When Sucrose triggers a Swirl effect, characters in the party with the matching element have their Elemental Mastery increased by 50 for 8s. NA Passive Talent 2 (Mollis Favonius) When Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 or Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II hits an enemy, it increases all party members’ (excluding Sucrose) Elemental Mastery based on 20% of Sucrose’s Elemental Mastery for 8s. NA Passive Talent 3 (Astable Invention) When Sucrose crafts Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials, she has a 10% chance to obtain double the product. NA

Best Sucrose Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Sucrose’s constellations and what they provide. Moreover, let’s also look at their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Clustered Vacuum Field) Astable Anemohypostass Creation – 6308 gains 1 additional charge. High C2 (Beth – Unbound Form) The duration of Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II is increased by 2s. High C3 (Flawless Alchemistress) Increases the Level of Astable Anemohypostass Creation – 6308 by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (Alchemania) Sucrose will reduce the CD of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 by 1-7s for every 7 Normal or Charged Attack hits she scores against opponents.

One hit may be counted every 0.1s. Low C5 (Caution: Standard Flask) Increases the level of Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Chaotic Entropy) If Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II triggers an Elemental Absorption, all party members gain a 20% Elemental DMG Bonus for the corresponding absorbed element during its duration. Highest

How and When Can You Get Sucrose in Genshin Impact?

As a 4-star character, Sucrose is often featured on the limited-time gacha banner as a 4-star character. She last appeared during the 5.2 update on November 20, 2024.

However, you should note that you always have a random chance of obtaining Sucrose from any of the gacha banners due to her rarity.