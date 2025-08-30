Genshin Impact Tighnari Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Tighnari is one of the best Main DPS characters in Genshin Impact. He is a 5-star Dendro character who uses a Bow in combat and deals a lot of damage to enemies from a distance. He is arguably the best character on the Standard banner and can be a valuable addition to your game if built correctly. To help you utilize him to the best of his abilities, we have prepared a detailed Genshin Impact Tighnari build guide that explains how to play him and provides information about his best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Tighnari Build Guide

Tighnari Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Dendro Weapon Type Bow Role Main DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 268 Base DEF (Level 90) 630 Base HP (Level 90) 10850 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 28% Dendro DMG Bonus Voice Actors EN: Zachary Gordon

JP: Kobayashi Sanae

CN: Moran

KR: Jung Ui-taek Strengths • Significant Dendro DMG output via level 2 Charged Attacks.

• Ranged playstyle that can target enemies from afar.

• Strong Elemental Burst that homes in on enemies. Weaknesses • Level 2 Charged Attack charging time is a lot when Elemental Skill is on CD.

Tighnari is one of the best Standard banner characters in Genshin Impact and is definitely worth building. He has a ranged defensive playstyle that defeats enemies from a distance. By pairing him up with other Sub-DPS characters, you can use him to trigger a variety of Dendro-related elemental reactions while being safe from harm. The main part of his kit is his level 2 Charged Attacks, called Wreath Arrows. Each Wreath Arrow attack generates four Clusterbloom Arrows that home in on enemies and deal damage. As such, Tighnari can be less punishing than other Bow users if you have bad aim.

Tighnari’s Elemental Skill is also an important part of his gameplay loop. It deals AoE Dendro DMG to enemies, taunts them, and lets you charge your next three Wreath Arrows considerably faster. As such, the Skill will always precede your Charged Attack volleys.

As for Tighnari’s Elemental Burst, it tracks the enemies on the field and deals a lot of AoE Dendro DMG to them. You can use it to maintain your DPS when your Skill is on cooldown.

How to Play Tighnari

Let’s take a look at how to use Tighnari’s abilities in a rotation:

After using your Sub-DPS and Support character abilities, switch to Tighnari and use his Elemental Skill. Follow it up with three Wreath Arrows to deal damage. Cast your Elemental Burst during the Skill cooldown and then repeat the process.

Should you pull Tighnari?

Since Tighnari is one of the Standard banner characters, you always have a chance of obtaining him if you lose your pity. As such, it isn’t advisable to go out of your way and spend Primogems in obtaining him. However, if you do get him, he is worth building and will prove to be a valuable addition to your roster.

Best Weapons for Tighnari Build in Genshin Impact

For the best Tighnari build, we recommend you use his signature 5-star Bow, Hunter’s Path. It caters to his needs and provides immense value to him. However, if you do not have it, there are a few other weapon options you can pick:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Hunter’s Path 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Increases Elemental DMG Bonus.

• Buffs Charged Attacks based on EM.

Aqua Simulacra 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Increases HP and buffs DMG.

Polar Star 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs Elemental Skill and Burst DMG.

• Increases ATK.

Skyward Harp 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs Crit DMG.

• Deals additional Physical DMG.

Scion of the Blazing Sun 4-star; Battle Pass • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs Charged Attacks and deals additional DMG.

Prototype Crescent 4-star; Crafted • Provides ATK.

• Buffs ATK and movement SPD.

Best Artifacts for Tighanri Build in Genshin Impact

As a Dendro character, Deepwood Memories turns out to be the best artifact set for a Tighnari build. Other than that, Wanderer’s Troupe is also a strong alternative.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Deepwood Memories Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain, Sumeru • 2-Piece: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Wanderer’s Troupe Obtained by defeating World Bosses and Weekly Bosses • 2-Piece: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

• 4-Piece: Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or a Bow.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : EM

: EM Goblet : Dendro DMG Bonus

: Dendro DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

EM

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

ER

It is recommended to maximize Tighnari’s EM to make the most out of the character. You can also look for building some ER if you wish to use his Elemental Burst often.

