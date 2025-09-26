Genshin Impact Tartaglia Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Tartaglia, also known as Childe, is the Eleventh Fatui Harbinger and an important character in the narrative of Genshin Impact. In his playable form, he is a 5-star Hydro character who functions as a Main DPS. As a Bow user, you can use Childe to deal considerable damage from afar. However, that’s not all. You can use his abilities to enter a special melee stance, which also allows him to engage in close combat. To help you use him effectively, we have prepared a detailed Genshin Impact Tartaglia build guide that explains how to play him and provides information regarding his best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Tartaglia Build Guide

Tartaglia Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Hydro Weapon Type Bow Role Main DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 301 Base DEF (Level 90) 815 Base HP (Level 90) 13103 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 28.8% Hydro DMG Bonus Voice Actors EN: Griffin Burns

JP: Kimura Ryohei

CN: Yudong

KR: Nam Do-hyeong Strengths • Capable of dealing ranged and melee damage.

• Fast-paced Hydro application in melee stance.

• Significant additional damage with Riptide. Weaknesses • Requires you to manage Elemental Skill CD for optimal play.

Tartaglia is Skirk‘s pupil and one of the Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact. As a Bow user, he is capable of attacking and defeating enemies from afar. Moreover, his Charged Attacks also apply a special Riptide mark on the enemies that is important to his gameplay mechanics. While all of this may make it seem that Childe works best from a distance, that is far from the truth. By casting his Elemental Skill, Tartaglia is able to generate blades made of Hydro and enter the melee stance. Under its effects, he can deal Hydro damage constantly via close combat. Moreover, attacking enemies affected by Riptide in this stance also amounts to more damage output.

As for Childe’s Elemental Burst, it has two variants. While one of them can be used in the Bow stance, the other one triggers when he is in his melee stance. While the former deals Hydro damage from a distance and is useful to apply the Riptide mark on enemies, the latter deals higher damage while also triggering a Riptide Blast. Both of them are quite useful and help increase the overall DPS, making him an amazing damage-dealing character in Genshin Impact.

How to Play Tartaglia

Here’s how to use Tartaglia effectively within your rotations:

Begin your rotation by either using the ranged variant of the Elemental Burst or a special Charged Shot to apply Riptide on enemies. Tap on the Elemental Skill button to enter melee stance. Then follow it up with Normal Attacks to deal Hydro damage and trigger elemental reactions.

Should you pull Tartaglia?

Yes, Tartaglia is worth pulling in Genshin Impact if you are looking for a dependable Hydro DPS. His playstyle allows you to tackle enemies from a distance or close range, depending on what the situation warrants. This makes him a great choice for various situations within the game.

Best Weapons for Tartaglia Build in Genshin Impact

The Polar Star Bow is the best option for your Tartaglia build, as it is his signature weapon. It dovetails his kit perfectly and considerably buffs his damage output. However, if you do not have this weapon, there are quite a few other Bows that can function well. Here are the recommended weapons for Childe:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Polar Star 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs Elemental Skill and Burst DMG.

• Increases ATK.

Thundering Pulse 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Buffs ATK.

• Increases Normal Attack DMG.

Skyward Harp 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs Crit DMG.

• Deals additional Physical DMG.

Rust 4-star; Gacha • Provides ATK.

• Increases Normal Attack DMG.

Viridescent Hunt 4-star; Craftable • Provides Crit Rate.

• Deals additional DMG.

Best Artifacts for Tartaglia Build in Genshin Impact

The Nymph’s Dream artifact set will provide the best value for your Tartaglia build and is the recommended option. Other than that, the Heart of Depth set can also serve as a decent alternative. Let’s look at what both the artifact sets provide and where to find them:

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Nymph’s Dream Molten Iron Fortress Domain, Sumeru • 2-Piece: Hydro DMG bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: After Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit opponents, 1 stack of Mirrored Nymph will be triggered, lasting 8s. When under the effect of 1, 2, or 3 or more Mirrored Nymph Stacks, ATK will be increased by 7%/16%/25%, and Hydro DMG bonus will be increased by 4%/9%/15%. Mirrored Nymph stacks created by Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts exist independently.

Heart of Depth Peak of Vindagnyr Domain, Dragonspine • 2-Piece: Hydro DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: After using Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15s.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : Hydro DMG Bonus

: Hydro DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

ER

EM

Best Team Comps for Tartaglia Build in Genshin Impact

As a Hydro character, Tartaglia is quite versatile. He can fit into a variety of teams to trigger elemental reactions. Here are some of his best-performing teams in Genshin’s current meta:

International Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Tartaglia

Kazuha

Xiangling

Bennett

Vaporize Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Tartaglia

Furina

Xiangling

Bennett

Electro-Charged Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Tartaglia

Kazuha

Beidou

Bennett

Apart from these teams, you can use Childe in many other teams depending on which characters you currently own. Just use him as a driver for your desired elemental reaction and choose suitable Supports.

