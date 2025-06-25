Genshin Impact Tier List: All Characters Ranked (June 2025)

Genshin Impact features a huge cast of over 100 playable characters. Each of them belongs to a distinct element and wields a different type of weapon. Furthermore, they are also segregated into two types of rarities: 5-star and 4-star. While some of the available characters are quite strong in their respective roles, there are others who seem a little lackluster. To provide you with an estimate of the best Genshin Impact characters, this article ranks them all in a comprehensive tier list.

Genshin Impact Version 5.7 All Characters Tier List

Here is a tier list of all Genshin Impact characters ranked in version 5.7:

All the in-game characters are currently ranked in the following tiers: SS, S, A, B, and C. While the characters in the SS tier are considered to be the best, the ones in the C tier aren’t very good at what they do and should be avoided. Additionally, you should note that this tier list considers 5-star characters at C0 and 4-star characters at C6 to level the playing field, as generally those from lower rarity aren’t as powerful.

SS Tier

The characters listed in this tier are the best ones in the game for their respective roles. It is recommended you summon them from the gacha banners on priority, as they are likely to be a good investment throughout the future updates. Here are all the characters that are part of the SS tier:

S Tier

All the characters that are part of the S tier in this Genshin Impact tier list are compelling and comparable to the ones on the higher tiers. They are placed in this tier as, under certain circumstances, they lose out to the units in the SS tier. Let’s look at the playable characters in the S tier:

A Tier

The A Tier consists of characters that are quite decent and can be useful to clear all the in-game content with a proper team composition. The following units are part of this tier:

Clorinde (5-star Electro)

Wanderer (5-star Anemo)

Ayato (5-star Hydro)

Childe (5-star Hydro)

Xiao (5-star Anemo)

Ganyu (5-star Cryo)

Tighnari (5-star Dendro)

Nilou (5-star Hydro)

Chiori (5-star Geo)

Venti (5-star Anemo)

Albedo (5-star Geo)

Sucrose (4-star Anemo)

Fischl (4-star Electro)

Diona (4-star Cryo)

Layla (4-star Cryo)

Lan Yan (4-star Anemo)

Chevreuse (4-star Pyro)

Sara (4-star Electro)

Gorou (4-star Geo)

Yun Jin (4-star Geo)

Yaoyao (4-star Dendro)

Beidou (4-star Electro)

B Tier

All Genshin Impact characters in the B tier are quite average and only suitable for early game or niche team compositions. Unless you do not have access to high-tier characters, it isn’t advisable to use any of the following:

Cyno (5-star Electro)

Itto (5-star Geo)

Yoimiya (5-star Pyro)

Eula (5-star Cryo)

Keqing (5-star Electro)

Klee (5-star Pyro)

Diluc (5-star Pyro)

Mizuki (5-star Anemo)

Sigewinne (5-star Hydro)

Qiqi (5-star Cryo)

Yanfei (4-star Pyro)

Ningguang (4-star Geo)

Sethos (4-star Electro)

Ifa (4-star Anemo)

Freminet (4-star Cryo)

Rosaria (4-star Cryo)

Sayu (4-star Anemo)

Kaeya (4-star Cryo)

Kirara (4-star Dendro)

Thoma (4-star Pyro)

Collei (4-star Dendro)

Lynette (4-star Anemo)

Mika (4-star Cryo)

Dahlia (4-star Hydro)

Barbara (4-star Hydro)

C Tier

The most lackluster characters in the title are placed in the C tier. These units aren’t really strong, and there are several better replacements for them. As such, it isn’t recommended to summon them or build them. Here are all the units deserving of the C tier:

Dehya (5-star Pyro)

Aloy (5-star Cryo)

Chongyun (4-star Cryo)

Razor (4-star Electro)

Kaveh (4-star Dendro)

Heizou (4-star Anemo)

Xinyan (4-star Pyro)

Noelle (4-star Geo)

Lisa (4-star Electro)

Dori (4-star Electro)

Candace (4-star Hydro)

Kachina (4-star Geo)

Amber (4-star Pyro)

This concludes our Genshin Impact tier list for the ongoing update. As more characters are released and the game’s meta shifts, this article will be updated accordingly.