Best Team Comps for Tighnari Build in Genshin Impact

Tighnari is an amazing character in Genshin Impact’s meta, and you can use him in a variety of team comps. Here are some of his best teams that you can try:

Aggravate Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Tighnari

Yae Miko

Nahida

Zhongli

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Tighnari

Fischl

Yaoyao

Kuki Shinobu

By pairing Tighnari with off-field Electro applicators like Yae Miko and Fischl, you can build strong Aggravate teams that can deal significant damage to enemies. You can also include other Dendro Support units like Nahida and Yaoyao.

Hyperbloom Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Tighnari

Yae Miko

Furina

Baizhu

By including a Hydro Sub-DPS like Furina in the mix, you can create powerful Hyperbloom teams with Tighnari.

Tighnari Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Tighnari’s abilities in the game and their level-up priority:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Perform up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow.

Charged Attack: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, the power of Dendro will accumulate on the arrowhead before the arrow is fired. Has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged:

• Charge Level 1: Fires a Dendro-infused arrow that deals Dendro DMG.

• Charge Level 2: Fires a Wreath Arrow that deals Dendro DMG. Upon hit, the Wreath Arrow will create 4 Clusterbloom Arrows that will track nearby opponents automatically and deal Dendro DMG. Highest Elemental Skill (Vijnana-Phala Mine) Tighnari throws a Vijnana Stormheart ahead of him that deals AoE Dendro Damage and creates a Vijnana-Khanda Field, which summons strange illusions to taunt enemies and draw their fire.

Additionally, Tighnari gains a Vijnana Suffusion effect, which will decrease the next Wreath Arrow’s charging time by 2.4 seconds. This effect will dissipate once the skill duration ends or after Tighnari has fired 3 Wreath Arrows.

Vijnana-Khanda Field:

• Creates mysterious illusions that taunt opponents.

• Decreases charging time for the next three Wreath Arrows. High Elemental Burst (Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft) Combines the power of all seeds to fire 6 Tanglevine Shafts that can track opponents and deal Dendro DMG.

After they hit, the Tanglevine Shafts will create a secondary wave of Tanglevine Shafts that can also track opponents and deal Dendro DMG on hit. Medium Passive Talent 1 (Keen Sight) After Tighnari fires a Wreath Arrow, his Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for 4s. NA Passive Talent 2 (Scholarly Blade) For every point of Elemental Mastery Tighnari possesses, his Charged Attack and Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft DMG are increased by 0.06%. The maximum DMG Bonus obtainable this way is 60%. NA Passive Talent 3 (Encyclopedic Knowledge) Encyclopedic Knowledge

Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Sumeru on the mini-map. NA

Best Tighnari Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s look at all of Tighnari’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Beginnings Determined at the Roots) Tighnari’s Charged Attack CRIT Rate is increased by 15%. Low C2 (Origins Known From the Stem) When there are opponents within the Vijnana-Khanda Field created by Vijnana-Phala Mine, Tighnari gains 20% Dendro DMG Bonus.The effect will last up to 6s if the field’s duration ends or if it no longer has opponents with it. Medium C3 (Fortunes Read Amongst the Branchesi) Increases the Level of Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (Withering Glimpsed in the Leaves) When Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft is unleashed, all nearby party members gain 60 Elemental Mastery for 8s. If the Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft triggers a Burning, Bloom, Quicken, or Spread reaction, their Elemental Mastery will be further increased by 60. This latter case will also refresh the buff state’s duration. High C5 (Comprehension Amidst the Flowers) Increases the Level of Vijnana-Phala Mine by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C1 (Karma Adjudged From the Leaden Fruit) Wreath Arrow’s charging time is decreased by 0.9s, and it will produce 1 additional Clusterbloom Arrow upon hit. This arrow deals 150% of Tighnari’s ATK as DMG. Highest

How and When Can You Get Tighnari in Genshin Impact?

Tighnari will soon return to the gacha banners in the upcoming Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish banner in version 6.0, arriving on September 10, 2025. Apart from that, you always have the chance of obtaining him when you lose your 50/50 or from the Standard banner.

Alternatively, you can also get a single copy of Tighnari for free as part of the fifth anniversary celebration rewards.