Tartaglia Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Tartaglia’s talents in Genshin Impact, along with their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Perform up to 6 consecutive shots with a bow.

Charged Attack: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, the power of Hydro will accumulate on the arrowhead. An arrow fully charged with the torrent will deal Hydro DMG and apply the Riptide status.

Plunge Attack: Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact. When Tartaglia is in Foul Legacy: Raging Tide’s Melee Stance, he cannot perform a plunging attack.

Riptide: Opponents affected by Riptide will suffer from AoE Hydro DMG effects when attacked by Tartaglia in various ways. DMG dealt this way is considered Normal Attack DMG.

• Riptide Flash: A fully-charged Aimed Shot that hits an opponent affected by Riptide deals consecutive bouts of AoE DMG. Can occur once every 0.7s.

• Riptide Burst: Defeating an opponent affected by Riptide creates a Hydro Burst that inflicts the Riptide status on nearby opponents hit. Highest Elemental Skill (Foul Legacy: Raging Tide) Unleashes a set of weaponry made from pure water, dealing Hydro DMG to surrounding opponents and entering Melee Stance. In this Stance, Tartaglia’s Normal and Charged Attacks change as follows:

• Normal Attack: Perform up to 6 consecutive Hydro strikes.

• Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a cross slash, dealing Hydro DMG.

・Riptide Slash: Hitting an opponent affected by Riptide with a melee attack unleashes a Riptide Slash that deals AoE Hydro DMG. DMG dealt in this way is considered Elemental Skill SMG, and can only occur once every 1.5s. Highest Elemental Burst (Havoc: Obliteration) Performs different attacks based on what stance Tartaglia is in when casting.

• Ranged Stance: Flash of Havoc: Swiftly fires a Hydro-imbued magic arrow, dealing AoE Hydro DMG and applying the Riptide status. Returns a portion of its Energy Cost after use.

• Melee Stance: Light of Obliteration: Performs a slash with a large AoE, dealing massive Hydro DMG to all surrounding opponents, which triggers Riptide Blast.

• Riptide Blast: When the obliterating waters hit an opponent affected by Riptide, it clears their Riptide status and triggers a Hydro Explosion that deals AoE Hydro DMG. DMG dealt this way is considered Elemental Burst DMG. High Passive Talent 1 (Never Ending) Extends Riptide duration by 8s. NA Passive Talent 2 (Master of Weaponry) Increases your own party members’ Normal Attack Level by 1. NA Passive Talent 3 (Sword of Torrents) When Tartaglia is in Foul Legacy: Raging Tide’s Melee Stance, or if his Normal and Charged Attacks do CRIT DMG, they will apply the Riptide status effect on the hit enemy. NA

Best Tartaglia Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s take a look at all of Tartaglia’s constellations, along with their pull values:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Foul Legacy: Tide Withholder) Decreases the CD of Foul Legacy: Raging Tide by 20%. High C2 (Foul Legacy: Understream) When opponents affected by Riptide are defeated, Tartaglia regenerates 4 Elemental Energy. Medium C3 (Abyssal Mayhem: Vortex of Turmoil) Increases the Level of Foul Legacy: Raging Tide by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (Abyssal Mayhem: Hydrospout) If Tartaglia is in Foul Legacy: Raging Tide’s Melee Stance, triggers Riptide Slash against opponents on the field affected by Riptide every 4s, otherwise, triggers Riptide Flash.

Riptide Slashes and Riptide Flashes triggered by this Constellation effect are not subject to the time intervals that would typically apply to these two Riptide effects, nor do they have any effects on those intervals. Highest C5 (Havoc: Formless Blade) Increases the Level of Havoc: Obliteration by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Havoc: Annihilation) When Havoc: Obliteration is cast in Melee Stance, the CD of Foul Legacy: Raging Tide is reset.

This effect will only take place once Tartaglia returns to his Ranged Stance. Highest

How and When Can You Get Tartaglia in Genshin Impact?

Tartaglia first made his debut in version 1.1 and has appeared on six banners, including the Liyue-themed Chronicled Wish banner, which went live on January 21, 2025. As of now, there is no information about when he might next.

Banner History

Banner Version Dates 5.3 Jan 21, 2025, to Feb 11, 2025 4.0 Sep 5, 2023, to Sep 26, 2023 3.2 Nov 18, 2022, to Dec 6, 2022 2.2 Oct 13, 2021, to Nov 2, 2021 1.4 Apr 6, 2021, to Apr 27, 2021 1.1 Nov 11, 2020, to Dec 1, 2020

We will update more information about Childe’s upcoming banner here when HoYoverse announces it.