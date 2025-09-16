Genshin Impact: The Flagship Bounty Hunt Guide

The Flagship is a popular tavern in Nasha Town of Nod-Krai and is a point of interest in Genshin Impact. Just beside the entrance of the tavern, there are three locked treasure chests that you can unlock by completing a bounty hunt. All you must do is locate the three targets mentioned on the Bounty Board and defeat them to obtain special Bounty Tokens. You can then exchange these tokens to unlock the treasure chests worth 70 Primogems and a hidden achievement. To help you find the targets easily, here’s a guide explaining where to find all bounties of the Flagship Bounty Board in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Nod-Krai: The Flagship Bounty Locations

Hidimbi’s Location

Hidimbi is an Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer from Sumeru who has been swindling the natives of Nod-Krai for quite some time. As such, there is a bounty on her head at The Flasgship Bounty Board. You can find this foe on the southern coast of Lempo Isle, just a little south of The Flagship tavern. Just go to the location marked on the above map, and you will find the enemy trying to scam an NPC named Vieri.

Get close to the characters, and a cutscene will ensue. Just talk to both Hidimbi and Vieri until the point that a fight breaks out with the former. At this point, you must defeat the Eremite to teach her a lesson and obtain Bounty Token: Trickster’s Red Satin.

Kairagi’s Location

There is also a bounty on the head of a Kairagi named Gonpachi at the Flagship Bounty Board. The Inazuman native has been harassing and looting merchants for quite some time, and you must deal with him to ensure his reign of terror ends. To find the foe, simply teleport to the Teleport Waypoint on the western side of Blue Amber Lake. Afterward, glide down in the western direction towards the marked location. Here, you will encounter the Kairagi trying to loot an NPC named Peco. Just defeat the enemy to complete the bounty and obtain Bounty Token: Mud-Stained Handguard.

Smugglers’ Location

The third and final bounty that you must complete to unlock the treasure chests at The Flagship involves defeating a group of smugglers. You can find the target near the coast on the marked location, just a little west of Barrowmoss Barrens. Upon reaching the spot, you will come across two groups of Treasure Hoarders quarreling. You must defeat them to progress with the bounty.

Once all the Treasure Hoarders are defeated, you must unlock the container beside you to reveal that they were smuggling a Clockwork Meka. Upon being freed, the Clockwork Meka will attack you, beginning another fight. Just beat the Meka here, and you will obtain the Bounty Token: Lady’s Brooch.

Genshin Impact: The Flagship Bounty Rewards

Once you collect all three Bounty Tokens, just return to The Flagship in Nasha Town. Here, you must interact with the NPC named Leszek and submit all three tokens to him one by one. Doing so will automatically unlock the treasure chests beside the Bounty Board. After you submit all three tokens, you will be able to unlock all three treasure chests and obtain a special achievement offering the following rewards:

Common Chest: Primogems x 20, Mora x 1500, Mora x 25000

Exquisite Chest: Primogems x 20, Mora x 1500, Mora x 25000

Precious Chest: Primogems x 30, Mora x 2000, Mora x 50000

High Noon’s Verdict achievement: Primogems x 5

You should also note that there is a fourth bounty mentioned on The Flagship Bounty Board that is yet to become available. More information about it will be added here soon.